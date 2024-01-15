First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Provides Production Guidance for the Full Years 2024, 2025 and 2026
For the year 2025, the company expected Copper production to be in the range of 400,000 tonnes to 460,000 tonnes, Gold production to be in the range of 120,000 ounces to 140,000 ounces and Nickel production to be in the range of 26,000 tonnes to 41,000 tonnes.
For the year 2026, the company expected Copper production to be in the range of 400,000 tonnes to 460,000 tonnes, Gold production to be in the range of 140,000 ounces to 165,000 ounces and Nickel production to be in the range of 36,000 tonnes to 51,000 tonnes.