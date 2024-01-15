First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Provides Production Guidance for the Full Years 2024, 2025 and 2026

January 15, 2024 at 05:01 pm EST Share

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. provided production guidance for the full years 2024, 2025 and 2026. For the year 2024, the company expected Copper production to be in the range of 370,000 tonnes to 420,000 tonnes, Gold production to be in the range of 95,000 ounces to 115,000 ounces and Nickel production to be in the range of 22,000 tonnes to 37,000 tonnes.



For the year 2025, the company expected Copper production to be in the range of 400,000 tonnes to 460,000 tonnes, Gold production to be in the range of 120,000 ounces to 140,000 ounces and Nickel production to be in the range of 26,000 tonnes to 41,000 tonnes.



For the year 2026, the company expected Copper production to be in the range of 400,000 tonnes to 460,000 tonnes, Gold production to be in the range of 140,000 ounces to 165,000 ounces and Nickel production to be in the range of 36,000 tonnes to 51,000 tonnes.