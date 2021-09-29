First Quantum Minerals : Panama aims to end coal imports, produce ethanol to cut emissions - minister

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Panama will advance a clean-energy push
by embracing ethanol in its gasoline and ending the use of heavy
fuels and coal for its power plants by 2023, the nation's energy
minister said.
A plan approved in November by Panama's Cabinet set five
goals to transition through 2030 from fossil fuels, energy
minister Jorge Rivera told Reuters in an interview.
The plan includes electric mobility, distributed electricity
generation and energy efficiency targets.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga;
Editing by Sandra Maler)