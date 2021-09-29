Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FM   CA3359341052

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.

(FM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Quantum Minerals : Panama aims to end coal imports, produce ethanol to cut emissions - minister

09/29/2021 | 04:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Panama will advance a clean-energy push by embracing ethanol in its gasoline and ending the use of heavy fuels and coal for its power plants by 2023, the nation's energy minister said.

A plan approved in November by Panama's Cabinet set five goals to transition through 2030 from fossil fuels, energy minister Jorge Rivera told Reuters in an interview.

The plan includes electric mobility, distributed electricity generation and energy efficiency targets. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2021
All news about FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
04:39pFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Panama aims to end coal imports, produce ethanol to cut emissions..
RE
02:09pGold Drops to a Six-Month Low on a Surging Dollar as Bond Yields Fall Back
MT
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Ends Down US$14.60; Settles at US$1,722.90 per Ounce
MT
09:22aRBC Capital Markets Notes Pullback of Metals, Mining Equities
MT
09:11aGold Moves Higher Despite a Rising Dollar as Bond Yields Fall Back
MT
09/28Gold Drops as Bond Yields Continue to Surge Following the Fed's Hawkish Turn
MT
09/28December Gold Contract Ends Down US$14.50; Settles at US$1,737.50 per Ounce
MT
09/28Gold Drops to a Five-Month Low as Bond Yields Continue to Surge Following the Fed's Haw..
MT
09/27Gold Edges Higher Even as Bond Yields Continue Climbing on Hawkish Fed Stance
MT
09/27December Gold Contract Ends Up US$0.30; Settles at US$1,752.00 per Ounce
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 330 M - -
Net income 2021 831 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 938 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 0,11%
Capitalization 12 580 M 12 520 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,53x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 18,26 $
Average target price 26,47 $
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip K. R. Pascall Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Geoffrey Clive Newall President & Director
Hannes Otto Meyer Chief Financial Officer
Tristan Pascall Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Bell Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.2.01%12 654
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-4.89%18 293
VEDANTA LIMITED80.08%14 505
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED13.46%10 234
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.-15.25%7 819
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-16.35%6 126