CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS
Bonita To
Rudi Badenhorst
Director-Investor Relations, First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
Chief Operating Officer, First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
A. Tristan Pascall
Ryan MacWilliam
Chief Executive Officer & Director, First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
Chief Financial Officer, First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION

Operator: Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the First Quantum Minerals Limited Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.

Bonita To
Director-Investor Relations, First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Thank you, Gaylene. And thank you, everyone for joining us today to discuss our second quarter results. During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements and as such, I encourage you to read the cautionary notes that accompany this presentation, our MD&A and the related news release. As a reminder, the presentation is available on our website and that all dollar references are in US dollars, unless otherwise noted. On today's call will be Tristan Pascall, our Chief Executive Officer, with opening remarks followed by Rudi Badenhorst, our Chief Operating Officer, who will provide an overview of our operations. Ryan MacWilliam, our Chief Financial Officer, will review our financial results and Tristan will then wrap things up. After which, we will open up the lines to take questions. And with that, I will now hand it over to Tristan.

A. Tristan Pascall
Chief Executive Officer & Director, First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Thank you, Bonita, and thank you, everybody, for joining us on our conference call today to discuss our second quarter results. After what was a challenging start to the year, it is pleasing to report improvements in the second quarter, which Rudi will speak to in his review of operations. As a result of our focus on productivity and costs to which we continue to seek to improve, our second quarter EBITDA of $568 million increased from the first quarter despite the weakness in the copper price, which Ryan will provide more details in his financial review. Overall, I'm pleased with our second quarter results with our three largest operations hitting daily production records during the period, and I'm confident that our three main operations are set up well for the remainder of the year. We do expect a stronger performance in the second half of the year and we remain comfortable with our guidance, although production will likely be at the bottom end of the range. I would like to give an update on the Concession Contract in Panama. As you're aware, we reached an agreement with the Government of Panama earlier this year. Since this agreement, the Concession Contract has successfully gone through the public consultation process in April and has been signed by both the government and MPSA in June. It is currently under normal course review with the National Comptroller, which is the final stage before the contract is presented to the National Assembly. We do expect endorsement from the National Comptroller in short order, and continue to expect the Concession Contract to be put in front of the National Assembly in the current legislative term. The Cobre Panamá team continues to work closely with government to support the

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.CA) Corrected Transcript Q2 2023 Earnings Call 26-Jul-2023 passage of the contract into law for the mutual benefit to Cobre Panamá and the people of Panama. Before I hand over the call to Rudi to review operational results, I would like to highlight that during the quarter, we published our 2022 ESG Report, which was our seventh Annual Report on our sustainability performance. Following the publication of this report, we hosted our inaugural Virtual ESG Day that outlined our practical and pragmatic approach on a number of ESG areas that are key to our business. I'm very proud of the work we do across our business, and the commitment of all our operations to the surrounding communities and our commitment to produce copper in a safe and responsible manner. If you were unable to attend this event, I encourage you to view the replay, which is available on our website. And with that, I would like to hand the call over to Rudi. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Rudi Badenhorst Chief Operating Officer, First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Thank you, Tristan. After a difficult first quarter, it is pleasing to see operations back on track in the second quarter, with Sentinel achieving its highest monthly production for the year in May and Cobre Panamá and Kansanshi achieved the same records in June. Total copper production for the second quarter was approximately 187,000 tonnes, up over 48,000 tonnes from the first quarter as grades increased at each of our three largest operations and throughput improved at both Cobre Panamá and Sentinel. At Cobre Panamá, the operation delivered a strong performance in the second quarter with copper production of just over 90,000 tonnes, 38% higher than the first quarteras grades improved and mill throughput continues to ramp up towards the 100 million tonnes per annum rate. At Kansanshi, copper production of approximately 35,000 tonnes was nearly 6,000 tonnes higher than the first quarter. Production during the second quarter focused on mining cutbacks at elevated benches that have historically had higher grades. As a result, grades across all three circuits were higher quarter-over-quarter. During the quarter, we encountered harder ore in the Main 11 area with high carbon content, which impacted crushing and milling rates. This is being addressed by blending with softer ores from stockpile and by continued acceleration of ores from the Main 15 and Main 17 areas. Sentinel reported copper production of 54,000 tonnes in the second quarter, approximately 18,000 tonnes higher than in Q1. While the mining activities continued to be impacted by excess water from the heavy rains in the first quarter, by mid-May, operations steadily improved once the pit was dewatered, thereby allowing the operations to regain access to higher grade ore. Overall, it was good to see an increase in the production in the second quarter, and we expect to see these improvements continue over the remainder of the year, which Tristan will address in the guidance section of his closing remarks. Thank you, and I will now hand the call over to Ryan to review the financials. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Ryan MacWilliam Chief Financial Officer, First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Thank you, Rudi. The copper price averaged $3.84 per pound in the second quarter, down 5% from Q1. This fall 4 1-877-FACTSETwww.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2023 FactSet CallStreet, LLC