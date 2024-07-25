First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.CA) Corrected Transcript Q2 2024 Earnings Call 24-Jul-2024

A. Tristan Pascall

Chief Executive Officer & Director, First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Thank you, Bonita. And thank you, everybody, for joining us today for our second quarter update. Operationally, we had another solid quarter in Zambia, which Rudi will cover in his remarks, and both Kansanshi and Sentinel are set up well for the second half of the year. We remain on track to deliver on the copper production guidance, which we provided earlier in the year.

We were pleased to announce the commercial production on Enterprise on June 1. However, in April, we made the difficult decision to place Ravensthorpe on care and maintenance due to the high cost structure of the operation. Despite this, with the Enterprise performing better than expected, we have maintained our nickel production guidance, albeit at the bottom of the range. Whilst we are not natural hedges, the copper price in May reached levels that provided assurance on maintaining balance sheet strength during this time of elevated debt, and while we look for a resolution in Panama. As such, in our continued efforts to prudently manage the balance sheet, we initiated a copper hedging program to which Ryan will provide more details in his financial overview. It was pleasing to reach a Shareholder Rights Agreement with Jiangxi Copper during the quarter, which formalizes our relationship and removes uncertainty for all the First Quantum stakeholders by establishing guardrails with respect to three key areas.

Firstly, with a few exceptions, Jiangxi Copper will not vote against board recommended matters. Secondly, Jiangxi Copper remains under standstill for the term of the agreement. And thirdly, any material block of shares that Jiangxi Copper wishes to sell will have the oversight of First Quantum. As part of the agreement, Jiangxi Copper will have the right to nominate rather than appoint one director to First Quantum's board. With the

nominee being subject to the recommendation of the Nominating & Governance Committee of First Quantum's board. The nominee must fit the skills matrix as required by the board, as well as discharging all of the duties regularly expected of directors sitting on the board of a Canadian company.

Over the years, since its initial investments in 2019, the relationship between Jiangxi Copper and First Quantum has strengthened. Jiangxi's support of the strategic direction of the company, and both parties expressed a willingness to formalize the boundaries of this relationship. This agreement has been many years in the works and we are pleased to have reached this outcome. In Panama, President Mulino was inaugurated on July 1. He has authorized discussions between the company and its various ministers and officials. Initial meetings have taken place and there should be further dialogue in the coming weeks once his government is ready.

In the meantime, there continues to be 121,000 dry metric tonnes of concentrate on site. Shipment of this concentrate is part of the Preservation and Safe Management Program and therefore sale of this concentrate will not take place until the program is approved. We continue to work with the new officials for the approval of the Preservation and Safe Management Program, which involves getting the new administration up to speed on the current situation at the mine. In his inauguration speech, President Mulino announced that a strict environmental audit would be conducted on Cobre Panamá. And our understanding is that the government is currently assembling a list of independent international experts who could conduct this audit. We understand and welcome this move as a necessary step for the new administration and the Panamanian public to learn more about Cobre Panamá's exceptional environmental practices and standards and we are prepared to cooperate fully. The company has always operated its operations with transparency and in full compliance with international environmental standards. We are confident the results of this environmental audit, in line with all previous audits of the mine, will demonstrate the world-class nature of our operations.

Moving on to arbitration, the company has taken steps towards two arbitrations proceedings, one under the International Chamber of Commerce, and the other under the Canada-Panama Free Trade Agreement. The ICC

