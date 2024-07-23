(in United States dollars, tabular amounts in millions, except where noted)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") is engaged in the production of copper, nickel, gold and silver, and related activities including exploration and development. The Company has operating mines located in Zambia, Turkey and Mauritania. The Company's Cobre Panamá mine was placed into a phase of Preservation and Safe Management ("P&SM") in November 2023. The Company's Ravensthorpe mine was placed into a care and maintenance process in May 2024. The Company is progressing the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina and is exploring La Granja and the Haquira copper deposits in Peru.

The Company's shares are publicly listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited consolidated financial statements of First Quantum for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. The Company's results have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") applicable to interim reporting, IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, and are presented in United States dollars, tabular amounts in millions, except where noted.

For further information on First Quantum, reference should be made to its public filings (including its most recently filed Annual Information Form) which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Information is also available on the Company's website at www.first-quantum.com. This MD&A contains forward-looking information that is subject to risk factors, see "Cautionary statement on forward-looking information" for further discussion. Information on risks associated with investing in the Company's securities and technical and scientific information under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") concerning the Company's material properties, including information about mineral resources and mineral reserves, are contained in its most recently filed Annual Information Form. This MD&A was prepared as of July 23, 2024.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Operational and Financial

Copper production and sales, excluding Cobre Panamá, of 103 thousand tonnes ("kt"), and 95kt, respectively:

Copper production excluding Cobre Panamá was 6kt higher than second quarter of 2023. Improvement from the previous quarter with Kansanshi production, reflecting higher-grade material mined from Main 15 and Main 17 cutbacks, achieving highest 2024 monthly production in May 2024. Lower production at Sentinel as grades normalized after a strong first quarter of 2024. Throughput improved with the development of Stage 3 Western Cutback. Copper production is expected to be higher in the second half of the year. Copper sales volumes was 8kt lower than production due to timing of shipments and vessel delays related to weather, port congestion and schedule disruptions.

Enterprise declared commercial production as of June 1, 2024. During the quarter, 6kt of nickel was produced. The declaration of commercial production is also important for the delivery of responsibly mined nickel, necessary for the energy transition. The mine's carbon intensity is expected to be well below the industry average.

Copper C1 cash cost 1 and copper AISC 1 , excluding Cobre Panamá, of $1.73 per pound ("lb") and $2.71 per lb, respectively:

and copper AISC , excluding Cobre Panamá, of $1.73 per pound ("lb") and $2.71 per lb, respectively: The lower C1 cash cost 1 for the quarter was mainly due to higher copper production and gold by-product credits at Kansanshi and higher deferred stripping 2 , and lower consumable costs at Sentinel. The lower copper AISC 1 reflects the lower copper C1 cash cost 1 partially offset by higher sustaining capital expenditures 2 at Kansanshi and by higher royalties and sustaining capital expenditure 2 at Sentinel. Guidance for full year copper C1 cash cost 1 and AISC 1 is unchanged.



