MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
SECOND QUARTER JUNE 30, 2024
(In United States dollars, tabular amounts in millions, except where indicated)
(in United States dollars, tabular amounts in millions, except where noted)
INDEX
SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
GUIDANCE
11
SUMMARY OPERATIONAL RESULTS
13
OPERATIONS REVIEW
19
DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS
27
EXPLORATION
29
SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS
30
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
39
ZAMBIAN VAT
45
JOINT VENTURE
46
PRECIOUS METAL STREAM ARRANGEMENT
46
MATERIAL LEGAL PROCEEDINGS
48
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
49
SUMMARY QUARTERLY INFORMATION
58
APPENDICES
59
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
63
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. | Q2 2024 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 2
(in United States dollars, tabular amounts in millions, except where noted)
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") is engaged in the production of copper, nickel, gold and silver, and related activities including exploration and development. The Company has operating mines located in Zambia, Turkey and Mauritania. The Company's Cobre Panamá mine was placed into a phase of Preservation and Safe Management ("P&SM") in November 2023. The Company's Ravensthorpe mine was placed into a care and maintenance process in May 2024. The Company is progressing the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina and is exploring La Granja and the Haquira copper deposits in Peru.
The Company's shares are publicly listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited consolidated financial statements of First Quantum for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. The Company's results have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") applicable to interim reporting, IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, and are presented in United States dollars, tabular amounts in millions, except where noted.
For further information on First Quantum, reference should be made to its public filings (including its most recently filed Annual Information Form) which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Information is also available on the Company's website at www.first-quantum.com. This MD&A contains forward-looking information that is subject to risk factors, see "Cautionary statement on forward-looking information" for further discussion. Information on risks associated with investing in the Company's securities and technical and scientific information under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") concerning the Company's material properties, including information about mineral resources and mineral reserves, are contained in its most recently filed Annual Information Form. This MD&A was prepared as of July 23, 2024.
SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
Operational and Financial
- Copper production and sales, excluding Cobre Panamá, of 103 thousand tonnes ("kt"), and 95kt, respectively:
- Copper production excluding Cobre Panamá was 6kt higher than second quarter of 2023.
- Improvement from the previous quarter with Kansanshi production, reflecting higher-grade material mined from Main 15 and Main 17 cutbacks, achieving highest 2024 monthly production in May 2024.
- Lower production at Sentinel as grades normalized after a strong first quarter of 2024. Throughput improved with the development of Stage 3 Western Cutback.
- Copper production is expected to be higher in the second half of the year.
- Copper sales volumes was 8kt lower than production due to timing of shipments and vessel delays related to weather, port congestion and schedule disruptions.
- Enterprise declared commercial production as of June 1, 2024. During the quarter, 6kt of nickel was produced. The declaration of commercial production is also important for the delivery of responsibly mined nickel, necessary for the energy transition. The mine's carbon intensity is expected to be well below the industry average.
- Copper C1 cash cost1 and copper AISC1, excluding Cobre Panamá, of $1.73 per pound ("lb") and $2.71 per lb, respectively:
- The lower C1 cash cost1 for the quarter was mainly due to higher copper production and gold by-product credits at Kansanshi and higher deferred stripping2, and lower consumable costs at Sentinel.
- The lower copper AISC1 reflects the lower copper C1 cash cost1 partially offset by higher sustaining capital expenditures2 at Kansanshi and by higher royalties and sustaining capital expenditure2 at Sentinel.
- Guidance for full year copper C1 cash cost1 and AISC1 is unchanged.
1 Copper C1 cash cost (copper C1) and copper all-in sustaining cost (copper AISC), are non-GAAP ratios, which do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. See "Regulatory Disclosures".
- Deferred stripping and sustaining capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial measures which do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. See "Regulatory Disclosures".
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. | Q2 2024 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 3
(in United States dollars, tabular amounts in millions, except where noted)
- Gold production of 32 thousand ounces ("koz"), 9koz higher than the same quarter in 2023, excluding Cobre Panamá.
- Ravensthorpe's nickel production of 1kt, 5kt lower for the same quarter in 2023 as the operation was placed on care and maintenance in early May 2024.
- Guidance for copper and gold production is unchanged. Nickel production guidance range has been narrowed.
- Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report for Kansanshi. The Kansanshi Technical Report discloses an updated Mineral Resource estimate. The increase in Mineral Reserve extends the operating life of Kansanshi by 5 years to 2049.
- At Cobre Panamá, the mine remains in a phase of Preservation and Safe Management ("P&SM"). P&SM costs are being actively managed by the Company. The new president of Panama announced that a strict environmental audit of the Cobre Panamá mine will be conducted with international experts. The Company reiterates that transparency and compliance with environmental standards have always been fundamental for the development of its operations and welcomes the audit process to broaden understanding of conditions at the mine and the challenges to environmental management brought about by the abrupt mine suspension.
- Power restrictions continue in Zambia. On June 11, 2024, Zambian Electricity Supply Corporation Limited informed the mining sector that power curtailments will increase effective July 1, 2024. The Company anticipates it will be able to sufficiently substitute power curtailed with imports from the region for the duration of the emergency and thereby avoid operational interruptions.
- A Shareholder Rights Agreement was entered into with Jiangxi Copper Company Limited ("Jiangxi Copper"), which provides for the nomination of an individual for election or appointment to the Company's board of directors, subject to the recommendation of the board's Nominating and Governance Committee, while imposing a standstill, disposition restrictions and shareholder support covenants on Jiangxi Copper.
- Hedging program: During the quarter, the Company entered into unmargined zero cost collars as protection from downside price movements, financed by selling price upside beyond certain levels on a matched portion of production. More than half of planned production remains exposed to spot copper prices through the period until end-2025.
- Net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company for the quarter was $46 million ($0.06 basic loss per share) and adjusted loss1 was $13 million ($0.02 adjusted loss per share2).
- Gross profit of $333 million was higher than the same quarter of 2023 from the improvement in realized copper price2 and increased production at Kansanshi.
- EBITDA1 of $336 million was lower than the same quarter of 2023 mainly due to Cobre Panamá being in a phase of P&SM.
- Net loss for the quarter included an impairment charge of $61 million, principally in respect of Ravensthorpe.
- Cash flows from operating activities of $397 million ($0.48 per share2) were $322 million lower than the same quarter of 2023, attributable to lower EBITDA1 and adverse movements on working capital outflows partially offset by lower taxes paid.
- Net debt3 increased by $160 million during the quarter, attributable mainly to planned higher capital expenditures at Kansanshi, bringing the net debt3 level to $5,437 million, with total debt at $6,313 million, as at June 30, 2024.
- Adjusted earnings (loss) and EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures which do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. See "Regulatory Disclosures".
- Realized metal prices, adjusted earnings (loss) per share and cash flows from operating activities per share are non-GAAP ratios, which do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. See "Regulatory Disclosures".
- Net debt is a supplementary financial measure which does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. See "Regulatory Disclosures".
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. | Q2 2024 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 4
(in United States dollars, tabular amounts in millions, except where noted)
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
2024
2023
2024
2023
Copper production (tonnes)1
102,709
187,175
203,314
325,928
Copper sales (tonnes)2
94,628
177,362
196,404
327,649
Gold production (ounces)
32,266
52,561
59,250
100,435
Gold sales (ounces)3
37,140
48,640
66,918
100,581
Nickel production (contained tonnes)4
7,400
5,976
15,171
11,893
Nickel sales (contained tonnes)5
7,645
5,906
15,856
11,752
- Production is presented on a contained basis, and is presented prior to processing through the Kansanshi smelter.
- Sales exclude the sale of copper anode produced from third-party concentrate purchased at Kansanshi. Sales of copper anode attributable to third-party concentrate purchases were 12,100 tonnes and 17,890 tonnes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, (8,821 tonnes and 17,941 tonnes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023).
- Excludes refinery-backed gold credits purchased and delivered under the precious metal streaming arrangement (see "Precious Metal Stream Arrangement").
- Nickel production includes 3,875 and 7,906 tonnes of pre-commercial production from Enterprise for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, (220 tonnes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.)
- Nickel sales includes 1,388 and 5,734 tonnes of pre-commercial sales from Enterprise for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. | Q2 2024 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 5
(in United States dollars, tabular amounts in millions, except where noted)
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
2024
2023
2024
2023
Sales revenues
1,231
1,651
2,267
3,209
Gross profit
333
265
489
545
Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders of the
(46)
93
(205)
168
Company
Basic net earnings (loss) per share
($0.06)
$0.13
($0.26)
$0.24
Diluted net earnings (loss) per share
($0.06)
$0.13
($0.26)
$0.24
Cash flows from operating activities3
397
719
808
1,018
Net debt1
5,437
5,650
5,437
5,650
EBITDA1,2
336
568
516
1,086
Adjusted earnings (loss)1
(13)
85
(167)
161
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share3
($0.02)
$0.12
($0.21)
$0.23
Cash cost of copper production excluding Cobre Panamá
$1.73
$2.23
$1.88
$2.46
(C1) (per lb)3,4
Total cost of copper production excluding Cobre Panamá
$2.83
$3.23
$2.90
$3.51
(C3) (per lb)3,4
Copper all-in sustaining cost excluding Cobre Panamá
$2.71
$3.08
$2.74
$3.29
(AISC) (per lb)3,4
Cash cost of copper production (C1) (per lb)3,4
$1.73
$1.98
$1.88
$2.09
Total cost of copper production (C3) (per lb)3,4
$2.87
$2.92
$2.95
$3.08
Copper all-in sustaining cost (AISC) (per lb)3,4
$2.82
$2.64
$2.83
$2.74
Realized copper price (per lb)3
$4.39
$3.75
$4.09
$3.84
Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders of the
(46)
93
(205)
168
Company
Adjustments attributable to shareholders of the Company:
Adjustment for expected phasing of Zambian value-
(27)
(31)
(37)
(54)
added tax ("VAT")
Loss on redemption of debt
-
-
10
-
Total adjustments to EBITDA1 excluding depreciation2
71
15
74
37
Tax adjustments
6
8
9
10
Minority interest adjustments
(17)
-
(18)
-
Adjusted earnings (loss)1
(13)
85
(167)
161
- EBITDA and adjusted earnings (loss) are non-GAAP financial measures, and net debt is a supplementary financial measure. These measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Adjusted earnings (loss) have been adjusted to exclude items from the corresponding IFRS measure, net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company, which are not considered by management to be reflective of underlying performance. The Company has disclosed these measures to assist with the understanding of results and to provide
further financial information about the results to investors and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. The use of adjusted earnings (loss) and EBITDA represents the Company's adjusted earnings (loss) metrics. See "Regulatory Disclosures".
- Adjustments to EBITDA in 2024 relate principally to an impairment expense of $71 million, a foreign exchange revaluations gain of $14m and a restructuring expense of $12 million (2023 - royalties and revisions in estimates of restoration provision).
- Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, realized metal prices, copper all-in sustaining cost (copper AISC), copper C1 cash cost (copper C1), cash flows from
operating activities per share and total cost of copper (copper C3) are non-GAAP ratios, which do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. See "Regulatory Disclosures".
- Excludes the sale of copper anode produced from third-party concentrate purchased at Kansanshi. Sales of copper anode attributable to third-party concentrate purchases were 12,100 tonnes and 17,890 tonnes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, (8,821 and 17,941 tonnes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023).
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. | Q2 2024 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 6
(in United States dollars, tabular amounts in millions, except where noted)
COBRE PANAMÁ UPDATE
Preservation and Safe Management
Cobre Panamá remains in a phase of P&SM with approximately 1,400 workers. Roads and the port continue to be open, allowing delivery of the necessary supplies to conduct the P&SM program. The Company is actively managing the P&SM costs of Cobre Panamá and will adjust the level of employment and cost of these activities according to the conditions on the ground in Panama.
At the request of the Ministry of Commerce and Industries ("MICI"), Cobre Panamá delivered a draft for the first phase of P&SM in January 2024. Consequently, on February 27, 2024, MICI convened an Intergovernmental Commission to review the plan, including the Ministries of Labor, Safety, Health, Industries and Commerce, and Environment. In March 2024, MICI requested some clarifications and additional information with respect to the P&SM plan, to which Cobre Panamá submitted an updated and expanded preservation plan in late March 2024. Subsequently, in early April 2024, government delegations, including representation from various ministries undertook site inspection and verification visits.
On May 13, 2024 the Intergovernmental Commission issued its Inspection Report on the various visits and preservation plan that had been undertaken in the prior months. Amongst other things, the report recommended the approval and implementation of the key activities under the P&SM plan, including immediate export of the copper concentrate, reactivation of the power plant, and determining a means of dealing with the sulphur containing stockpiles and providing material to the tailings facility. The P&SM plan is still pending government approval, and therefore not all these aspects of the plan have been able to be implemented by the Company.
On July 1, 2024, the new president of Panama, José Raúl Mulino, was inaugurated into office. In his inauguration speech, President Mulino announced that the GOP will conduct, with international experts, a strict environmental audit of the Cobre Panamá mine. The Company reiterates that transparency and compliance with environmental standards have always been fundamental for the development of its operations and welcomes the audit process to broaden understanding of conditions at the mine and the challenges to environmental management brought about by the abrupt mine suspension.
Arbitration Proceedings
Steps towards two arbitration proceedings have been taken by the Company. One under the Canada-Panama Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and another under the International Chamber of Commerce ("ICC") pursuant to the arbitration clause of the Refreshed Concession Contract.
- On November 29, 2023, Minera Panamá S.A. ("MPSA") initiated arbitration before the ICC's International Court of Arbitration pursuant to the ICC's Rules of Arbitration and Clause 46 of the Refreshed Concession Contract, to protect its rights under Panamanian law and the Refreshed Concession Contract that the GOP agreed to in October 2023. The arbitration clause of the contract provides for arbitration in Miami, Florida. A final hearing for this matter is scheduled for September 2025.
- On November 14, 2023, First Quantum submitted a notice of intent to the GOP initiating the consultation period required under the FTA. First Quantum submitted an updated notice of intent on February 7, 2024. First Quantum is entitled to seek any and all relief appropriate in arbitration, including but not limited to damages and reparation for Panama's breaches of the Canada-Panama FTA. These breaches include, among other things, the GOP's failure to permit MPSA to lawfully operate the Cobre Panamá mine prior to the Supreme Court's November 2023 decision, and the GOP's pronouncements and actions concerning closure plans and P&SM at Cobre Panamá. The Company has the right to file its arbitration claim under the FTA within three years of Panama's breaches of the FTA.
The Company reiterates that arbitration is not the preferred outcome for the situation in Panama and it remains committed to dialogue with the new government of Panama and to being part of a solution for the country and its people.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. | Q2 2024 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 7
(in United States dollars, tabular amounts in millions, except where noted)
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
Shareholder Rights Agreement Update
On July 23, 2024, the Company entered into a shareholder rights agreement (the "Shareholder Rights Agreement" or "SRA") with Jiangxi Copper. The Shareholder Rights Agreement will formalize and provide structure to the relationship that exists between the two organizations. Further, the Shareholder Rights Agreement is also expected to support reasonable sharing of best practices between the parties across the copper value chain, including in smelting and refining, in which Jiangxi Copper is a world leader. The four key provisions of the SRA are:
- Nomination rights: Jiangxi Copper will have the right to nominate one person for consideration by the Nominating and Governance Committee of the board of the Company, which will make a recommendation to the board regarding the appointment or election of the nominee;
- Standstill: Jiangxi Copper has agreed to customary standstill restrictions which, subject to certain exceptions, prohibit Jiangxi Copper from taking certain actions, including, without the consent of the Company, acquiring shares of the Company during the term of the SRA and for a period of six months following the termination of the SRA;
- Restrictions on dispositions: Jiangxi Copper has agreed to certain restrictions on the disposition of its shares of the Company which include, subject to certain exceptions (i) the right of the Company to designate one or more purchasers of such shares in the event that Jiangxi Copper proposes to sell a block of 5% or more of the shares of the Company, and (ii) not selling such shares to any person that owns, or would own, following completion of such sale, more than 9.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company (allowing for certain ordinary secondary market transactions executed through the TSX or other stock exchanges on which the common shares are listed); and,
- Shareholder support: Jiangxi Copper has agreed that it will not withhold its vote in respect of the director nominees proposed by management of the Company or the reappointment of auditors, nor will it vote against any other matters recommended by the Company's board of directors (other than matters relating to an acquisition of all the shares of the Company by a third party, a sale of a controlling interest in any material asset of the Company or an issuance of shares that would result in a person owning more than 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company).
The SRA will terminate upon the earlier of July 23, 2027 and the date on which Jiangxi Copper's ownership percentage of the Company's shares falls below 10%. Jiangxi Copper and the Company may terminate the SRA at any time by mutual written agreement.
Zambian Power Supply
Zambia has been affected by the El Niño weather phenomenon, resulting in a severe drought in Zambian Electricity Supply Corporation Limited's ("ZESCO") catchment areas of the Kafue and Zambezi basins. As Zambia depends on hydro generation for most of its energy supply, this drought is having a significant impact on the country's power availability, resulting in an energy deficit that requires power rationing and supplementary energy imports from the region to effectively manage.
To mitigate the short-term deficit, ZESCO has undertaken several measures. These include allowing industrial customers such as mining companies to purchase supplementary power from the region, putting in place an electricity management plan that includes a significant reduction in power exports and increasing power imports from the region, implementing 12- hour load management for retail and commercial customers starting in the first quarter of 2024, and capping light industrial users to 50% usage while providing options for premium power supplementary purchases, including from in-country thermal plants.
On June 11, 2024, ZESCO informed the mining sector that power curtailment for all mining customers will increase from the 20% previously communicated to 40% effective July 1, 2024. In response, the Company has elected to source additional power beyond the formal requirements set by ZESCO to ensure stable operations and support the grid during this challenging situation. Effective July 1, 2024, the Company is sourcing 193 MW, or 52% of its maximum power requirement, from regional sources. Consequently, the impact on 2024 C1 copper cash costs1 is expected to be $0.06 per lb, up from the $0.03 per lb communicated in the first quarter of 2024.
The Company anticipates it will be able to sufficiently substitute power curtailed with imports from the region for the duration of the emergency and thereby avoid operational interruptions.
- Copper C1 cash cost (copper C1) is a non-GAAP ratio, which does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. See "Regulatory Disclosures".
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. | Q2 2024 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 8
(in United States dollars, tabular amounts in millions, except where noted)
The energy generation deficit is anticipated to ease with Zambia's next rainy season, which, according to traditional weather patterns, begins in mid-November and lasts until April. Typically, there is a 3 to 4 month delay before the rains impact Zambia's hydro-power generation, such that by early 2025, Zambia's hydro generation capabilities should begin to recover.
In the medium term, the Company is in advanced discussions with three Independent Power Producers to provide partial offtake commitments for projects scheduled to come online in the first and second quarter of 2025. These advanced projects include a 100MW solar project in Zambia, a 450 MW gas project located in Mozambique, and a 240 MW gas project located in Namibia. The commercial operation date of these advanced projects align well with the commissioning and ramp-up of the S3 Expansion project at Kansanshi.
Longer term, the Company is advancing offtake arrangements with independent renewable power producers. This includes a large scale solar/wind generation project with commissioning targeted for 2026/2027, and hydro projects in Zambia's Northwest and Northern Provinces. Additionally, the Company is following developments related to infrastructure investments to build transmission lines with Angola and Tanzania - countries with current and forecast excess power.
Hedging Programs
During the quarter, the Company entered into derivative contracts, in the form of unmargined zero cost copper collars, as protection from downside price movements, financed by selling price upside beyond certain levels on a matched portion of production. More than half of planned production and sales remains exposed to spot copper prices through the period until end-2025.
At July 23, 2024, the Company had zero cost copper collar contracts for 269,650 tonnes at weighted average prices of $4.24 per lb to $5.00 per lb outstanding with maturities to December 2025.
NI 43-101 Technical Report for Kansanshi
On July 23, 2024, the Company filed an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report for Kansanshi. The Kansanshi Technical Report discloses an updated Mineral Resource estimate which accounts for mining and processing depletions since the filing of a previous report in September 2020. The updated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource estimate, as at the end of December 2023, now stands at 1,160.9 Mt at an average copper grade of 0.61%TCu (excluding stockpiles). Commensurate with the increase in the Mineral Resource inventory, and also accounting for depletion, the end of December 2023 reported Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve has now risen to 935.2 Mt with an average grade of 0.56%TCu, and with an additional 169.5 Mt stockpiled at an average grade of 0.40%TCu. The increase in Mineral Reserve extends the operating life of Kansanshi by 5 years to 2049.
ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE ("ESG")
Pioneering sustainable mining: battery-powered dump truck trial at Kansanshi
At Kansanshi, the Company's collaboration with Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd. ("Hitachi") and ABB Ltd. to trial a fully battery-powered dump truck commenced in July 2024. This project will test the truck's performance and battery management system, aiming to reduce battery weight and improve load capacity and efficiency using Hitachi's dynamic charging technology and the Company's advanced trolley systems. This trial reflects First Quantum's commitment to sustainable mining and innovative technologies that reduce environmental impact and enhance productivity.
Supporting Zambia's food security efforts
First Quantum is supporting Zambia's food security efforts in response to the severe droughts by contributing $500,000 towards the transportation costs for imported grain from Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania. This initiative underscores the Company's commitment to community resilience and aims to enhance food security during this critical period.
ESG Reporting
The Company published its primary sustainability report, the 2023 ESG Report, the 2023 Climate Change Report, the 2023 Tax Transparency and Contributions to Governments Report as well as the 2023 Modern Slavery Report in May 2024.
The latest ESG reports can be found in the ESG Analyst Centre on the Company's website: https://www.first-quantum.com/English/sustainability/esg-analyst-centre/default.aspx. These include the TCFD-aligned Climate Change Reports, ESG
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. | Q2 2024 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 9
(in United States dollars, tabular amounts in millions, except where noted)
Reports, Tax Transparency and Contributions to Government Reports, the Modern Slavery Report as well as the Company's sustainability policies.
Health & Safety
The health and safety of the Company's employees and contractors is a top priority and the Company is focused on the continuous strengthening and improvement of the safety culture at all of its operations.
The Lost Time Injury Frequency Rates ("LTIFR") is an area of continued focus and a key performance metric for the Company. The Company's rolling 12-month LTIFR is 0.04 per 200,000 hours worked as of June 30, 2024 (2023: 0.06).
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. | Q2 2024 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2024 21:37:02 UTC.