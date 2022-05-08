Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FM   CA3359341052

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.

(FM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
33.02 CAD   -3.45%
05:06pFirst Quantum Minerals approves $1.25 bln mine expansion in Zambia
RE
04:34pFirst Quantum Announces Board Approval of the Kansanshi S3 Expansion and Enterprise Nickel Project
AQ
05/06Gold Edges Up as the Dollar Eases But Rising Bond Yields Temper Gains
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Quantum Minerals approves $1.25 bln mine expansion in Zambia

05/08/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAPE TOWN, May 8 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals said on Sunday that its board has approved plans for a $1.25 billion expansion of the company's Kansanshi copper mine in Zambia, first floated in January 2020, a decision the miner said was prompted by "renewed confidence" in Zambia's investment climate.

Since President Hakainde Hichilema's election last August, Zambia has implemented business-friendly reforms including allowing mining companies to deduct mineral royalties from their income tax assessments.

First Quantum pointed to that reform in particular as key to unlocking approval for the Kansanshi expansion, saying it "realigned Zambia with international best practice."

FQM also said it approved a further $100 million investment in its Enterprise nickel project in Zambia, which it expects to start producing in 2023, ramping up to annual production of 30,000 tonnes of nickel in concentrate.

FQM said the $1.35 billion package overall represents the largest investment in Zambia since its Sentinel project was approved in 2012.

FQM and the government have also reached agreement on outstanding value-added tax repayments owed to it and an approach for repayments based on offsets against future mining taxes and royalties, the company said.

The announcement came just ahead of the Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town where Hichilema was set to speak on Monday, aiming to draw new investment into the country's mining sector.

Africa's second-biggest copper producer, Zambia aims to increase production to 3 million tonnes of copper a year within the next decade. The country produced 800,696 tonnes of copper in 2021. (Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
All news about FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
05:06pFirst Quantum Minerals approves $1.25 bln mine expansion in Zambia
RE
04:34pFirst Quantum Announces Board Approval of the Kansanshi S3 Expansion and Enterprise Nic..
AQ
05/06Gold Edges Up as the Dollar Eases But Rising Bond Yields Temper Gains
MT
05/06June Gold Contract Closes Up US$7.10; Settles at US$1,882.80 per Ounce
MT
05/06Gold Edges Up as the Dollar Eases But Rising Bond Yields Temper Gains
MT
05/06First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Appoints Alison Beckett as Director
CI
05/05First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Announces CEO Changes
CI
05/05First Quantum Minerals Appoints Tristan Pascall as CEO, Makes Board Changes
MT
05/05FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS BRIEF : Announces Tristan Pascall as New Chief Executive Officer an..
MT
05/05First Quantum Minerals Announces Tristan Pascall as New Chief Executive Officer and Boa..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 110 M - -
Net income 2022 1 667 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 421 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 0,83%
Capitalization 18 299 M 18 255 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 26,64 $
Average target price 33,84 $
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A. Tristan Pascall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hannes Otto Meyer Chief Financial Officer
Philip K. R. Pascall Chairman
Andrew Bell Adams Independent Director
Robert J. Harding Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.12.98%18 255
ANTOFAGASTA PLC8.85%17 634
VEDANTA LIMITED5.63%17 356
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-8.68%11 902
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-7.37%7 307
KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.-8.21%6 006