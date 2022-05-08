First Quantum Minerals approves $1.25 bln mine expansion in Zambia

CAPE TOWN, May 8 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals
said on Sunday that its board has approved plans for a $1.25
billion expansion of the company's Kansanshi copper mine in
Zambia, first floated in January 2020, a decision the miner said
was prompted by "renewed confidence" in Zambia's investment
climate.
Since President Hakainde Hichilema's election last August,
Zambia has implemented business-friendly reforms including
allowing mining companies to deduct mineral royalties from their
income tax assessments.
First Quantum pointed to that reform in particular as key to
unlocking approval for the Kansanshi expansion, saying it
"realigned Zambia with international best practice."
FQM also said it approved a further $100 million investment
in its Enterprise nickel project in Zambia, which it expects to
start producing in 2023, ramping up to annual production of
30,000 tonnes of nickel in concentrate.
FQM said the $1.35 billion package overall represents the
largest investment in Zambia since its Sentinel project was
approved in 2012.
FQM and the government have also reached agreement on
outstanding value-added tax repayments owed to it and an
approach for repayments based on offsets against future mining
taxes and royalties, the company said.
The announcement came just ahead of the Mining Indaba
conference in Cape Town where Hichilema was set to speak on
Monday, aiming to draw new investment into the country's mining
sector.
Africa's second-biggest copper producer, Zambia aims to
increase production to 3 million tonnes of copper a year within
the next decade. The country produced 800,696 tonnes of copper
in 2021.
(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Leslie Adler)