Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canada's First Quantum sent two notifications of intent to start an arbitration process against Panama, the Central American country's trade ministry said Sunday, amid protests demanding the miner's contract to run a key mine be scrapped.

Panama's top court started deliberations to rule on several constitutional challenges to First Quantum's contract on Friday and is expected to issue a ruling in the coming days. (Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Josie Kao)