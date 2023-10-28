First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the production of copper, nickel, gold and silver, and related activities including exploration and development. It has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia and Mauritania, and a development project in Zambia. It is progressing the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina and is exploring the Haquira and La Granja copper deposits in Peru. Its operating mines include Cobre Panama, Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Las Cruces, Cayeli, Guelb Moghrein, Ravensthorpe and Pyhasalmi. Cobre Panama is a copper mines, which is located in Colon Province, 120km west of Panama City, the production complex includes two open pits, a processing plant, two 150-megawatt power stations, and a port. The Kansanshi copper-gold mine is located near Solwezi, in the North Western Province of Zambia. The Sentinel open-pit copper mine is located 150km west of Solwezi in North Western Province of Zambia.