London copper rebounds as dollar pauses in bullish run

Feb 7 (Reuters) - London copper prices, on Tuesday,
rebounded from a four-week low hit in the previous session, as
the dollar weakened, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to
holders of other currencies.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.7% to $8,931 a tonne by 0611 GMT, reversing after four
straight sessions of losses.
The dollar eased from its rally in the previous session but
hovered near a one-month peak as traders raised their forecasts
for U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate levels needed to tame
inflation.
Meanwhile, First Quantum Minerals Ltd has suspended
loading operations at a major port in Panama, blocking its path
to export from the Cobre Panama copper mine.
"A prolonged disruption to shipping activity could
impact mining operations due to limited storage capacity," said
ING analysts in a report.
The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 0.6% to 68,110 yuan a tonne,
tracking overnight loss in London.
Copper prices have been falling in recent weeks as traders
and investors reassessed their expectations of the speed and
scale of any demand recovery in China after the country removed
its strict COVID-19 restrictions.
On the supply side, global copper smelting activity in
January rose to the highest levels in a year as plants in top
refined metal producer China boosted output, data from satellite
surveillance of metal processing plants showed on Monday.
LME aluminium increased 0.8% to $2,553 a tonne, zinc
advanced 0.9% to $3,157.50 a tonne, lead rose
0.7% to $2,115.50 a tonne, while tin fell 0.2% to
$26,920 a tonne.
SHFE nickel fell 1.9% to 210,840 yuan a tonne, zinc
dropped 0.6% to 23,430 yuan a tonne, lead
decreased 0.4% to 15,210 yuan a tonne, tin shed 2.2% to
216,330 yuan a tonne, while aluminium rose 0.7% to
19,080 yuan a tonne.
The United States is considering raising the tariff on
Russian-made aluminium to 200%, a U.S. official said on Monday.
"If the United States goes ahead and imposes the tariff on
Russian aluminium, it will likely have a limited impact on the
global market," said ING analysts, adding that U.S. aluminium
imports from Russia are less than 10% of total imports.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Uttaresh.V and
Savio D'Souza)