  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FM   CA3359341052

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.

(FM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-06 pm EST
25.65 CAD   -8.06%
01:39aLondon copper rebounds as dollar pauses in bullish run
RE
02/06Toronto market hits one-week low as mining shares slide
RE
02/06TRADING UPDATES: African Pioneer hails copper intercepts in Zambia
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

London copper rebounds as dollar pauses in bullish run

02/07/2023 | 01:39am EST
Feb 7 (Reuters) - London copper prices, on Tuesday, rebounded from a four-week low hit in the previous session, as the dollar weakened, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.7% to $8,931 a tonne by 0611 GMT, reversing after four straight sessions of losses.

The dollar eased from its rally in the previous session but hovered near a one-month peak as traders raised their forecasts for U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate levels needed to tame inflation.

Meanwhile, First Quantum Minerals Ltd has suspended loading operations at a major port in Panama, blocking its path to export from the Cobre Panama copper mine.

"A prolonged disruption to shipping activity could impact mining operations due to limited storage capacity," said ING analysts in a report.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.6% to 68,110 yuan a tonne, tracking overnight loss in London.

Copper prices have been falling in recent weeks as traders and investors reassessed their expectations of the speed and scale of any demand recovery in China after the country removed its strict COVID-19 restrictions.

On the supply side, global copper smelting activity in January rose to the highest levels in a year as plants in top refined metal producer China boosted output, data from satellite surveillance of metal processing plants showed on Monday.

LME aluminium increased 0.8% to $2,553 a tonne, zinc advanced 0.9% to $3,157.50 a tonne, lead rose 0.7% to $2,115.50 a tonne, while tin fell 0.2% to $26,920 a tonne.

SHFE nickel fell 1.9% to 210,840 yuan a tonne, zinc dropped 0.6% to 23,430 yuan a tonne, lead decreased 0.4% to 15,210 yuan a tonne, tin shed 2.2% to 216,330 yuan a tonne, while aluminium rose 0.7% to 19,080 yuan a tonne.

The United States is considering raising the tariff on Russian-made aluminium to 200%, a U.S. official said on Monday.

"If the United States goes ahead and imposes the tariff on Russian aluminium, it will likely have a limited impact on the global market," said ING analysts, adding that U.S. aluminium imports from Russia are less than 10% of total imports.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Uttaresh.V and Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
