Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FM   CA3359341052

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.

(FM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
28.29 CAD   -3.94%
12:32pPanama president says final contract to miner First Quantum has been presented
RE
2022Copper eases from 2-week high, China's rising COVID cases weigh
RE
2022Copper eases from 2-week high, China's rising COVID cases weigh
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Panama president says final contract to miner First Quantum has been presented

01/02/2023 | 12:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Canadian miner First Quantum starts arbitration against Panama

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama's president, Laurentino Cortizo, said on Monday the government has presented Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals a final contract to regulate operations.

Cortizo, during a speech to the nation, vowed to abide by the constitution in the negotiations and to establish a "fair relationship" between the parties.

The two sides are at odds over such issues as contract stability and the government's plan to increase annual royalties to $375 million, which has been at the forefront of discussions.

Crispiano Adames, president of the country's National Assembly, said during a separate speech he had proposed a new mining code to avoid the needs of Panama being put behind those of multinational companies.

(Reporting by Milagro Vallecillos in Panama City; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
All news about FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
12:32pPanama president says final contract to miner First Quantum has been presented
RE
2022Copper eases from 2-week high, China's rising COVID cases weigh
RE
2022Copper eases from 2-week high, China's rising COVID cases weigh
RE
2022First Quantum says negotiations restarted on future of Panama mine
AQ
2022First Quantum Up 4% as Says Cobre Panama Mine Operating as Normal, Resumed Talks with P..
MT
2022First Quantum Says Cobre Panama Mine Operating as Normal, Resumed Talks with Panama Gov..
MT
2022Franco-Nevada's Partner First Quantum Confirms Talks With Panama Government Over New Co..
MT
2022TSX futures edge higher as investors eye China reopening
RE
2022Franco-Nevada Subsidiary Plans to Put Panama Mine in Care-and-Maintenance
DJ
2022Copper hits two-week high on easing China COVID controls
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 477 M - -
Net income 2022 985 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 227 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 14 371 M 14 371 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 20,90 $
Average target price 22,19 $
Spread / Average Target 6,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A. Tristan Pascall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan MacWilliam Chief Financial Officer
Philip K. R. Pascall Chairman
Rudi Badenhorst Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Bell Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.0.00%14 371
ANTOFAGASTA PLC0.00%18 358
VEDANTA LIMITED0.00%13 821
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.0.00%10 432
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED0.00%7 294
KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.0.00%5 790