  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FM   CA3359341052

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.

(FM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

TSX climbs to record high as investors eye 'Santa Claus' rally

10/15/2021 | 04:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to a record high as oil prices climbed and investors cheered the move into a seasonally strong period for the market

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 108.16 points, or 0.5%, at 20,928.10, eclipsing the record closing high it notched on Sept. 3.

For the week, it was up 2.5%, its biggest weekly advance since March.

"We are now entering the period that is very positive for equities and are probably going to see a Santa Clause rally between now and year end," said Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at ABC Funds, referring to the seasonal move that sometimes happens in stocks.

"The thing that is driving it right now are the recovery of oil and gas prices," Michael added.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.2% higher at $82.28 a barrel on forecasts of a supply deficit over the next few months, while the energy sector on the TSX touched its highest since May 2019, ending 0.2% higher.

Financials, which account for about 30% of the index's market value, gained 0.9% and industrials ended 0.6% higher.

After snapping a seven-month win streak in September, the Canadian equity index has gained 4.3% so far this month.

"It really feels like people got a little too bearish heading into earnings season and what we're seeing now is a bit of a short-covering rally in the market as first glimpses we've had of earnings have been okay," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Big U.S. financial institutions reported strong earnings this week, setting a positive tone in markets after fears over surging commodity prices, supply chain issues and inflation dogged equities.

Gains on Friday were capped by a 0.9% slide in gold stocks as gold prices fell.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 316 M - -
Net income 2021 808 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 039 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 0,09%
Capitalization 15 404 M 15 413 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,93x
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 22,36 $
Average target price 26,28 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip K. R. Pascall Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Geoffrey Clive Newall President & Director
Hannes Otto Meyer Chief Financial Officer
Tristan Pascall Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Bell Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.18.38%15 416
ANTOFAGASTA PLC2.46%19 904
VEDANTA LIMITED105.64%16 362
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED22.50%10 699
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.-8.52%8 493
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-13.96%6 301