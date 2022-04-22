TSX falls by most in 5 months as central banks turn more hawkish

* TSX ends down 464.03 points, or 2.1%, at 21,186.38
* Posts biggest decline since last November
* All 10 of the TSX's 10 main groups lose ground
* For the week, the index falls 3.1%
TORONTO, April 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell
to a seven-week low on Friday as investors weighed the prospect
of aggressive interest rate hikes by central banks to cool
inflation, with broadbased declines led by the financial, energy
and materials sectors.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 464.03 points, or 2.1%, at 21,186.38, its
biggest decline since last November and its lowest closing level
since March 1. For the week, the index was down 3.1%.
Wall Street also slumped, with the decline coming one day
after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish pivot,
backing a quicker move to combat inflation.
The Bank of Canada has also turned more hawkish. It could
consider a larger rate increase than the half-point move it made
last week, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday.
Domestic economic data showed the largest monthly gain in
producer prices since the series began in January 1956.
All 10 of the TSX's major sectors lost ground, with the
heavily-weighted financial services sector falling 2.6% and
technology ending 2.5% lower.
Energy was down 1.9% as U.S. crude futures CLc1 settled 1.7%
lower at $102.07 a barrel. Oil was burdened by the prospect of
higher interest rates, weaker global growth and COVID-19
lockdowns in China hurting demand.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.6%. It included a
decline of 9.1% for copper producer First Quantum Minerals Ltd
as copper prices fell.
