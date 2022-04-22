Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FM   CA3359341052

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.

(FM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/22 04:00:00 pm EDT
35.75 CAD   -9.08%
05:02pTSX falls by most in 5 months as central banks turn more hawkish
RE
02:10pGold Closes at a Two-Week Low on a Rising Dollar and Higher Bond Yields
MT
02:01pJune Gold Contract Closes Down US$13.90; Settles at US$1,934.30 per Ounce
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TSX falls by most in 5 months as central banks turn more hawkish

04/22/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* TSX ends down 464.03 points, or 2.1%, at 21,186.38

* Posts biggest decline since last November

* All 10 of the TSX's 10 main groups lose ground

* For the week, the index falls 3.1%

TORONTO, April 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell to a seven-week low on Friday as investors weighed the prospect of aggressive interest rate hikes by central banks to cool inflation, with broadbased declines led by the financial, energy and materials sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 464.03 points, or 2.1%, at 21,186.38, its biggest decline since last November and its lowest closing level since March 1. For the week, the index was down 3.1%.

Wall Street also slumped, with the decline coming one day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish pivot, backing a quicker move to combat inflation.

The Bank of Canada has also turned more hawkish. It could consider a larger rate increase than the half-point move it made last week, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday.

Domestic economic data showed the largest monthly gain in producer prices since the series began in January 1956.

All 10 of the TSX's major sectors lost ground, with the heavily-weighted financial services sector falling 2.6% and technology ending 2.5% lower.

Energy was down 1.9% as U.S. crude futures CLc1 settled 1.7% lower at $102.07 a barrel. Oil was burdened by the prospect of higher interest rates, weaker global growth and COVID-19 lockdowns in China hurting demand.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.6%. It included a decline of 9.1% for copper producer First Quantum Minerals Ltd as copper prices fell. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. -9.08% 35.75 Delayed Quote.35.81%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.11% 105.714 Delayed Quote.39.19%
S&P 500 -2.77% 4271.78 Real-time Quote.-7.82%
WTI -2.08% 101.525 Delayed Quote.35.72%
All news about FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
05:02pTSX falls by most in 5 months as central banks turn more hawkish
RE
02:10pGold Closes at a Two-Week Low on a Rising Dollar and Higher Bond Yields
MT
02:01pJune Gold Contract Closes Down US$13.90; Settles at US$1,934.30 per Ounce
MT
09:05aGold Trading Lower on a Rising Dollar and Higher Bond Yields
MT
04/21Gold Prices Ease as the Dollar and Bond Yields Rise
MT
04/21June Gold Contract Closes Down US$7.40; Settles at US$1,948.20 per Ounce
MT
04/21Gold Prices Ease Along with the Dollar and Bond Yields
MT
04/20June Gold Contract Closes Down US$3.40; Settles at US$1,955.60 per Ounce
MT
04/20Gold Trading Lower Again Even as the Dollar and Bond Yields Ease
MT
04/19June Gold Contract Closes Down US$27.40; Settles at US$1,959.00 per Ounce
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 002 M - -
Net income 2022 1 807 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 1,01%
Capitalization 21 561 M 21 243 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 31,42 $
Average target price 34,16 $
Spread / Average Target 8,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip K. R. Pascall Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Geoffrey Clive Newall President & Director
Hannes Otto Meyer Chief Financial Officer
Tristan Pascall Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Bell Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.35.81%21 561
VEDANTA LIMITED24.55%20 662
ANTOFAGASTA PLC13.56%19 560
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.14.02%14 860
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED4.81%8 259
KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.16.00%7 579