  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FM   CA3359341052

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.

(FM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-07 pm EST
27.51 CAD   +7.25%
TSX tracks Wall Street higher as oil prices jump

02/07/2023 | 05:11pm EST
*

TSX ends up 96.08 points, or 0.5%, at 20,725.00

*

Energy rises 2.8%; oil settles 4.1% higher

*

Lithium Americas climbs 9.9%

*

First Quantum Minerals rallies 7.3%

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, as oil prices climbed and investors rushed to increase their exposure to stocks after comments by central bankers eased their worries about the interest rate outlook.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 96.08 points, or 0.5%, at 20,725.00, moving back in reach of its highest closing level in nearly eight months which it notched last Tuesday at 20,767.38.

Major U.S. benchmarks, including the S&P 500, also closed higher as comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell fed investor hopes for less aggressive monetary policy.

"It feels like the TSX is following the move higher in the S&P 500," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

"A lot of investors came into the year underexposed and defensive, and things seem to be getting better faster than everyone thought. It is causing people to cover and try and get reinvested and that's causing a mini-melt up."

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem also spoke, saying that no further interest rate hikes will be needed if, as expected, the economy stalls and inflation comes down.

The energy sector, which accounts for about 19% of the TSX's weighting, rose 2.8% as the price of oil settled 4.1% higher at $77.14 a barrel.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8%. It was helped by a 9.9% jump in the shares of Lithium Americas Corp after a favorable U.S. court ruling on the Thacker Pass lithium mine project.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd shares clawed back most of the previous day's decline, rising 7.3%, and financials advanced 0.9%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shristi Achar A and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.88% 0.69491 Delayed Quote.1.54%
BRENT OIL 3.28% 84.03 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.11% 1.2041 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.36% 0.74612 Delayed Quote.1.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.0723 Delayed Quote.0.81%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. 7.25% 27.51 Delayed Quote.-9.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.08% 0.012078 Delayed Quote.0.62%
LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP. 9.89% 34.68 Delayed Quote.22.95%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.21% 0.63192 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.47% 20725 Delayed Quote.6.42%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.36% 1.3392 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
WTI 4.02% 77.732 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 554 M - -
Net income 2022 1 018 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 313 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 13 117 M 13 121 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
EV / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 19,08 $
Average target price 22,54 $
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A. Tristan Pascall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan MacWilliam Chief Financial Officer
Philip K. R. Pascall Chairman
Rudi Badenhorst Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Bell Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.-9.33%13 117
ANTOFAGASTA PLC10.29%20 198
VEDANTA LIMITED-0.70%13 719
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.6.71%11 132
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED11.46%8 088
KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.6.43%6 105