Toronto stocks were trading higher in midday trading Monday while investors await Tuesday's U.S. inflation report. Sector performance was mixed in the session, with consumer durables, consumer discretionary and tech leading the downward trend. This was offset by gains primarily in commercial services, tech services and materials.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 0.439% to 19751.63 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 0.59% 1191.02.

First Quantum Minerals shares fell by 3.5% to 15.72 Canadian dollars ($11.39) after it said it has scaled back certain operations at its copper mine in Panama as protesters have blocked passage at the nearby Punta Rincon port.

Other market movers:

Neighbourly Pharmacy's shares fell 8.4% to C$16.99 after the company said there would be a delay in finalizing a takeover deal with majority owner Persistence Capital Partners.

Dye & Durham shares were 13% higher at C$12.23 after it said it will consider the sale of all or part of its noncore assets as part of a strategic review amid shareholder concerns over the company's high debt levels.

Else Nutrition's shares soared by more than 75% to C$0.57 after the company unveiled plans for a collaboration with Danone that will initially see its plant-based, soy-free products added to the dairy giant's portfolio.

