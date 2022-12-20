Toronto market snaps losing streak as U.S. dollar falls

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices)
TSX ends up 106.13 points, or 0.6%, at 19,306.89
Energy rises 1.2%; materials adds 1.9%
Iamgold jumps 24.4%
First Quantum Minerals ends 5.6% lower
TORONTO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
rose on Tuesday, rebounding from a near two-month low, as a
weaker U.S. dollar bolstered the outlook for resource shares and
heavily-weighted financials rallied.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 106.13 points, or 0.6%, at 19,306.89, after
four straight days of declines. On Monday, it posted its lowest
closing level since Oct. 25.
The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major
currencies after a surprise move by the Bank of Japan to tweak
its bond yield control program boosted the yen.
"A weaker U.S. dollar is good for commodity prices, good for
the TSX, good for the Canadian dollar," said Philip Petursson,
chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management. "This is a
trend I can see continuing into 2023."
The energy sector rose 1.2%, while the materials group,
which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer
companies, was up 1.9% as gold and copper prices climbed.
Together, the two sectors account for 31% of the TSX's
weighting.
The materials group was helped by a 24.4% jump in the shares
of Iamgold Corp after the miner sold its assets in
Senegal, Mali and Guinea for $282 million to Moroccan mining
company Managem.
In contrast, shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd
ended 5.6% lower after Panama ordered the company to make a plan
to halt work at its copper mine in the country.
Financials, the sector with the heaviest single weighting on
the TSX, advanced 0.7% as bond yields rose and the yield curve
became less inverted.
Higher bond yields tend to increase the margins that banks
earn on the cash they hold on behalf of their customers.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shashwat
Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)