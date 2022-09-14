First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey : 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings | Download

Revenue: (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) Commercial properties $ 2,215 $ 5,873 $ (3,658) $ 8,420 $ 18,074 $ (9,654) Residential properties 4,744 6,669 (1,925) 15,803 20,026 (4,223) Total real estate revenues 6,959 12,542 (5,583) 24,223 38,100 (13,877) Operating expenses: Real estate operating expenses 3,328 5,377 (2,049) 11,934 16,578 (4,644) General and administrative expenses 911 1,413 (502) 3,107 4,143 (1,036) Depreciation 723 2,315 (1,592) 3,257 6,948 (3,691) Total operating expenses 4,962 9,105 (4,143) 18,298 27,669 (9,371) Operating income 1,997 3,437 (1,440) 5,925 10,431 (4,506) Financing costs (1,774) (3,050) 1,276 (6,229) (9,242) 3,013 Investment income 119 29 90 183 88 95 Gain (Loss) on investment in tenancy-in-common 57 (100) 157 (99) (245) 146 Net gain on sale of Maryland properties - - - 68,771 - 68,771 Net realized gain on Wayne PSC interest rate swap termination 1,415 - 1,415 1,415 - 1,415 Net income 1,814 316 1,498 69,966 1,032 68,934 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (693) (107) (586) (23,420) (256) (23,164) Net income attributable to common equity $ 1,121 $ 209 $ 912 $ 46,546 $ 776 $ 45,770 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.03 $ 0.13 $ 6.61 $ 0.11 $ 6.50 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.03 $ 0.13 $ 6.56 $ 0.11 $ 6.45 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 7,040 7,022 7,038 7,016 Diluted 7,114 7,026 7,110 7,018

Financing Update

On July 22, 2022, Wayne PSC refinanced its $22.1 million loan (inclusive of deferred interest of approximately $136,000), which would have matured on October 1, 2026, on its Preakness Shopping Center located in Wayne, New Jersey with a new loan held by ConnectOne Bank in the amount of $25,000,000. This loan is interest-only based on a fixed interest rate of 5% and has a term of three years with a maturity date of August 1, 2025. Additionally, an interest reserve escrow was established at closing representing twelve months of interest of $1,250,000, which can be used to pay monthly interest on this loan with a requirement to replenish the escrow account back to $1,250,000 when the balance in the escrow account is reduced to three months of interest. This refinancing resulted in (i) annual debt service savings of approximately $340,000 due to interest-only payments; (ii) an increase in the interest rate from a fixed interest rate of 3.625% to a fixed interest rate of 5%; and (iii) net refinancing proceeds of approximately $1.1 million which can be used for capital expenditures and general corporate purposes. As part of the refinancing, Wayne PSC terminated the interest rate swap contract on the underlying loan resulting in a realized gain on the swap breakage of approximately $1.4 million.

On August 19, 2022, Westwood Hills, LLC, exercised its right, pursuant to the loan agreement, to extend the term of its $25 million loan on its property located in Westwood, New Jersey, maturing on October 1, 2022, for two (2) additional six (6) month periods on the same terms and conditions as stated in the loan agreement.

Dividend

The FREIT Board of Directors ("Board") did not declare a dividend in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022. On August 4, 2022, FREIT's Board declared a special, extraordinary, non-recurring cash distribution of approximately $51.5 million, or $7.50 per share, which was paid on August 30, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 16, 2022 (with an ex-dividend date of August 31, 2022). The Board will continue to evaluate the dividend on a quarterly basis.

