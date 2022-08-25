First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey : Annual Report
08/25/2022 | 10:38am EDT
Annual Report 2021
DEAR FELLOW STOCKHOLDERS,
We are encouraged to report that the period since our last report has proven to be
beneficial for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. ("FREIT" or the "Trust"). We say this because, despite the numerous challenges that continue to confront us, we have, indeed, accomplished much. These achievements give us even greater optimism about our company and, specifically, the direction in which it is heading.
For the majority of the past 60 years, FREIT has been very focused on accumulating, through acquisition and development, a portfolio of quality real estate comprised, principally of apart- ments, shopping centers and mixed-use properties. This portfolio has enabled FREIT to develop a strong balance sheet which continues to benefit FREIT and, therefore, stockholder value.
Reflections on Our Most Recent Period
Our long-term investment strategy has, once again, handsomely favored FREIT's stockholders with the very timely sale of our Maryland Portfolio: The Grande Rotunda, The Icon Apartments, Damascus Centre, and Westridge Square Shopping Center. This sale was completed in late December 2021 and early January 2022. The initial purchase price received from this extraordinary transaction was $248.8 million, of which, $161.3 million was the Trust's proportionate share. The above-mentioned amounts are prior to transaction costs and the retirement of the first mortgage debt on these properties. During the next few months, we expect to receive additional amounts which are currently held in escrow. The escrow was established, at the time of closing on the sale of the Maryland properties, to guarantee certain aspects of the transaction to the buyer primarily for pending leases, tenant improvement costs and real estate commissions.
FREIT's long-standing strategy of owning high quality assets in strong markets has enabled FREIT to secure historically high pricing for our Maryland portfolio. Accordingly, and as previously announced in August, we are indeed elated to report that as a result of this transaction, the Trust is making a Special Extraordinary, Non-recurring Distribution to stockholders of $7.50 per share, payable on August 30, 2022.
Many of you have had conversations with us about developments which have been communicated in our S.E.C. reports regarding the Sinatra, LLC ("Sinatra") lawsuit. As you are aware, FREIT and its affiliates have been engaged in litigation with Sinatra in connection with the contract to sell six of our residential properties to Sinatra in 2020. The transaction did not close. The New Jersey Chancery Court ("Court") having jurisdiction over this matter ruled that Sinatra breached the contract to purchase the properties while also dismissing Sinatra's claims against FREIT and its affiliates. The Court dismissed the Lis Pendens that Sinatra filed which encumbered the properties. Unfortunately, and despite the Court ruling in favor of FREIT as the non-breaching party, the Court found that the liquidated damages provision of the contract (the deposit money) is not enforceable and, therefore, ordered the $15 million letter of credit held in escrow to be returned to Sinatra. Both parties to the litigation have the right to appeal the lower Court ruling. We will continue to update our stockholders on material developments in the litigation with Sinatra through our filings with the S.E.C.
Make no mistake, the Sinatra litigation has been arduous, time consuming and expensive. Yet, here again, we are optimistic and encouraged by the fact that the Court has ruled solidly in favor of FREIT (and its affiliates) and has dismissed all claims against FREIT by Sinatra. This is very positive and has further fueled the Board's optimism about the case as we continue to navigate through this legal process.
We would also like to report some very positive news about our multi-family portfolio. After the sale of the Icon property, our remaining multi-family portfolio has continued to perform quite well in fiscal 2021 experiencing an average annual occupancy of 96.6% compared to the prior fiscal year occupancy of 94.5%. During this same two-year period, total rent received increased by 3.8%. Net Operating Income ("NOI"), for the same two-year period, was flat due to expenditures made during 2021 for "non-essential" maintenance projects deferred during the pandemic.
Further, FREIT's average rents on turned units (apartments which were vacated and then re-leased to new tenants) from 2021 to 2022 increased across the portfolio. Likewise, the rent increase on renewals for existing tenants was also robust. Should these trends continue, we believe the increased rents will contribute meaningfully to FREIT's income over time.
Our retail properties have stabilized from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Having said this, certain of our retail properties still have not attained pre-pandemic operating levels despite some recovery in brick and mortar retail. We are optimistic that the recovery trend for retail properties will continue. In the meantime, our retail leasing team remains very focused on this important leasing priority. To this end, the retail leasing team, management, and the Board are constantly exploring new ways of re-purposing and repositioning the retail portfolio. Our recent approval for a 250-unit apartment community to be located at Preakness Shopping Center located in Wayne, New Jersey is a testament to these efforts. Enhancements such as this add significantly to a shopping center's viability in a multitude of ways.
Despite the Sinatra lawsuit, an uncertain financing market, inflation, and a volatile economy, we successfully refinanced first mortgage loans coming due on Westwood Hills and The Boulders at Rockaway. It is noteworthy that these refinancings were accomplished
in the face of considerable difficulty as a result of the Lis Pendens placed on each of these properties by Sinatra. We also recently completed the refinancing of the mortgage on our Preakness Shopping Center which is a joint venture 40% owned by FREIT. The Preakness refinancing generated about $4 million in additional proceeds along with a reduction in debt service requirements, albeit with a shorter loan maturity.
We are also pleased to report that we have completed the reincorporation of the Trust from a New Jersey Trust to a Maryland Corporation. As you may recall, we decided to undertake this reincorporation primarily because the state of Maryland has more comprehensive laws governing REITs than New Jersey, and the Maryland courts have a deeper proficiency in addressing REIT issues.
Looking Forward
As the Board always has, it continues to examine alternatives and options which could enhance stockholder value. Concurrently, we remain focused on the needs of our portfolio and our tenants while also seeking to maintain healthy cash reserves to weather uncertainty in domestic and international markets and economies while, simultaneously and adequately, meeting our liquidity needs going forward. Your Board of Directors will continue to evaluate the payment of dividends on a quarterly basis taking into account capital needs and economic trends. However, we will endeavor to pay dividends to meet tax requirements to maintain our REIT status.
Final Thoughts
So, as we reflect back on this period and despite a still present Coronavirus, a significant war in the Ukraine, a period of high inflation, continued supply chain interruptions, labor shortages, uncertainty about long term interest rates and various global economic issues, we can't help but feel optimistic about FREIT because, not only have we navigated some very rough seas but, we have essentially stayed our course and have made significant achievements during this volatile period. For this, we are appreciative and grateful, for not only what we have accomplished but as importantly, we are thankful for the people who have helped to make this possible: our property management and development teams, the retail/residential leasing teams, our financial team and, of course, your dedicated and committed Board of Directors, who have always placed stockholder value and integrity among the highest of it's priorities.
And, most importantly, a hearty and sincere thanks is extended to each of you, the First Real Estate Investment Trust's stockholders, who have had the faith and confidence in your Board to do what is best for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc.
We look forward to seeing you at the Annual meeting on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Be sure to note the new venue for this meeting: The Hilton Hasbrouck Heights/ Meadowlands, 650 Terrace Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604.
In the meantime, we encourage you to read our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the S.E.C. and included in this report, which provides additional information regarding the Trust and our Fiscal 2021 results.
Please stay safe and be well.
Robert S. Hekemian, Jr.
Ron Artinian
President and Chief Executive Officer
Chairman of the Board
FINANCIAL STATEMENT
BALANCE SHEET DATA:
As At October 31,
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
(In Thousands)
Total assets
$
346,105
$355,215
$
390,618
$
392,073
$372,957
Mortgage loans
$
301,276
$307,240
$
352,790
$
350,504
$323,435
Common equity
$
36,573
$ 34,902
$
15,715
$
21,488
$
17,838
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
7,019
6,992
6,940
6,883
6,833
Diluted
7,022
6,994
6,940
6,883
6,833
INCOME STATEMENT DATA:
Years Ended October 31,
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
(In Thousands of Dollars, Except Per Share Amounts)
Revenue from real estate operations
$
50,291
$ 52,727
$
60,277
$
57,997
$
51,634
Expenses:
Real estate operating expenses
22,294
22,922
26,062
24,883
26,233
Third party transaction costs
-
4,606
1,416
-
-
Lease termination fee
-
-
-
-
620
General and administrative expenses
5,195
3,821
2,633
2,305
2,129
Depreciation
9,300
10,341
11,339
11,515
10,669
Tenant improvement write-off due to COVID-19
-
7,277
-
-
-
Total expenses
36,789
48,967
41,450
38,703
39,651
Operating income
13,502
3,760
18,827
19,294
11,983
Investment income
116
204
360
267
206
Unrealized (loss) gain on interest rate cap contract
-
-
(160)
72
-
Gain on sale of property
-
-
836
-
15,395
Loan prepayment costs relating to property sale
-
-
-
-
(1,139)
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary
-
27,680
-
-
-
Loss on investment in tenancy-in-common
(295)
(202)
-
-
-
Interest expense including amortization
of deferred financing costs
(12,276)
(14,122)
(18,070)
(18,667)
(15,762)
Net income
1,047
17,320
1,793
966
10,683
Net (income) loss attributable to non controlling
interests in subsidiaries
(120)
3,233
(6)
517
2,433
Net income attributable to common equity
$
927
$ 20,553
$
1,787
$
1,483
$
13,116
Earnings per share - basic and diluted
$
0.13
$
2.94
$
0.26
$
0.21
$
1.92
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.25
$
-
$
0.60
$
0.15
$
0.15
60-YEAR MILESTONES
1960's
1970's
1980's
1990's
|
|
|
|
1961
1971
1988
1992
Formation of First Real Estate
ACQUIRED: Heights Manor, Spring
ACQUIRED: Westwood Shopping
ACQUIRED: Westridge Shopping
Investment Trust of New Jersey
Lake, NJ
Center, Westwood, NJ
Center, Frederick, MD
(FREIT)
1972
1994
1962
ACQUIRED: Hammel Gardens,
ACQUIRED: Westwood Hills,
ACQUIRED: Lakewood Apts., Lake-
Maywood, NJ
Westwood, NJ
wood, NJ; Palisades Manor, Palisades
1975
1997
Park, NJ; retail strip, Glen Rock, NJ
1964
ACQUIRED: Steuben Arms, River
ACQUIRED: Pathmark supermarket,
Edge, NJ
Patchogue, NY
ACQUIRED: Grandview Apts., Has-
DEVELOPMENT: Franklin Crossing
brouck Hts., NJ; Sheridan Apts., Cam-
shopping center, Franklin Lakes, NJ
den, NJ; vacant land, South Brunswick,
redevelopment completed
NJ; vacant land, Rockaway, NJ
1965
ACQUIRED: Berdan Court, Wayne, NJ
1966
ACQUIRED: Franklin Crossing shop-
ping center and vacant adjacent land,
Franklin Lakes, NJ
Current Holdings
Commercial
Residential
Undeveloped
GLEN ROCK, NJ: Retail strip
RED BANK, NJ: Station Place Apartments
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ: 4.27 Acres; residential zone
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ: Franklin Crossing
RIVER EDGE, NJ: Steuben Arms
ROCKAWAY, NJ: 1.0 Acres; residential zone
Shopping Center
ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ: The Boulders
WAYNE, NJ: 2.1 Acres; commercial zone
ROCKAWAY, NJ: Bank branch
at Rockaway
a) FREIT holds a 40% interest in owner, Wayne PSC, LLC.
WAYNE, NJ: Preakness Shopping Center (a)
WAYNE, NJ: Berdan Court Apartments
WESTWOOD, NJ: Westwood Plaza
WESTWOOD, NJ: Westwood Hills (b)
b) FREIT holds a 40% interest in owner, Westwood Hills, LLC.
c) FREIT holds a 65% undivided interest in Pierre Towers.
MIDDLETOWN, NY: The Regency Club
Tenancy-in-Common
HACKENSACK, NJ: The Pierre (c)
2000's
|
2000
ACQUIRED: Olney Town Center, Olney, MD
2002
ACQUIRED: Preakness Shopping Center, Wayne, NJ
SOLD: Sheridan Apartments, Camden, NJ
2003
ACQUIRED: Damascus Shopping Center, Damascus, MD
2004
ACQUIRED: Pierre Towers, Hackensack, NJ
SOLD: Olney Town Center, Olney, MD
2005
ACQUIRED: The Rotunda, Baltimore, MD
DEVELOPMENT: Construction begins on The Boulders at Rockaway, Rockaway, NJ.
2006
The Boulders at Rockaway completed
2007
ACQUIRED: vacant land, Rochelle Park, NJ
SOLD: Lakewood Apartments, Lakewood, NJ
2010's
|
2012
SOLD: Heights Manor, Spring Lake, NJ
2013
DEVELOPMENT: Redevelopment of The Rotunda in Baltimore begins.
SOLD: Grandview Apartments, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ; Palisades Manor, Palisades Park, NJ; vacant land, South Brunswick, NJ
2014
ACQUIRED: The Regency Club, Middletown, NY
2015
FREIT Board enlarged to 9 members and adds Justin Meng as Director
2016
Rotunda redevelopment completed. ICON Residences at The Rotunda begins leasing
2017
ACQUIRED: Station Place, Red Bank, NJ
SOLD: Hammel Gardens, Maywood, NJ Robert Hekemian steps down from Board; Board names Robert, Jr. as CEO and Ron Artinian as Chairman.
2018
Alan Aufzien, Herb Klein, and Don Barney step down from Board; Allan Tubin named CFO and Treasurer; David Hekemian joins Board
2019
SOLD: Pathmark supermarket, Patchogue, NY
2020's
|
2020
The Pierre, Hackensack, NJ is converted from partnership to tenancy-in-common.
2021
FREIT is reincorporated as a Maryland Corporation SOLD: The Rotunda and ICON Residences, Baltimore, MD; Westridge Square, Frederick, MD; and Damascus Centre, Damascus, MD
