Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FREVS   US3361421049

FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST OF NEW JERSEY, INC.

(FREVS)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:41 2022-08-25 am EDT
26.19 USD    0.00%
10:38aFIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST OF NEW JERSEY : Annual Report
PU
08/08PRESS RELEASE : Update
PU
08/05FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST OF NEW JERSEY : FREIT Correction and Clarification of Ex-Dividend Date for the Declaration of the Special, Extraordinary, Non-Recurring Distribution of $7.50 Per Share - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey : Annual Report

08/25/2022 | 10:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Report 2021

DEAR FELLOW STOCKHOLDERS,

We are encouraged to report that the period since our last report has proven to be

beneficial for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. ("FREIT" or the "Trust"). We say this because, despite the numerous challenges that continue to confront us, we have, indeed, accomplished much. These achievements give us even greater optimism about our company and, specifically, the direction in which it is heading.

For the majority of the past 60 years, FREIT has been very focused on accumulating, through acquisition and development, a portfolio of quality real estate comprised, principally of apart- ments, shopping centers and mixed-use properties. This portfolio has enabled FREIT to develop a strong balance sheet which continues to benefit FREIT and, therefore, stockholder value.

Reflections on Our Most Recent Period

Our long-term investment strategy has, once again, handsomely favored FREIT's stockholders with the very timely sale of our Maryland Portfolio: The Grande Rotunda, The Icon Apartments, Damascus Centre, and Westridge Square Shopping Center. This sale was completed in late December 2021 and early January 2022. The initial purchase price received from this extraordinary transaction was $248.8 million, of which, $161.3 million was the Trust's proportionate share. The above-mentioned amounts are prior to transaction costs and the retirement of the first mortgage debt on these properties. During the next few months, we expect to receive additional amounts which are currently held in escrow. The escrow was established, at the time of closing on the sale of the Maryland properties, to guarantee certain aspects of the transaction to the buyer primarily for pending leases, tenant improvement costs and real estate commissions.

FREIT's long-standing strategy of owning high quality assets in strong markets has enabled FREIT to secure historically high pricing for our Maryland portfolio. Accordingly, and as previously announced in August, we are indeed elated to report that as a result of this transaction, the Trust is making a Special Extraordinary, Non-recurring Distribution to stockholders of $7.50 per share, payable on August 30, 2022.

Many of you have had conversations with us about developments which have been communicated in our S.E.C. reports regarding the Sinatra, LLC ("Sinatra") lawsuit. As you are aware, FREIT and its affiliates have been engaged in litigation with Sinatra in connection with the contract to sell six of our residential properties to Sinatra in 2020. The transaction did not close. The New Jersey Chancery Court ("Court") having jurisdiction over this matter ruled that Sinatra breached the contract to purchase the properties while also dismissing Sinatra's claims against FREIT and its affiliates. The Court dismissed the Lis Pendens that Sinatra filed which encumbered the properties. Unfortunately, and despite the Court ruling in favor of FREIT as the non-breaching party, the Court found that the liquidated damages provision of the contract (the deposit money) is not enforceable and, therefore, ordered the $15 million letter of credit held in escrow to be returned to Sinatra. Both parties to the litigation have the right to appeal the lower Court ruling. We will continue to update our stockholders on material developments in the litigation with Sinatra through our filings with the S.E.C.

Make no mistake, the Sinatra litigation has been arduous, time consuming and expensive. Yet, here again, we are optimistic and encouraged by the fact that the Court has ruled solidly in favor of FREIT (and its affiliates) and has dismissed all claims against FREIT by Sinatra. This is very positive and has further fueled the Board's optimism about the case as we continue to navigate through this legal process.

We would also like to report some very positive news about our multi-family portfolio. After the sale of the Icon property, our remaining multi-family portfolio has continued to perform quite well in fiscal 2021 experiencing an average annual occupancy of 96.6% compared to the prior fiscal year occupancy of 94.5%. During this same two-year period, total rent received increased by 3.8%. Net Operating Income ("NOI"), for the same two-year period, was flat due to expenditures made during 2021 for "non-essential" maintenance projects deferred during the pandemic.

Further, FREIT's average rents on turned units (apartments which were vacated and then re-leased to new tenants) from 2021 to 2022 increased across the portfolio. Likewise, the rent increase on renewals for existing tenants was also robust. Should these trends continue, we believe the increased rents will contribute meaningfully to FREIT's income over time.

Our retail properties have stabilized from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Having said this, certain of our retail properties still have not attained pre-pandemic operating levels despite some recovery in brick and mortar retail. We are optimistic that the recovery trend for retail properties will continue. In the meantime, our retail leasing team remains very focused on this important leasing priority. To this end, the retail leasing team, management, and the Board are constantly exploring new ways of re-purposing and repositioning the retail portfolio. Our recent approval for a 250-unit apartment community to be located at Preakness Shopping Center located in Wayne, New Jersey is a testament to these efforts. Enhancements such as this add significantly to a shopping center's viability in a multitude of ways.

Despite the Sinatra lawsuit, an uncertain financing market, inflation, and a volatile economy, we successfully refinanced first mortgage loans coming due on Westwood Hills and The Boulders at Rockaway. It is noteworthy that these refinancings were accomplished

in the face of considerable difficulty as a result of the Lis Pendens placed on each of these properties by Sinatra. We also recently completed the refinancing of the mortgage on our Preakness Shopping Center which is a joint venture 40% owned by FREIT. The Preakness refinancing generated about $4 million in additional proceeds along with a reduction in debt service requirements, albeit with a shorter loan maturity.

We are also pleased to report that we have completed the reincorporation of the Trust from a New Jersey Trust to a Maryland Corporation. As you may recall, we decided to undertake this reincorporation primarily because the state of Maryland has more comprehensive laws governing REITs than New Jersey, and the Maryland courts have a deeper proficiency in addressing REIT issues.

Looking Forward

As the Board always has, it continues to examine alternatives and options which could enhance stockholder value. Concurrently, we remain focused on the needs of our portfolio and our tenants while also seeking to maintain healthy cash reserves to weather uncertainty in domestic and international markets and economies while, simultaneously and adequately, meeting our liquidity needs going forward. Your Board of Directors will continue to evaluate the payment of dividends on a quarterly basis taking into account capital needs and economic trends. However, we will endeavor to pay dividends to meet tax requirements to maintain our REIT status.

Final Thoughts

So, as we reflect back on this period and despite a still present Coronavirus, a significant war in the Ukraine, a period of high inflation, continued supply chain interruptions, labor shortages, uncertainty about long term interest rates and various global economic issues, we can't help but feel optimistic about FREIT because, not only have we navigated some very rough seas but, we have essentially stayed our course and have made significant achievements during this volatile period. For this, we are appreciative and grateful, for not only what we have accomplished but as importantly, we are thankful for the people who have helped to make this possible: our property management and development teams, the retail/residential leasing teams, our financial team and, of course, your dedicated and committed Board of Directors, who have always placed stockholder value and integrity among the highest of it's priorities.

And, most importantly, a hearty and sincere thanks is extended to each of you, the First Real Estate Investment Trust's stockholders, who have had the faith and confidence in your Board to do what is best for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc.

We look forward to seeing you at the Annual meeting on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Be sure to note the new venue for this meeting: The Hilton Hasbrouck Heights/ Meadowlands, 650 Terrace Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604.

In the meantime, we encourage you to read our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the S.E.C. and included in this report, which provides additional information regarding the Trust and our Fiscal 2021 results.

Please stay safe and be well.

Robert S. Hekemian, Jr.

Ron Artinian

President and Chief Executive Officer

Chairman of the Board

FINANCIAL STATEMENT

BALANCE SHEET DATA:

As At October 31,

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

(In Thousands)

Total assets

$

346,105

$355,215

$

390,618

$

392,073

$372,957

Mortgage loans

$

301,276

$307,240

$

352,790

$

350,504

$323,435

Common equity

$

36,573

$ 34,902

$

15,715

$

21,488

$

17,838

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

7,019

6,992

6,940

6,883

6,833

Diluted

7,022

6,994

6,940

6,883

6,833

INCOME STATEMENT DATA:

Years Ended October 31,

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

(In Thousands of Dollars, Except Per Share Amounts)

Revenue from real estate operations

$

50,291

$ 52,727

$

60,277

$

57,997

$

51,634

Expenses:

Real estate operating expenses

22,294

22,922

26,062

24,883

26,233

Third party transaction costs

-

4,606

1,416

-

-

Lease termination fee

-

-

-

-

620

General and administrative expenses

5,195

3,821

2,633

2,305

2,129

Depreciation

9,300

10,341

11,339

11,515

10,669

Tenant improvement write-off due to COVID-19

-

7,277

-

-

-

Total expenses

36,789

48,967

41,450

38,703

39,651

Operating income

13,502

3,760

18,827

19,294

11,983

Investment income

116

204

360

267

206

Unrealized (loss) gain on interest rate cap contract

-

-

(160)

72

-

Gain on sale of property

-

-

836

-

15,395

Loan prepayment costs relating to property sale

-

-

-

-

(1,139)

Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary

-

27,680

-

-

-

Loss on investment in tenancy-in-common

(295)

(202)

-

-

-

Interest expense including amortization

of deferred financing costs

(12,276)

(14,122)

(18,070)

(18,667)

(15,762)

Net income

1,047

17,320

1,793

966

10,683

Net (income) loss attributable to non controlling

interests in subsidiaries

(120)

3,233

(6)

517

2,433

Net income attributable to common equity

$

927

$ 20,553

$

1,787

$

1,483

$

13,116

Earnings per share - basic and diluted

$

0.13

$

2.94

$

0.26

$

0.21

$

1.92

Cash dividends declared per common share

$

0.25

$

-

$

0.60

$

0.15

$

0.15

60-YEAR MILESTONES

1960's

1970's

1980's

1990's

|

|

|

|

1961

1971

1988

1992

Formation of First Real Estate

ACQUIRED: Heights Manor, Spring

ACQUIRED: Westwood Shopping

ACQUIRED: Westridge Shopping

Investment Trust of New Jersey

Lake, NJ

Center, Westwood, NJ

Center, Frederick, MD

(FREIT)

1972

1994

1962

ACQUIRED: Hammel Gardens,

ACQUIRED: Westwood Hills,

ACQUIRED: Lakewood Apts., Lake-

Maywood, NJ

Westwood, NJ

wood, NJ; Palisades Manor, Palisades

1975

1997

Park, NJ; retail strip, Glen Rock, NJ

1964

ACQUIRED: Steuben Arms, River

ACQUIRED: Pathmark supermarket,

Edge, NJ

Patchogue, NY

ACQUIRED: Grandview Apts., Has-

DEVELOPMENT: Franklin Crossing

brouck Hts., NJ; Sheridan Apts., Cam-

shopping center, Franklin Lakes, NJ

den, NJ; vacant land, South Brunswick,

redevelopment completed

NJ; vacant land, Rockaway, NJ

1965

ACQUIRED: Berdan Court, Wayne, NJ

1966

ACQUIRED: Franklin Crossing shop-

ping center and vacant adjacent land,

Franklin Lakes, NJ

Current Holdings

Commercial

Residential

Undeveloped

GLEN ROCK, NJ: Retail strip

RED BANK, NJ: Station Place Apartments

FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ: 4.27 Acres; residential zone

FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ: Franklin Crossing

RIVER EDGE, NJ: Steuben Arms

ROCKAWAY, NJ: 1.0 Acres; residential zone

Shopping Center

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ: The Boulders

WAYNE, NJ: 2.1 Acres; commercial zone

ROCKAWAY, NJ: Bank branch

at Rockaway

a) FREIT holds a 40% interest in owner, Wayne PSC, LLC.

WAYNE, NJ: Preakness Shopping Center (a)

WAYNE, NJ: Berdan Court Apartments

WESTWOOD, NJ: Westwood Plaza

WESTWOOD, NJ: Westwood Hills (b)

b) FREIT holds a 40% interest in owner, Westwood Hills, LLC.

c) FREIT holds a 65% undivided interest in Pierre Towers.

MIDDLETOWN, NY: The Regency Club

Tenancy-in-Common

HACKENSACK, NJ: The Pierre (c)

2000's

|

2000

ACQUIRED: Olney Town Center, Olney, MD

2002

ACQUIRED: Preakness Shopping Center, Wayne, NJ

SOLD: Sheridan Apartments, Camden, NJ

2003

ACQUIRED: Damascus Shopping Center, Damascus, MD

2004

ACQUIRED: Pierre Towers, Hackensack, NJ

SOLD: Olney Town Center, Olney, MD

2005

ACQUIRED: The Rotunda, Baltimore, MD

DEVELOPMENT: Construction begins on The Boulders at Rockaway, Rockaway, NJ.

2006

The Boulders at Rockaway completed

2007

ACQUIRED: vacant land, Rochelle Park, NJ

SOLD: Lakewood Apartments, Lakewood, NJ

2010's

|

2012

SOLD: Heights Manor, Spring Lake, NJ

2013

DEVELOPMENT: Redevelopment of The Rotunda in Baltimore begins.

SOLD: Grandview Apartments, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ; Palisades Manor, Palisades Park, NJ; vacant land, South Brunswick, NJ

2014

ACQUIRED: The Regency Club, Middletown, NY

2015

FREIT Board enlarged to 9 members and adds Justin Meng as Director

2016

Rotunda redevelopment completed. ICON Residences at The Rotunda begins leasing

2017

ACQUIRED: Station Place, Red Bank, NJ

SOLD: Hammel Gardens, Maywood, NJ Robert Hekemian steps down from Board; Board names Robert, Jr. as CEO and Ron Artinian as Chairman.

2018

Alan Aufzien, Herb Klein, and Don Barney step down from Board; Allan Tubin named CFO and Treasurer; David Hekemian joins Board

2019

SOLD: Pathmark supermarket, Patchogue, NY

2020's

|

2020

The Pierre, Hackensack, NJ is converted from partnership to tenancy-in-common.

2021

FREIT is reincorporated as a Maryland Corporation SOLD: The Rotunda and ICON Residences, Baltimore, MD; Westridge Square, Frederick, MD; and Damascus Centre, Damascus, MD

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FREIT - First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 14:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST OF NEW JERSEY, INC.
10:38aFIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST O : Annual Report
PU
08/08PRESS RELEASE : Update
PU
08/05FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST O : FREIT Correction and Clarification of Ex-Dividend D..
PU
08/04FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST O : FREIT Announces Declaration of Special, Extraordina..
PU
08/04FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST O : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/04First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. Announces Special, Extraordinary..
CI
07/12FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST O : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/14FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST O : FREIT Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results ..
PU
06/14FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST O : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
06/14First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. Declares Dividend for the Second..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50,3 M - -
Net income 2021 0,93 M - -
Net Debt 2021 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 150x
Yield 2021 1,28%
Capitalization 180 M 180 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,02x
EV / Sales 2021 8,02x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST OF NEW JERSEY, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert S. Hekemian President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Allan Tubin Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ronald J. Artinian Chairman
David F. McBride Independent Trustee
Justin Fan Meng Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST OF NEW JERSEY, INC.10.04%180
GECINA-25.71%6 719
MIRVAC GROUP-28.18%5 697
THE GPT GROUP-23.25%5 505
ICADE-30.05%3 332
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-19.35%3 283