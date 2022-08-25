First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey : Annual Report

We are encouraged to report that the period since our last report has proven to be

beneficial for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. ("FREIT" or the "Trust"). We say this because, despite the numerous challenges that continue to confront us, we have, indeed, accomplished much. These achievements give us even greater optimism about our company and, specifically, the direction in which it is heading.

For the majority of the past 60 years, FREIT has been very focused on accumulating, through acquisition and development, a portfolio of quality real estate comprised, principally of apart- ments, shopping centers and mixed-use properties. This portfolio has enabled FREIT to develop a strong balance sheet which continues to benefit FREIT and, therefore, stockholder value.

Reflections on Our Most Recent Period

Our long-term investment strategy has, once again, handsomely favored FREIT's stockholders with the very timely sale of our Maryland Portfolio: The Grande Rotunda, The Icon Apartments, Damascus Centre, and Westridge Square Shopping Center. This sale was completed in late December 2021 and early January 2022. The initial purchase price received from this extraordinary transaction was $248.8 million, of which, $161.3 million was the Trust's proportionate share. The above-mentioned amounts are prior to transaction costs and the retirement of the first mortgage debt on these properties. During the next few months, we expect to receive additional amounts which are currently held in escrow. The escrow was established, at the time of closing on the sale of the Maryland properties, to guarantee certain aspects of the transaction to the buyer primarily for pending leases, tenant improvement costs and real estate commissions.

FREIT's long-standing strategy of owning high quality assets in strong markets has enabled FREIT to secure historically high pricing for our Maryland portfolio. Accordingly, and as previously announced in August, we are indeed elated to report that as a result of this transaction, the Trust is making a Special Extraordinary, Non-recurring Distribution to stockholders of $7.50 per share, payable on August 30, 2022.

Many of you have had conversations with us about developments which have been communicated in our S.E.C. reports regarding the Sinatra, LLC ("Sinatra") lawsuit. As you are aware, FREIT and its affiliates have been engaged in litigation with Sinatra in connection with the contract to sell six of our residential properties to Sinatra in 2020. The transaction did not close. The New Jersey Chancery Court ("Court") having jurisdiction over this matter ruled that Sinatra breached the contract to purchase the properties while also dismissing Sinatra's claims against FREIT and its affiliates. The Court dismissed the Lis Pendens that Sinatra filed which encumbered the properties. Unfortunately, and despite the Court ruling in favor of FREIT as the non-breaching party, the Court found that the liquidated damages provision of the contract (the deposit money) is not enforceable and, therefore, ordered the $15 million letter of credit held in escrow to be returned to Sinatra. Both parties to the litigation have the right to appeal the lower Court ruling. We will continue to update our stockholders on material developments in the litigation with Sinatra through our filings with the S.E.C.

Make no mistake, the Sinatra litigation has been arduous, time consuming and expensive. Yet, here again, we are optimistic and encouraged by the fact that the Court has ruled solidly in favor of FREIT (and its affiliates) and has dismissed all claims against FREIT by Sinatra. This is very positive and has further fueled the Board's optimism about the case as we continue to navigate through this legal process.

We would also like to report some very positive news about our multi-family portfolio. After the sale of the Icon property, our remaining multi-family portfolio has continued to perform quite well in fiscal 2021 experiencing an average annual occupancy of 96.6% compared to the prior fiscal year occupancy of 94.5%. During this same two-year period, total rent received increased by 3.8%. Net Operating Income ("NOI"), for the same two-year period, was flat due to expenditures made during 2021 for "non-essential" maintenance projects deferred during the pandemic.

Further, FREIT's average rents on turned units (apartments which were vacated and then re-leased to new tenants) from 2021 to 2022 increased across the portfolio. Likewise, the rent increase on renewals for existing tenants was also robust. Should these trends continue, we believe the increased rents will contribute meaningfully to FREIT's income over time.