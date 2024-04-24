(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to A trust deed dated 19 October 2006 (as amended)) NOTICE OF RECORD DATE AND DISTRIBUTION PAYMENT DATE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders of First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT") will be closed at 5.00 p.m. on 8 May 2024 (the "Record Date") to determine Unitholders' entitlements to First REIT's distribution. First REIT has announced a distribution of 0.60 cents per unit in First REIT ("Unit") for the period from 1 January 2024 to 31 March 2024, comprising a taxable income component of 0.03 cents per Unit, a tax-exempt income component of 0.26 cents per Unit and a capital component of 0.31 cents per Unit (the "Distribution"). Unitholders of First REIT ("Unitholders") whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") are credited with Units as at the Record Date will be entitled to the Distribution to be paid on 21 June 2024. DECLARATION FOR SINGAPORE TAX PURPOSES The tax-exempt income component of the Distribution is exempt from tax in the hands of all Unitholders. No tax will be deducted at source from this component. The capital component of the Distribution is treated as a return of capital for Singapore income tax purposes. No tax will be deducted at source from this component. Tax will be deducted at source from the taxable income component in certain circumstances. The following paragraphs describe the circumstances in which tax will or will not be deducted from the taxable income component of the Distribution. The following categories of Unitholders will receive a gross distribution (i.e., no tax will be deducted from the taxable income component): Unitholders who are individuals and who hold the Units either in their sole names or jointly with other individuals; Unitholders which are companies incorporated and tax resident in Singapore; Unitholders which are Singapore branches of companies incorporated outside Singapore; Unitholders which are international organisations that are exempt from tax on such distributions by reason of an order made under the International Organisations (Immunities and Privileges) Act 1948; Unitholders which are body of persons (excluding companies or partnerships) incorporated or registered in Singapore, including: institutions, authorities, persons or funds specified in the First Schedule to the Income Tax Act 1947; co-operative societies registered under the Co-operative Societies Act 1979; trade unions registered under the Trade Unions Act 1940; charities registered under the Charities Act 1994 or established by any written law; and town councils; or 1

Unitholders which are real estate investment trust exchange-traded funds that have been accorded tax transparency treatment. To receive a gross distribution, Unitholders in categories (b) to (f) under Paragraph 4 above must complete the applicable Section A, B or C of the " Declaration for Singapore Tax Purposes Form " (" Form A ").

These categories of Unitholders, unless they are exempt from tax because of their own circumstances, will have to pay income tax subsequently at their own applicable tax rates. Unitholders in category (a) under Paragraph 4 above are not required to submit any form. The gross distribution received by these Unitholders (irrespective of their tax residence status) is exempt from tax if it is not derived through a partnership in Singapore or from the carrying on of a trade, business or profession. Tax at the reduced rate of 10% will be deducted from the distribution made to Unitholders which are qualifying non-residentnon-individuals or qualifying non-resident funds.

A qualifying non-residentnon-individual unitholder is one (other than an individual) who is not a resident of Singapore for income tax purposes and: who does not have any permanent establishment in Singapore; or who carries on any operation through a permanent establishment in Singapore, where the funds used to acquire the Units in First REIT are not obtained from that operation. A qualifying non-resident fund is one that qualifies for tax exemption under section 13D, 13U or 13V of the Income Tax Act 1947 that is not a resident of Singapore for income tax purposes and: who does not have any permanent establishment in Singapore (other than a fund manager in Singapore); or who carries on any operation through a permanent establishment in Singapore (other than a fund manager in Singapore), where the funds used to acquire the Units in First REIT are not obtained from that operation. For this purpose, a non-resident fund refers to a fund being a non-resident company, a partnership where all partners are non-residents, a trust administered by a non-resident trustee, or a nonresident entity. To receive the distribution net of tax deducted at 10%, Unitholders under Paragraph 7 above are required to complete the applicable Section D or E of the Form A. Unitholders who do not fall within the classes of Unitholders listed in Paragraph 4 and Paragraph 7 above can choose not to return Form A as tax will be deducted from the distributions made to them at the prevailing corporate tax rate, currently at 17%. For beneficial owners of Units in First REIT who hold their Units through depository agents to receive: gross distribution if they are persons described in categories (a) to (f) under Paragraph 4 above; or distribution net of tax deducted at 10% if they are qualifying non-residentnon-individuals or qualifying non-resident funds described in Paragraph 7 above, the depository agents must complete the "Declaration by Depository Agents for Singapore Tax Purposes Form" ("Form B") and its annexes. 11. Form A and Form B (and its annexes) will be sent to Unitholders and depository agents respectively, by First REIT's Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. on or around 13 May 2024. 2

Unitholders (Form A) and the depository agents (Form B and its annexes) will have to complete the forms legibly and send it to the Unit Registrar such that they are received by 5.00 p.m. on 27 May 2024. Failure to comply with any of these requirements will render Form A and Form B invalid and the Trustee and the Manager of First REIT will be obliged to deduct tax at the rate of 17% from the distribution. Unitholders may wish to seek tax advice for completing the Form A and/or Form B. Unitholders who hold Units under the Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme and the Supplementary Retirement Scheme do not have to return any form. They will receive gross distribution. DECLARATION IN INCOME TAX RETURN The Distribution is considered as income for the year 2024. Beneficial owners of the distribution, other than those who are exempt from tax on the distribution or who are entitled to the reduced tax rate of 10%, are required to declare the gross amount of the taxable income component of the distribution as taxable income in their Singapore income tax return for the year of assessment 2025. LAST DATE AND TIME FOR RETURN OF FORMS Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. will despatch the relevant forms to Unitholders on or around 13 May 2024. Unitholders and depository agents must complete and return the applicable form to Boardroom Corporate Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. by 27 May 2024 at 5.00 p.m. in order to receive the taxable income component of the Distribution either at gross or at net (after deduction of tax at 10%) as described above. IMPORTANT DATES AND TIMES Date/Deadline Event Tuesday, 7 May 2024 Units trade ex-Distribution Wednesday, 8 May 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Closing of Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders of First REIT Monday, 27 May 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Unitholders to complete and return Form A or B as applicable Friday, 21 June 2024 Payment of Distribution By Order of the Board Tan Kok Mian Victor Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer First REIT Management Limited (as manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust) (Company registration no. 200607070D) 24 April 2024 Investor and Media enquiries: Pearl Lam Tel: (65) 6435 0168 Email: ir@first-reit.com 3