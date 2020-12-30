Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  First Real Estate Investment Trust    AW9U   SG1U27933225

FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(AW9U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Real Estate Investment Trust : Change Of Company Secretary

12/30/2020 | 11:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 19 October 2006 (as amended))

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The Board of Directors of First REIT Management Limited, in its capacity as manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT", and as manager of First REIT, the "Manager"), wishes to announce that Mr Chua Hua Yeow, Kelvin will be appointed as the Company Secretary in place of Mr Chester Leong Chang Hong, who will resign as the Company Secretary with effect from 1 January 2021.

By Order of the Board

Tan Kok Mian Victor

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer First REIT Management Limited

(As Manager of First REIT)

(Company registration no. 200607070D)

31 December 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 04:38:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
12/30FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Change Of Company Secretary
PU
12/29FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Invitation To Sias-First REIT Virtual Dialo..
PU
12/28FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Signs Loan and Credit Facility Deal; Shares..
MT
12/28Singapore Index Sees Losses on Close; First REIT Plummets 35% to All-Time Low
MT
12/27FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Proposed Rights Issue
PU
12/24FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Entry Into Facility Agreement And Disclosur..
PU
12/07MARKET CHATTER : South Korea's First Logistics Facilities REIT Attracts Consider..
MT
11/30Singapore Index Continues Fall till Monday Closing; LHN Shares Soar 18%
MT
11/30First REIT Shares Fall 6% on Restructuring Hospital-Asset Leases with Lippo K..
MT
11/29FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Restructuring Of Master Leases
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 76,8 M 58,1 M 58,1 M
Net income 2020 35,1 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,63x
Yield 2020 21,8%
Capitalization 182 M 137 M 137 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,36x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
First Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,96 SGD
Last Close Price 0,23 SGD
Spread / Highest target 325%
Spread / Average Target 325%
Spread / Lowest Target 325%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kok Mian Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chwee Ngor Ng Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Martin Lechner Independent Director
Peng Ee Chan Lead Independent Director
Ferris Charles Bye Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-77.39%140
WELLTOWER INC.-22.74%26 365
VENTAS-15.08%18 365
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-13.66%16 022
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.2.79%11 630
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-13.22%8 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ