First Real Estate Investment Trust : Change Of Company Secretary

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 19 October 2006 (as amended))
CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY
The Board of Directors of First REIT Management Limited, in its capacity as manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT", and as manager of First REIT, the "Manager"), wishes to announce that Mr Chua Hua Yeow, Kelvin will be appointed as the Company Secretary in place of Mr Chester Leong Chang Hong, who will resign as the Company Secretary with effect from 1 January 2021.
By Order of the Board
Tan Kok Mian Victor
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer First REIT Management Limited
(As Manager of First REIT)
(Company registration no. 200607070D)
31 December 2020
