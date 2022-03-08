First Real Estate Investment Trust : Extension Of Hak Guna Bangunan Title For Siloam Hospitals Surabaya

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to A trust deed dated 19 October 2006 (as amended))

EXTENSION OF HAK GUNA BANGUNAN ("HGB") TITLE FOR

SILOAM HOSPITALS SURABAYA

First REIT Management Limited, in its capacity as manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT" and as manager of First REIT, the "Manager"), is pleased to announce that the National Land Office of the Republic of Indonesia (Badan Pertanahan Nasional) has extended one of the HGB titles for Siloam Hospitals Surabaya covering a land area of 684 sqm for another twenty (20) years to 7 September 2043.

By Order of the Board

First REIT Management Limited (as manager of First REIT)

(Company registration no. 200607070D)

Tan Kok Mian Victor

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

8 March 2022

Important Notice

The value of units in First REIT ("Units") and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. The Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

This document is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Units. The past performance of First REIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of First REIT.

This document may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), property expenses and governmental and public policy changes. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's view of future events.