  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. First Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AW9U   SG1U27933225

FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(AW9U)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Real Estate Investment Trust : Presentation For Investival By The Edge

09/29/2021 | 06:22am EDT
INVESTIVAL BY THE EDGE

25 SEPTEMBER 2021 - 1 OCTOBER 2021

DISCLOSURE

This presentation has been prepared by First REIT Management Limited (formerly known as Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited), in its capacity as the manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT", and the manager of First REIT, the "Manager").

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The value of units in First REIT ("Units") and the income from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties based on the Manager's current view of future events. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward- looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions - representative examples include, without limitation, general economic and industry conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital, capital availability, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, change in operating expenses, property expenses and government and public policy changes and continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events.

The past performance of First REIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of First REIT.

This presentation has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

FIRST REIT AT A GLANCE

1 WELL-DEFINED ACQUISITION STRATEGY

Distinct growth strategy by acquiring yield-accretiveproperties in the healthcare and healthcare-related industry which fulfils its investment criteria

4 LEASING TENANCY ARRANGEMENT

Long lease terms of minimum 10

years up to 15 years with step up

escalation

2

5

ASSET SIZE AND CLASS

  • 20 Assets: S$939.7 million(1)
  • Indonesia: 12 hospitals, 2 integrated hospital & mall, 1 integrated hotel & hospital and 1 hotel & country club
  • Singapore: 3 nursing homes
  • South Korea(2) : 1 hospital

FINANCING ARRANGEMENT

Term loan facilities with Banks: S$352.4 million

3 HEALTHCARE-RELATED REIT WITH FUTURE GROWTH AND DIVERSIFICATION OPPORTUNITIES

Invests in quality, income-producing

healthcare and/or healthcare- related real estate assets within and outside of Asia

6 MARKET CAPITALISATION (as at 30 June 2021)

  • Market Capitalisation: S$425.8 million(3)
  • Total number of Units: 1,606,627,878
  • OUE Deemed Interest in First REIT ≈ 28.5%

Notes:

  1. The carrying value of investment properties based on independent valuations as at 31 December 2020 were maintained as at 30 June 2021.
  2. On 31 August 2021, the Manager announced the completion of divestment of Sarang Hospital and the entire shareholding interest in Kalmore (Korea) Limited.
  3. Based on closing price of S$0.265 as at 30 June 2021.

3

1H 2021 Financial Highlights

Pacific Healthcare Nursing Home @ Bukit Merah

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

1H 2021 Financial Performance

1H 2021

1H 2020

% Change

(Y-o-Y)

RENTAL & OTHER INCOME (S$'M)

38.9

38.6

0.9

NET PROPERTY & OTHER INCOME (S$'M)

37.6

37.5

0.2

DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME (S$'M)

20.9

18.4

13.3

DPU (CENTS)

1.30*

2.30

(43.5)

ADJUSTED DPU (CENTS)

2.56*

2.30

11.3

Note:

  • DPU is lower for 1H 2021 mainly due to the issuance of 791,062,223 rights units on 24 February 2021. These new rights units are entitled to participate in the 1Q and 2Q 2021 distribution. If the new rights units issued on 24 February 2021 are excluded in the distribution computation, the adjusted DPU would have been 2.56 cents for 1H 2021.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 10:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
09/29aFIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Presentation For Investival By The Edge
09/27Singapore Shares Close Higher on Monday; TLV Climbs 5% on Restructuring Plans
09/27FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Passes On Chance to Acquire Indonesian Hospital
09/24FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Right Of First Refusal Granted To First Real Estate I..
09/14FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Update On Siloam Hospitals Surabaya - Road Subsidence
09/01FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Concludes $4.5 Million Sale of Hospital in South..
08/31ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Completion Of Divestment Of Sarang Hospital And Entir..
07/30FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Extension Of Hak Guna Bangunan Title For Siloam Hospi..
07/30First Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Extension of Hak Guna Bangunan Title for S..
07/30FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Distributable Income Jumps 13% in H1
Financials
Sales 2020 79,6 M 58,7 M 58,7 M
Net income 2020 -352 M -260 M -260 M
Net Debt 2020 474 M 349 M 349 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,53x
Yield 2020 17,7%
Capitalization 418 M 308 M 308 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
EV / Sales 2020 8,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
First Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kok Mian Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chwee Ngor Ng Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Christopher James Williams Chairman
Seng Leong Chan Senior Manager-Asset & Investment
Martin Lechner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST10.64%308
WELLTOWER INC.28.60%35 115
VENTAS, INC.13.42%21 782
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.11.21%18 120
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-6.15%12 127
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-16.41%7 252