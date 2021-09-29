First Real Estate Investment Trust : Presentation For Investival By The Edge

INVESTIVAL BY THE EDGE
DISCLOSURE
This presentation has been prepared by First REIT Management Limited (formerly known as Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited), in its capacity as the manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT", and the manager of First REIT, the "Manager").
Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.
The value of units in First REIT ("Units") and the income from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties based on the Manager's current view of future events. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward- looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions - representative examples include, without limitation, general economic and industry conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital, capital availability, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, change in operating expenses, property expenses and government and public policy changes and continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events.
The past performance of First REIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of First REIT.
This presentation has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
1 WELL-DEFINED ACQUISITION STRATEGY
Distinct growth strategy by acquiring yield-accretiveproperties in the healthcare and healthcare-related industry which fulfils its investment criteria
4 LEASING TENANCY ARRANGEMENT
Long lease terms of minimum 10
years up to 15 years with step up
escalation
ASSET SIZE AND CLASS
-
20 Assets: S$939.7 million(1)
-
Indonesia: 12 hospitals, 2 integrated hospital & mall, 1 integrated hotel & hospital and 1 hotel & country club
-
Singapore: 3 nursing homes
-
South Korea(2) : 1 hospital
FINANCING ARRANGEMENT
Term loan facilities with Banks: S$352.4 million
3 HEALTHCARE-RELATED REIT WITH FUTURE GROWTH AND DIVERSIFICATION OPPORTUNITIES
Invests in quality, income-producing
healthcare and/or healthcare- related real estate assets within and outside of Asia
6 MARKET CAPITALISATION (as at 30 June 2021)
-
Market Capitalisation: S$425.8 million(3)
-
Total number of Units: 1,606,627,878
-
OUE Deemed Interest in First REIT ≈ 28.5%
Notes:
-
The carrying value of investment properties based on independent valuations as at 31 December 2020 were maintained as at 30 June 2021.
-
On 31 August 2021, the Manager announced the completion of divestment of Sarang Hospital and the entire shareholding interest in Kalmore (Korea) Limited.
-
Based on closing price of S$0.265 as at 30 June 2021.
1H 2021 Financial Highlights
Pacific Healthcare Nursing Home @ Bukit Merah
❖ 1H 2021 Financial Performance
|
|
1H 2021
|
1H 2020
|
% Change
|
|
(Y-o-Y)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RENTAL & OTHER INCOME (S$'M)
|
38.9
|
38.6
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
NET PROPERTY & OTHER INCOME (S$'M)
|
37.6
|
37.5
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME (S$'M)
|
20.9
|
18.4
|
13.3
|
DPU (CENTS)
|
1.30*
|
2.30
|
(43.5)
|
|
|
|
|
ADJUSTED DPU (CENTS)
|
2.56*
|
2.30
|
11.3
|
|
|
|
Note:
-
DPU is lower for 1H 2021 mainly due to the issuance of 791,062,223 rights units on 24 February 2021. These new rights units are entitled to participate in the 1Q and 2Q 2021 distribution. If the new rights units issued on 24 February 2021 are excluded in the distribution computation, the adjusted DPU would have been 2.56 cents for 1H 2021.
