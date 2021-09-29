First Real Estate Investment Trust : Presentation For Investival By The Edge

DISCLOSURE

This presentation has been prepared by First REIT Management Limited (formerly known as Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited), in its capacity as the manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT", and the manager of First REIT, the "Manager").

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The value of units in First REIT ("Units") and the income from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties based on the Manager's current view of future events. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward- looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions - representative examples include, without limitation, general economic and industry conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital, capital availability, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, change in operating expenses, property expenses and government and public policy changes and continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events.

The past performance of First REIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of First REIT.

This presentation has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.