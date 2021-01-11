First Real Estate Investment Trust : Reminder Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of First REIT To Be Held On 19 January 2021

Notification under Section 309B of the Securities and Futures Act, Chapter 289 of Singapore

VOTE TODAY -

THE FUTURE OF FIRST REIT

DEPENDS ON YOU

On 28 December 2020, First REIT Management Limited, in its capacity as manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT", and the manager of First REIT, the "Manager"), issued a circular dated 28 December 2020, to unitholders of First REIT (the "Circular") in relation to the Proposed LPKR MLA Restructuring and the proposed Rights Issue (each as defined in the Circular (together, the "Proposed Transactions")). Two resolutions in relation to the Proposed Transactions will be tabled at an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of First REIT, to be held on 19 January 2021 at 2:30 p.m.

We invite unitholders of First REIT ("Unitholders") to consider the resolutions and look forward to their support. An electronic copy of the Circular is available on SGXNET and First REIT's website at: https://www.first-reit.com/ir_egm.html.

EGM IMPORTANT DATES AND TIMES THE EGM WILL BE CONVENED AND HELD BY WAY OF ELECTRONIC Saturday MEANS Deadline to pre-register To pre-register for the EGM, please visit for the EGM and submit 16 January 2021 Proxy Forms 2.30 p.m. https://www.first-reit.com/ir_egm.html. Alternatively, you can scan the QR code on the right to access the hyperlink. Tuesday You will only be able to vote at the EGM by completing the Proxy Form to appoint the Chairman of the EGM as your proxy to vote Date and time of EGM 19 January 2021 on your behalf. For further information, please refer to page 6 of 2.30 p.m. the Circular, the Notice of EGM and the Proxy Form.

For investor relations queries relating to this announcement, please contact:

First REIT - ir@first-reit.comKlareco Communications - IR_FirstREIT@klarecocomms.com

Token of Appreciation

In keeping with our tradition of showing appreciation for our Unitholders' participation at the physical meetings, we will be sending a S$15 NTUC FairPrice voucher to all Unitholders who hold Units through their securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited (excluding securities sub-accounts) and participate in this virtual EGM by validly submitting their votes. Your completed Proxy Form must reach the Unit Registrar by 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, 16 January 2021 in order for your participation to be counted as valid.

Important Notice

This advertisement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States and is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdictions.

This advertisement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer for sale or an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for Units in the United States, Singapore or any other jurisdiction. This advertisement may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward- looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses, (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), property expenses and governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view on future events. The value of Units and the income derived from them, if any, may fall or rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. This advertisement is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, European Economic Area, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan or Australia, and should not be distributed, forwarded to or transmitted in or into any jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of applicable securities laws or regulations. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from an issuer and would contain detailed information about such issuer and the management, as well as financial statements. There will be no public offering of the securities referred to herein in the United States. Investors should note that they have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. The past performance of First REIT and the Manager is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of First REIT and the Manager. This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The new Units are prescribed capital markets products (as defined in the Securities and Futures (Capital Markets Products) Regulations 2018) and Excluded Investment Products (as defined in MAS Notice SFA 04-N12: Notice on the Sale of Investment Products and MAS Notice FAA-N16: Notice on Recommendations on Investment Products).

Disclaimer

By providing your contact details, you agree that your personal data may be collected, used and disclosed by First REIT, the Manager and their service providers, agents and authorised representatives for the purposes of administering and facilitating the EGM (including providing any communications in relation to the EGM) and other purposes in connection with the Proposed Transactions as well as for investor relations communications and in order for First REIT, the Manager and their service providers, agents and authorised representatives to comply with any applicable laws, listing rules, regulations and/or guidelines. All capitalised terms not defined herein shall have the same meaning given to them in the Circular.