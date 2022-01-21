Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. First Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AW9U   SG1U27933225

FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(AW9U)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Real Estate Investment Trust : Responses To Questions From Unitholders And Link To Recording Of Virtual Information Session

01/21/2022 | 05:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 19 October 2006 (as amended))

RESPONSES TO SUBSTANTIAL AND RELEVANT QUESTIONS FROM UNITHOLDERS AND LINK TO RECORDING OF VIRTUAL INFORMATION SESSION

  1. Background. The Board of Directors (the "Board") of First REIT Management Limited, in its capacity as manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT", and as manager of First REIT, the "Manager"), refers to:
    1. the circular to holders of units in First REIT ("Unitholders") dated 6 January 2022 (the "Circular") in relation to the Proposed Acquisition, the proposed issue of the Consideration Units, the proposed Whitewash Resolution and the Proposed Settlement (each as defined in the Circular) (collectively, the
      "Proposed Transactions");
    2. the notice of extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") dated 6 January 2022 notifying Unitholders of the EGM to be convened and held by way of electronic means on Friday, 28 January 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Singapore time); and
    3. the announcement released by the Manager on 6 January 2022 titled "Extraordinary General Meeting of the Unitholders to be held on 28 January 2022" setting out, among others, the alternative arrangements which have been put in place to allow Unitholders to participate at the EGM.
  3. Responses to substantial and relevant questions from Unitholders. The Manager would like to thank
    Unitholders for submitting their questions in advance of First REIT's EGM. The Manager would like to inform that a list of all substantial and relevant questions which have been received from Unitholders prior to the closing date and time for submission of questions and the management's and the Board's responses to these questions are set out in Annex Aof this announcement.
  4. Recording of virtual information session. The Manager would also like to thank Unitholders for attending the virtual information session in relation to the Proposed Transactions on Thursday, 20 January 2022 (the "Virtual Information Session"). Unitholders may access a recording of the Virtual Information Session at https://www.first-reit.com/ir_egm.html.

By Order of the Board

Tan Kok Mian Victor

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer First REIT Management Limited

(Company registration no. 200607070D)

As Manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust

21 January 2022

1

ANNEX A

RESPONSES TO SUBSTANTIAL AND RELEVANT QUESTIONS FROM UNITHOLDERS

For further details of the Proposed Transactions, please refer to the Circular to Unitholders dated 6 January 2022 in relation to the Proposed Acquisition, the proposed issue of the Consideration Units, the proposed Whitewash Resolution and the Proposed Settlement. Capitalised terms used herein, unless otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Circular.

Questions

Responses

Rationale for the Proposed Acquisition

1. Why are we buying something

The Proposed Acquisition is expected to be DPU accretive on a pro

that is not yield accretive?

forma basis. Based on the pro forma financial effects for the Proposed

2. Does the Proposed Acquisition

Acquisition on the DPU for 1H2021, First REIT's DPU is expected to

contribute to the value of First

increase from 1.30 Singapore cents to 1.31 Singapore cents, translating

REIT share value?

to a pro forma DPU accretion of 0.8%.

Please refer to paragraph 9 of the Circular for the pro forma financial

effects of the Proposed Acquisition.

3. Shouldn't we be getting more

The agreed purchase price for the Japan Nursing Homes, which was

discount from asset/market value

negotiated on a willing-buyer and willing-seller basis with reference to

from our sponsor?

the independent valuations by Cushman & Wakefield K.K. and CBRE

4. How are the interests of major

K.K. (the "Independent Valuers"), is JPY24,213 million (the "Agreed

unitholders aligned with the

Purchase Price for the Japan Nursing Homes") and is a discount of

interests of minority unitholders?

2.9% to the aggregate of the averages of the two independent valuations

of each Japan Nursing Home1 of JPY24,926 million as at 29 October

2021.

The Proposed Acquisition is aligned with Unitholder interests and as a

strong show of support to First REIT, the Sponsor has provided three

pillars of support to First REIT in the Proposed Acquisition, which has

enabled First REIT to deliver a DPU accretive transaction on a pro forma

basis:

Agreed Purchase Price Discount: 2.9% (JPY0.7 billion) and 3.8%

(JPY1.0 billion) discount to the aggregate of the averages and the

higher of the two independent valuations of each Japan Nursing

Home respectively;

Equity Issuance at a Premium to Market Price: Approximately

78.3% of the Purchase Consideration or S$131.5 million will be

funded by the issuance of approximately 431 million new Units at a

9.3% premium to First REIT's 3-month VWAP2 of S$0.279; and

Waiver of Acquisition Fees: The Manager has elected to

voluntarily waive the acquisition fee which would have been payable

to the Manager for the Proposed Acquisition pursuant to the Trust

Deed, which fee would otherwise have been approximately S$3.0

million.

1

2

Please refer to the respective tables for each of the Japan Nursing Homes under paragraph 2.1 of the Circular, which sets out a comparison of the Agreed Purchase Price for the Japan Nursing Homes against the two independent valuations in respect of each of the Japan Nursing Homes.

Refers to Volume-Weighted Average Price over the preceding 3-month period as of 6 December 2021.

2

Questions

Responses

5. What synergistic plan with is

The Proposed Acquisition marks the first steps to execute the

there with the Proposed

Manager's First REIT 2.0 Growth Strategy, which, among others,

Acquisition and what timeline are

targets to diversify into developed markets to reduce geographical and

we looking at?

tenant concentration risk.

Additionally, the Manager aims to reduce its exposure in Indonesia to

less than 50% of its total portfolio within the next three to five years.

Assuming Unitholders' approval is obtained at the upcoming EGM and

assuming the successful absorption of the Japan Nursing Homes into

First REIT's portfolio, First REIT will have gained an investment platform

comprising 12 high-quality nursing homes within the attractive Japan

nursing home market.

The Manager will seek to grow its geographical footprint within Japan

and will provide an update to Unitholders as and when there are material

developments.

6. Will shareholders of First REIT

No.

be invited to subscribe to the

Consideration Units?

Resolution 2 relates to the proposed issue of 431,147,541 new Units as

partial consideration for

the Proposed JMF Acquisition (the

"Consideration Units") to

OLH Healthcare Investments Pte. Ltd.

("OHI") (being a wholly-owned subsidiary of OUELH), which has been

nominated by OUELH as the vendor of the JMF Sale Shares to receive

the Consideration Units, as partial consideration for the Proposed JMF

Acquisition.

Miscellaneous

7. Why does the CEO not own any

As at 27 December 2021, being the latest practicable date prior to the

of the REIT shares?

printing of the Circular, Mr Tan Kok Mian Victor, the Executive Director

and Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, held a direct interest in

252,569 Units.

8. Why share price drop from

Unit price movement is a function of many factors that the Manager has

$0.80?

no control over.

9. As a company that owns

hospitals and homes, there

First REIT has stabilised since 18 May 2021 where the Manager

should be great demand from

announced the completion of strategic initiatives to restructure,

people who contacted the covid-

recapitalise and reposition First REIT. The strategic initiatives were

19 that need hospitalization

carried out following an EGM which was held on 22 January 2021,

during this pandemic period. But

where Unitholders voted in favour of the tabled resolutions.

if we look at the share price

which drops drastically from say

The Manager has since been able to stabilise the performance of First

$1.15/share to the current

REIT. The Unit price of First REIT has improved by 43% , from 21.4

$0.31/share and it seems that

Singapore cents as at 1 January 2021 to 30.5 Singapore cents as at 18

there is no justification for it. I will

January 2022. Similarly, since 1 January 2021, First REIT has delivered

be most delighted to know the

reasons for such drastic drop in

price. Could the board of

3

Questions

Responses

directors of First REIT give all its

approximately 59% total returns 3 year-to-date, as measured from 1

shareholders a clear and

January 2021 to 30 November 2021.

detailed explanation.

Unitholders may refer to the following links for more information on the

restructuring and recapitalisation exercise carried out in early 2021,

which has since concluded:

a. Announcement dated 29 November 2020

b. Announcement dated 28 December 2020

c. Circular dated 28 December 2020

d. Press release dated 18 May 2021

10. What is the targeted share price

The Manager is not able to provide a target share price, provide

in 1 year?

guidance on earnings visibility or target revenues.

11. Please provide guidance on

earnings visibility for next 12

months with an update of

business outlook presentation.

12. What is the target revenue for

2022 and 2023?

13. What are the pipeline assets

It is too early to comment on pipeline assets from the Sponsor.

remaining?

The Manager has put forth its First REIT 2.0 Growth Strategy and,

among other strategic pillars, intends to grow First REIT's portfolio by

diversifying into developed markets. This will remain the focus of the

Manager in the short to medium term.

The interests of the Manager, the Sponsor and Unitholders are aligned

and the Manager remains committed to executing the First REIT 2.0

Growth Strategy. Any and all transactions will need to meet the

Manager's very clearly defined and stringent investment criteria so as

to bring long-term value to Unitholders, with oversight from the Board.

Some of which include:

o good quality assets with significant growth potential;

o strong and financially sound tenants and operators;

o attractive yields which result in yield accretion; and

o strategic locations with strong catchment of population.

As with all other previous interested party transactions, if there are

suitable assets to be acquired by First REIT from the Sponsor, First

REIT remains bound by the requirements under the Listing Manual and

the Property Funds Appendix.

As and when there are material developments on this front, Unitholders

will be updated.

- END -

3 Refers to total shareholder returns, based on compound total return with dividends assumed to be re-invested on the exdate.

4

Important Notice

This Announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States and is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdictions.

This Announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer for sale or an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for Units in the United States, Singapore or any other jurisdiction.

This Announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses, (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), property expenses and governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view on future events.

The value of Units and the income derived from them, if any, may fall or rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

This Announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, European Economic Area, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan or Australia, and should not be distributed, forwarded to or transmitted in or into any jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of applicable securities laws or regulations.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from an issuer and would contain detailed information about such issuer and the management, as well as financial statements.

There will be no public offering of the securities referred to herein in the United States.

Investors should note that they have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on SGX-ST.

Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of First REIT and the Manager is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of First REIT and the Manager.

5

Disclaimer

First Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 10:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
05:32aFIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Responses To Questions From Unitholders And Link To R..
PU
01/20FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Virtual Information Session - Presentation Slides
PU
01/07First REIT Directors Asks Unitholders to Approve Japan Nursing Homes Deal
MT
01/06FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Invitation To Virtual Information Session
PU
01/06FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Extraordinary General Meeting To Be Held On 28 Januar..
PU
01/04First REIT Gets Regulatory Nod to List Consideration Units for Japan Nursing Homes Acqu..
MT
01/04FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Receipt Of Approval In-Principle For The Issuance Of ..
PU
2021OUE Lippo Healthcare Unit Secures $11 Million Loan Facility
MT
2021FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Disclosures Pursuant To Rule 728 Of The Listing Manua..
PU
2021REPLACE - ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DIS : : Corrigendum To The Press Release Dated 8 December..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 79,6 M 59,2 M 59,2 M
Net income 2020 -352 M -262 M -262 M
Net Debt 2020 474 M 352 M 352 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,53x
Yield 2020 17,7%
Capitalization 500 M 372 M 371 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
EV / Sales 2020 8,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
First Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kok Mian Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chwee Ngor Ng Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Christopher James Williams Chairman
Seng Leong Chan Senior Manager-Asset & Investment
Martin Lechner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST1.64%372
WELLTOWER INC.-0.28%37 425
VENTAS, INC.0.43%20 494
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-3.16%18 841
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-3.72%13 576
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.3.38%7 310