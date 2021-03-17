First Real Estate Investment Trust : Amendment Of Facility Agreement And Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of The Listing Manual Of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to

ANNOUNCEMENT

AMENDMENT OF FACILITY AGREEMENT AND DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO

RULE 704(31) OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF SINGAPORE EXCHANGE

SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED

First REIT Management Limited, in its capacity as manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT", and as manager of First REIT, the "Manager"), refers to the facility agreement dated 7 May 2019 made between, amongst others, Perpetual (Asia) Limited, in its capacity as trustee of First REIT (the "Trustee"), and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited and CIMB Bank Berhad, Labuan Offshore Branch, as lenders, in relation to a syndicated 3-year term loan facility of up to S$100 million, with an accordion option for a S$30 million increase in commitments (the "Facilities", and the facility agreement dated 7 May 2019, the "Facility Agreement"). The Manager wishes to announce that the Trustee has today entered into a supplemental agreement to amend and restate the Facility Agreement (collectively, the "Amended and Restated Facility Agreement").

Pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the listing manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"), the Amended and Restated Facility Agreement includes clauses making reference to certain restrictions on (i) OUE Lippo Healthcare Limited ceasing to own (whether directly or indirectly) at least eight per cent. of all the units in First REIT ("Units"), (ii) OUE Limited ceasing to own (whether directly or indirectly) at least ten per cent. of all the Units, (iii) OUE Limited ceasing to own (whether directly or indirectly) at least forty per cent. of all the issued and paid-up share capital of the Manager and (iv) the Manager ceasing to be the manager of First REIT, and the breach of these clauses (collectively, the "Covenants") will result in an event of default or a mandatory prepayment event under the Amended and Restated Facility Agreement. Please refer to the Appendix for details on the Covenants.

The aggregate level of facilities which may be affected by a breach of the Covenants is S$420 million (excluding interest) as at the date of this announcement1.

As at the date of this announcement, there has not been any breach of the Covenants.

1

Assuming that the Facilities are drawn down in full to refinance First REIT's existing loan facilities from Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited and CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch (other than the Facilities).

Appendix

Details of the Covenants

In general, the Amended and Restated Facility Agreement contains the following Covenants:

A mandatory prepayment event is triggered if the Manager ceases to be manager of (i) First REIT or (ii) First REIT's properties and other assets or any part thereof, and (in each case) the replacement manager is not a subsidiary of OUE Limited.

An event of default is triggered if:

OUE Lippo Healthcare Limited ceases to own (whether directly or indirectly) at least eight per cent. of all the Units;

OUE Limited ceases to own (whether directly or indirectly) at least ten per cent. of all the Units; or

OUE Limited ceases to own (whether directly or indirectly) at least forty per cent. of all the issued and paid-up share capital of the Manager.