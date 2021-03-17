Log in
FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(AW9U)
First Real Estate Investment Trust : Amendment Of Facility Agreement And Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of The Listing Manual Of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

03/17/2021 | 01:32am EDT
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to

A trust deed dated 19 October 2006)

ANNOUNCEMENT

AMENDMENT OF FACILITY AGREEMENT AND DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO

RULE 704(31) OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF SINGAPORE EXCHANGE

SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED

First REIT Management Limited, in its capacity as manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT", and as manager of First REIT, the "Manager"), refers to the facility agreement dated 7 May 2019 made between, amongst others, Perpetual (Asia) Limited, in its capacity as trustee of First REIT (the "Trustee"), and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited and CIMB Bank Berhad, Labuan Offshore Branch, as lenders, in relation to a syndicated 3-year term loan facility of up to S$100 million, with an accordion option for a S$30 million increase in commitments (the "Facilities", and the facility agreement dated 7 May 2019, the "Facility Agreement"). The Manager wishes to announce that the Trustee has today entered into a supplemental agreement to amend and restate the Facility Agreement (collectively, the "Amended and Restated Facility Agreement").

Pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the listing manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"), the Amended and Restated Facility Agreement includes clauses making reference to certain restrictions on (i) OUE Lippo Healthcare Limited ceasing to own (whether directly or indirectly) at least eight per cent. of all the units in First REIT ("Units"), (ii) OUE Limited ceasing to own (whether directly or indirectly) at least ten per cent. of all the Units, (iii) OUE Limited ceasing to own (whether directly or indirectly) at least forty per cent. of all the issued and paid-up share capital of the Manager and (iv) the Manager ceasing to be the manager of First REIT, and the breach of these clauses (collectively, the "Covenants") will result in an event of default or a mandatory prepayment event under the Amended and Restated Facility Agreement. Please refer to the Appendix for details on the Covenants.

The aggregate level of facilities which may be affected by a breach of the Covenants is S$420 million (excluding interest) as at the date of this announcement1.

As at the date of this announcement, there has not been any breach of the Covenants.

1

Assuming that the Facilities are drawn down in full to refinance First REIT's existing loan facilities from Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited and CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch (other than the Facilities).

By Order of the Board

Tan Kok Mian Victor

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer First REIT Management Limited

(as manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust) (Company registration no. 200607070D)

3 March 2021

Important Notice

The value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. The Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

This document is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Units. The past performance of First REIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of First REIT.

This document may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), property expenses and governmental and public policy changes. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's view of future events.

Appendix

Details of the Covenants

In general, the Amended and Restated Facility Agreement contains the following Covenants:

A mandatory prepayment event is triggered if the Manager ceases to be manager of (i) First REIT or (ii) First REIT's properties and other assets or any part thereof, and (in each case) the replacement manager is not a subsidiary of OUE Limited.

An event of default is triggered if:

-

OUE Lippo Healthcare Limited ceases to own (whether directly or indirectly) at least eight per cent. of all the Units;

-

OUE Limited ceases to own (whether directly or indirectly) at least ten per cent. of all the Units; or

-

OUE Limited ceases to own (whether directly or indirectly) at least forty per cent. of all the issued and paid-up share capital of the Manager.

Disclaimer

First Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 05:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
