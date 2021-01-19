Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 19 October 2006 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF

UNITHOLDERS HELD ON 19 JANUARY 2021

Capitalised terms used herein, unless otherwise defined, have the meanings as defined in the Circular (the "Circular") and the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT") dated 28 December 2020 ("Notice of EGM").

First REIT Management Limited, as manager of First REIT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that all resolutions as set out in the Notice of EGM and put to vote at the EGM by way of poll, were passed by the unitholders of First REIT at the EGM held today.

The information as required under Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual is set out below:

(a) Breakdown of all valid votes cast at the EGM: