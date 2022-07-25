Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
07/25/2022 | 05:54am EDT
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 19 October 2006 (as amended))
ANNOUNCEMENT
RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF
UNITHOLDERS HELD ON 25 JULY 2022
Capitalised terms used herein, unless otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the circular to holders of units in First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT", units in First REIT, "Units" and the holders of Units, "Unitholders") dated 30 June 2022 (the "Circular").
First REIT Management Limited, in its capacity as manager of First REIT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that the resolution as set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of First REIT dated 30 June 2022 (the "Notice of EGM") and put to vote at the EGM by way of poll, was passed by the Unitholders at the EGM held today.
The information as required under Rule 704(16) of the listing manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") is set out below:
(a) Breakdown of all valid votes cast at the EGM
For
Against
Total number
As a
As a
Resolution number
of Units
represented
percentage
percentage
and details
by votes for
of total
of total
and against
Number of
number of
Number of
number of
the
votes for
votes for
Units
Units
resolution
and against
and against
the
the
resolution
resolution
(%)
(%)
Ordinary
Resolution
To approve
the
Proposed
230,672,257
209,389,033
90.77
21,283,224
9.23
Divestment,
as
an
Interested
Person
Transaction
Please refer to the Notice of EGM for the full version of the resolution. As more than 50% of votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the above resolution was duly passed at the EGM.
1
Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s), including the number of Units held and the individual resolution(s) on which they are required to abstain from voting
As set out in paragraph 11 of the Circular, each of Dr Stephen Riady and Mr James Tjahaja Riady and their associates (including OUE, OUELH and the Manager) are required to abstain from voting on the Ordinary Resolution.
Based on the information available to the Manager as at the date of the EGM, the following table sets out the parties that are required to abstain and did in fact abstain from voting on the Ordinary Resolution:
Name
Number of Units held
As a percentage of total
Units in issue (%)(1)
OLH Healthcare Investments Pte. Ltd.
677,997,828
33.06
The Manager
171,125,360
8.34
Clifford Development Pte. Ltd.
53,471,217
2.61
Hongkong China Treasury Limited
1,644,588
0.08
Tan Kok Mian Victor
252,569
0.01
Note:
The total number of Units in issue as at 25 July 2022 is 2,050,906,078.
For the purpose of good corporate governance, Mr Christopher James Williams, the Chairman and Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director, Mr Tan Kok Mian Victor, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, and Ms Minny Riady, a Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director have also abstained from voting in respect of their respective holdings of Units (if any) on the Ordinary Resolution, as set out in the Circular.
Name of firm and/or person appointed as scrutineer
Reliance 3P Advisory Pte Ltd was appointed as scrutineer for the EGM.
By Order of the Board
First REIT Management Limited (Company Registration No: 200607070D) (in its capacity as manager of First REIT)
Tan Kok Mian Victor
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
25 July 2022
2
