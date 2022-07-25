Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 19 October 2006 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF

UNITHOLDERS HELD ON 25 JULY 2022

Capitalised terms used herein, unless otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the circular to holders of units in First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT", units in First REIT, "Units" and the holders of Units, "Unitholders") dated 30 June 2022 (the "Circular").

First REIT Management Limited, in its capacity as manager of First REIT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that the resolution as set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of First REIT dated 30 June 2022 (the "Notice of EGM") and put to vote at the EGM by way of poll, was passed by the Unitholders at the EGM held today.

The information as required under Rule 704(16) of the listing manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") is set out below:

(a) Breakdown of all valid votes cast at the EGM

For Against Total number As a As a Resolution number of Units represented percentage percentage and details by votes for of total of total and against Number of number of Number of number of the votes for votes for Units Units resolution and against and against the the resolution resolution (%) (%) Ordinary Resolution To approve the Proposed 230,672,257 209,389,033 90.77 21,283,224 9.23 Divestment, as an Interested Person Transaction

Please refer to the Notice of EGM for the full version of the resolution. As more than 50% of votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the above resolution was duly passed at the EGM.

1