Dear Fellow Shareholders:

As we reflect on 2023, I am pleased to share our annual report with insights into our performance, accomplishments, and vision for the future.

The past year provided one of the most difficult operating environments for banks since the Great Recession. Amid the backdrop of multiple high-profile bank failures and questions surrounding regional bank stability, First Reliance enjoyed another successful year in 2023.

Focused on the ongoing execution of our strategic plan, the balance sheet continued to be a source of strength with exceptional asset quality metrics and solid liquidity and capital ratios. While navigating unexpected challenges and fluid economic conditions, we began to see our net interest margin expand in the fourth quarter of 2023.

During the year, we took action to enhance our future net interest margin by repositioning a portion of our investment securities portfolio. The bank incurred a non-recurring $1.5 million loss on the sale of securities, with a very short earn back period. We are also looking forward to our loan portfolio, consisting of predominately fixed rate loans, to continue to reprice to current market rates as our deposit cost increases begin to slow. Taken together this should help usher in net interest margin expansion at some point in 2024 and beyond. In the meantime, we remain committed to disciplined cost management practices while delivering exception service to our clients.

The bank continued to see organic growth in 2023, including loan growth of approximately $44 million and deposit growth of approximately $60 million. Loan growth included the absorption of approximately $14 million of runoff in the bank's legacy indirect automobile loan portfolio.

While the mortgage environment remained challenging, we made several key production hires during the year and onboarded several new mortgage partners through our correspondent/wholesale channel. We also implemented technology enhancements in our mortgage business creating operational efficiencies and an improved customer experience. Improving these internal fundamentals within our mortgage division has been a key objective while we await the stabilization of mortgage rates and an improvement in the mortgage landscape.

We are proud of our continued progress despite numerous headwinds in 2023 and are excited about what we can accomplish in 2024.