Justin Strickland, President of First Reliance, has been appointed Vice Chair of the Lexington Medical Center Board of Directors. The Lexington Medical Center Board of Directors shares a commitment to providing quality health services that meet the needs of our communities. Responsibilities of board members include strategic planning and mission, vision and values, quality and performance measurement, and monitoring and financial oversight.

Justin said of his role, "I am honored to be elected to serve as Vice Chairman of Lexington Medical Center. Serving on this board for the past three years has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my years of community service!"

Strickland was appointed in January 2021 as President of First Reliance Bank. He oversees the bank's commercial and retail platform, driving revenue growth, and provides leadership to Human Resources. He has 39 years of banking experience, beginning his career in 1985.