First Reliance Bancshares : Justin Strickland, President, Joins Lexington Medical Center as Vice Chair
April 02, 2024 at 01:32 pm EDT
Share
Justin Strickland, President, Joins Lexington Medical Center as Vice Chair
By press@firstreliance.comApril 2, 2024 in News
Justin Strickland, President of First Reliance Bank
Justin Strickland, President of First Reliance, has been appointed Vice Chair of the Lexington Medical Center Board of Directors. The Lexington Medical Center Board of Directors shares a commitment to providing quality health services that meet the needs of our communities. Responsibilities of board members include strategic planning and mission, vision and values, quality and performance measurement, and monitoring and financial oversight.
Justin said of his role, "I am honored to be elected to serve as Vice Chairman of Lexington Medical Center. Serving on this board for the past three years has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my years of community service!"
Strickland was appointed in January 2021 as President of First Reliance Bank. He oversees the bank's commercial and retail platform, driving revenue growth, and provides leadership to Human Resources. He has 39 years of banking experience, beginning his career in 1985.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
First Reliance Bancshares Inc. published this content on
02 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
02 April 2024 17:31:06 UTC.
First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for its subsidiary, First Reliance Bank (the Bank). The principal business activity of the Bank is to provide banking services to domestic markets throughout South Carolina and North Carolina. The Bankâs personal products include checking, savings, credit cards, personal loans, mortgage and wealth strategies. Its services include online/mobile banking (Apple/Google/Samsung pay), personal loan payment, mortgage payment, convenient services (bounce protection), order checks and debit cards. The Bankâs business products include checking, savings, treasury services and wealth strategies. Its business borrowing includes business lines of credit, installment loans, overdraft protection, commercial real estate, credit cards and business loan checklist.