First Reliance Bancshares : McElveen Named to First Reliance Bank Board

William Jack McElveen, Jr.

William Jack McElveen, Jr. has been named to the First Reliance Bank Board of Directors. Before his retirement, McElveen served as the bank's Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. He was responsible for overseeing all credit administration functions, and providing direct supervision and accountability, for Credit Administration and overall asset quality.

McElveen replaces former board member Dale Porter, who was instrumental in helping launch First Reliance Bank in 1999. Porter retired earlier this month.

"Dale Porter was instrumental in helping us start the bank. He was a trusted and reliable leader who served in many facets of our financial institution. We will miss Dale and wish him well in his retirement", shared Rick Saunders, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Reliance Bank.

McElveen has over 38 years of experience in credit administration in the banking industry. He began his career in the financial services industry with Bankers Trust of SC/NCNB. Over the following years, McElveen served in various credit administration roles with increased levels of responsibility.

"Jack is a strong addition to the First Reliance Board of Directors," said Rick Saunders. "He brings a proven record of credit administration experience onto our board. We look forward to his guidance and leadership as the bank grows and expands into new markets."

McElveen graduated from Clemson University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Financial Management. Jack and his wife, Dr. Karen F. McElveen, reside in Florence, SC. Jack is the pastor at Cades UMC and Cameron UMC.