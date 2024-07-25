FLORENCE, S.C., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2024.
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Net income increased 91.8% for the second quarter of 2024 to $1.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to $1.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.
- Net interest income for the quarter was $7.7 million, which represents an increase of $444,800, or 6.2%, compared to the same quarter one year ago. On a linked quarter basis, the increase was $458,100, or 6.4%.
- Net interest margin increased during the quarter to 3.20% at June 30, 2024, compared to 3.11% at March 31, 2024, and increased 4 basis points compared to the same period in 2023.
- Total loans held for investment increased $14.2 million, or 7.9% annualized, to $739.4 million at June 30, 2024, from $725.2 million at March 31, 2024.
- Total deposits increased $18.5 million, or 8.4% annualized, to $899.8 million at June 30, 2024, from $881.3 million at March 31, 2024.
- Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets totaling $310 thousand, or 0.03% of total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to $282 thousand, or 0.03% of total assets at March 31, 2024.
- Cost of funds for the second quarter of 2024 increased to 2.28% from 2.25% on a linked quarter basis and from 1.67% for the same period in 2023.
- Book value per share increased $1.05, or 12.9%, from $8.17 per share at June 30, 2023, to $9.22 per share at June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased $1.05, or 13.0%, from $8.08 per share at June 30, 2023, to $9.13 per share at June 30, 2024.
- In May 2024, the Company's Board approved a stock repurchase program authorizing the purchase of up to $2.0 million of outstanding common stock through expiration of the program on June 30, 2025. In determining stock repurchases, management will consider the following factors: the Company's stock price, expected growth, capital position, alternative uses of capital, liquidity, financial performance, current and expected macroeconomic environment, regulatory requirements and any other relevant factors.
Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, remarked: "We continue to achieve disciplined growth while also emphasizing expense control and sound asset quality. We're pleased with our slowing deposit betas which helped produce a nine basis point improvement in NIM during the quarter and a 10.69% ROAE. We also increased our tangible book value per share by $0.36 during the quarter. We are blessed to operate in some of the most vibrant markets in the country which are still producing quality opportunities for our commercial and mortgage bankers, additionally, our associates remain highly engaged in providing quality customer service across the markets we serve in North and South Carolina."
Financial Summary
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Jun 30
Jun 30
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Earnings:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 1,942
$ 1,238
$ 776
$ 1,444
$ 1,013
$ 3,180
$ 2,383
Earnings per common share, diluted
0.24
0.15
0.10
0.18
0.12
0.39
0.29
Total revenue(1)
10,226
9,690
8,285
9,219
8,959
19,916
18,389
Net interest margin
3.20 %
3.11 %
3.16 %
3.11 %
3.16 %
3.16 %
3.25 %
Return on average assets(2)
0.75 %
0.49 %
0.32 %
0.58 %
0.41 %
0.63 %
0.49 %
Return on average equity(2)
10.69 %
7.01 %
4.70 %
8.68 %
6.13 %
8.93 %
7.31 %
Efficiency ratio(3)
75.21 %
81.04 %
89.83 %
80.35 %
82.50 %
78.05 %
80.81 %
As of
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
($ in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Balance Sheet:
Total assets
$ 1,058,395
$ 1,027,616
$ 974,157
$ 991,721
$ 992,596
Total loans receivable
739,433
725,234
705,672
706,596
694,130
Total deposits
899,799
881,309
858,597
861,229
830,085
Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits
39.18 %
39.86 %
41.31 %
43.55 %
44.00 %
Loans to deposits
82.18 %
82.29 %
82.19 %
82.05 %
83.62 %
Bank Capital Ratios:
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.34 %
13.46 %
13.86 %
13.54 %
13.57 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.28 %
12.37 %
12.75 %
12.43 %
12.43 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.01 %
10.16 %
10.32 %
10.11 %
9.95 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
12.28 %
12.37 %
12.75 %
12.43 %
12.43 %
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of
0.03 %
0.03 %
0.03 %
0.05 %
0.05 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of
1.15 %
1.17 %
1.19 %
1.19 %
1.19 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans receivable
0.05 %
0.06 %
0.00 %
0.01 %
0.07 %
Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Jun 30
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Interest income
Loans
$ 10,746
$ 10,085
$ 9,678
$ 9,394
$ 8,837
$ 20,831
$ 17,097
Investment securities
1,875
1,972
1,832
1,596
1,371
3,847
2,714
Other interest income
419
291
396
536
782
710
1,144
Total interest income
13,040
12,348
11,906
11,526
10,990
25,388
20,955
Interest expense
Deposits
4,652
4,332
4,076
3,671
2,876
8,984
4,799
Other interest expense
722
808
558
651
893
1,530
1,661
Total interest expense
5,374
5,140
4,634
4,322
3,769
10,514
6,460
Net interest income
7,666
7,208
7,272
7,204
7,221
14,874
14,495
Provision for credit losses
55
207
(118)
(42)
280
262
528
Net interest income after provision for loan
7,611
7,001
7,390
7,246
6,941
14,612
13,967
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
1,416
1,375
694
1,147
1,063
2,791
1,979
Service fees on deposit accounts
307
336
336
371
341
643
668
Debit card and other service charges,
568
519
544
537
563
1,087
1,080
Income from bank owned life insurance
103
102
99
95
91
205
335
Loss on sale of securities, net
-
-
(802)
(268)
(455)
-
(455)
Gain on disposal of fixed assets
-
20
11
-
-
20
19
Other income
166
130
132
132
134
296
267
Total noninterest income
2,560
2,482
1,014
2,014
1,737
5,042
3,893
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
4,693
4,878
4,558
4,603
4,461
9,571
9,113
Occupancy and equipment
837
841
798
882
856
1,678
1,748
Data processing, technology, and communications
1,119
1,039
985
923
942
2,158
1,811
Professional fees
96
110
56
58
111
206
307
Marketing
102
160
104
151
206
262
432
Other
844
826
942
790
815
1,670
1,449
Total noninterest expense
7,691
7,854
7,443
7,407
7,391
15,545
14,860
Income before provision for income taxes
2,480
1,629
961
1,853
1,287
4,109
3,000
Income tax expense
538
391
185
409
274
929
617
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 1,942
$ 1,238
$ 776
$ 1,444
$ 1,013
$ 3,180
$ 2,383
Addback securities losses, net of tax
-
-
648
209
358
-
358
Adjusted net income (nonGAAP)
1,942
1,238
1,424
1,653
1,371
3,180
2,741
Weighted average common shares - basic
7,851
7,837
7,826
7,834
7,825
7,844
7,816
Weighted average common shares - diluted
8,260
8,217
8,164
8,149
8,142
8,273
8,173
Basic income per common share
$ 0.25
$ 0.16
$ 0.10
$ 0.18
$ 0.13
$ 0.41
$ 0.30
Diluted income per common share
$ 0.24
$ 0.15
$ 0.10
$ 0.18
$ 0.12
$ 0.39
$ 0.29
Adjusted basic net income per common share (nonGAAP)
$ 0.25
$ 0.16
$ 0.18
$ 0.21
$ 0.18
$ 0.41
$ 0.35
Adjusted diluted net income per common share (nonGAAP)
$ 0.24
$ 0.15
$ 0.17
$ 0.20
$ 0.17
$ 0.39
$ 0.34
Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $1.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, compared to $1.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. On an adjusted basis, second quarter of 2023 diluted EPS was $0.17, which includes adding back the impact of securities losses, after tax. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, totaled $3.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share, compared to $2.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share. On an adjusted basis, diluted EPS was $0.34 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, which includes adding back the impact of securities losses, after tax.
Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $2.6 million, an increase of $0.9 million from $1.7 million for the same period in 2023. Noninterest income was primarily driven by mortgage banking income and totaled $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. This increase is the result of more sales volume from new producers hired in the last six months and a diversification of our third party originated (TPO) base. In the second quarter of 2023, the Company recognized a loss of $455 thousand on certain securities sold, and no such losses in 2024.
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest income increased by $1.2 million, driven by improved mortgage banking income of $812 thousand discussed above and no securities loss in 2024 compared to the $455 thousand loss recorded in 2023.
Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $7.7 million, an increase of $0.3 million from $7.4 million for the same period in 2023. This increase in expense was primarily driven by an increase in compensation and benefits of $232 thousand due primarily to mortgage commissions and employee medical benefits, and an increase in data processing and technology of $177 thousand related to core processing cost and other software maintenance. These increases in expense were partially offset by declines in professional fees expense and marketing expense.
Noninterest expense, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $15.5 million and increased $685 thousand over the same period one year ago. This increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to compensation and benefits of $458 thousand attributable to mortgage commissions and an increase in employee medical benefits, and an increase in data processing and technology totaling $347 thousand resulting from higher core processor cost and software expense. These increases were partially offset by lower professional fees and marketing cost.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited - QTR
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
($ in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$ 29,743
$ 379
5.13 %
$ 60,416
$ 750
4.98 %
Investment securities
168,826
1,875
4.47 %
160,245
1,371
3.43 %
Nonmarketable equity securities
2,037
40
7.82 %
2,186
31
5.75 %
Loans held for sale
24,965
446
7.19 %
16,864
295
7.00 %
Loans
736,944
10,300
5.62 %
677,668
8,543
5.06 %
Total interest-earning assets
962,515
13,040
5.45 %
917,379
10,990
4.81 %
Allowance for credit losses
(8,508)
(8,073)
Noninterest-earning assets
79,658
77,561
Total assets
$ 1,033,665
$ 986,867
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 140,821
$ 247
0.70 %
$ 138,167
$ 132
0.38 %
Savings & money market
366,431
2,712
2.98 %
314,091
1,860
2.37 %
Time deposits
179,539
1,694
3.79 %
139,501
884
2.54 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
686,792
4,652
2.72 %
591,759
2,876
1.95 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings
26,917
356
5.32 %
51,207
532
4.17 %
Subordinated debentures
25,737
366
5.72 %
25,703
361
5.62 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
739,446
5,374
2.92 %
668,669
3,769
2.26 %
Noninterest bearing deposits
207,573
238,295
Other liabilities
13,971
13,802
Shareholders' equity
72,674
66,101
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,033,665
$ 986,867
Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
$ 7,666
2.53 %
$ 7,221
2.54 %
Net Interest Margin
3.20 %
3.16 %
Cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits
2.28 %
1.67 %
Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $7.7 million compared to $7.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This increase was the result of a larger increase in interest income of $2.050 million than the increase in interest expense of $1.605 million. This resulted in an improved net interest margin to 3.20% from 3.16% one year ago. All categories of interest-earning assets reflected higher yields as was the case for all categories of interest-bearing liabilities. In addition, the total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, increased to 2.28% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 1.67% in the second quarter of 2023.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited - YTD
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$ 29,419
$ 645
4.40 %
$ 50,345
$ 1,100
4.41 %
Investment securities
169,084
3,846
4.56 %
161,627
2,714
3.39 %
Nonmarketable equity securities
2,093
65
6.21 %
2,100
44
4.27 %
Loans held for sale
20,025
700
7.01 %
13,289
450
6.83 %
Loans
723,620
20,131
5.58 %
673,229
16,647
4.99 %
Total interest-earning assets
944,241
25,388
5.39 %
900,590
20,955
4.69 %
Allowance for loan losses
(8,450)
(7,955)
Noninterest-earning assets
79,851
78,225
Total assets
$ 1,015,641
$ 970,860
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 142,005
$ 538
0.76 %
$ 139,746
$ 237
0.34 %
Savings & money market
352,219
5,156
2.94 %
308,178
3,277
2.14 %
Time deposits
176,923
3,290
3.73 %
124,811
1,284
2.07 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
671,147
8,984
2.68 %
572,735
4,798
1.69 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings
28,538
793
5.57 %
47,839
963
4.06 %
Subordinated debentures
25,731
737
5.75 %
25,699
699
5.48 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
725,416
10,514
2.91 %
646,273
6,460
2.02 %
Noninterest bearing deposits
205,301
245,738
Other liabilities
13,694
13,658
Shareholders' equity
71,230
65,191
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,015,641
$ 970,860
Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
$ 14,874
2.49 %
$ 14,495
2.68 %
Net Interest Margin
3.16 %
3.25 %
Cost of funds,including noninterest bearing deposits
2.27 %
1.46 %
Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, totaled $14.9 million compared to $14.5 million in the first six months of 2023, an increase of $0.4 million. The net interest margin was 3.16% for the first six months of 2024 compared to 3.25% for the same period in 2023. All of the yields on interest-earning assets, except fed funds sold and interest-bearing deposits, and interest-bearing liabilities have increased from the same period one year ago. The total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits was 2.27% compared to 1.46% in 2023.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited
As of
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
($ in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$ 5,669
$ 5,482
$ 4,354
$ 3,158
$ 3,748
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
41,391
36,173
17,590
32,835
55,496
Total cash and cash equivalents
47,060
41,655
21,944
35,993
59,244
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
173,298
171,075
171,400
162,573
158,143
Other investments
2,788
2,548
1,078
2,025
2,563
Total investment securities
176,087
173,623
172,478
164,598
160,706
Mortgage loans held for sale
25,776
18,307
7,156
17,506
12,485
Loans receivable:
Loans
739,433
725,234
705,672
706,596
694,130
Less allowance for credit losses
(8,498)
(8,497)
(8,393)
(8,430)
(8,229)
Loans receivable, net
730,935
716,737
697,279
698,166
685,901
Property and equipment, net
22,040
22,185
22,298
22,505
22,588
Mortgage servicing rights
12,680
12,226
11,638
11,394
10,893
Bank owned life insurance
18,396
18,293
18,191
18,092
17,997
Deferred income taxes
7,612
7,990
7,775
9,184
8,534
Other assets
17,809
16,600
15,398
14,283
14,248
Total assets
1,058,395
1,027,616
974,157
991,721
992,596
Liabilities
Deposits
$ 899,799
$ 881,309
$ 858,597
$ 861,229
$ 830,085
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
40,000
35,000
5,000
25,000
45,000
Federal funds and repurchase agreements
408
-
307
81
11,910
Subordinated debentures
15,428
15,421
15,413
15,405
15,397
Junior subordinated debentures
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
Reserve for unfunded commitments
364
398
407
488
740
Other liabilities
17,590
13,070
12,727
13,186
12,616
Total liabilities
983,899
955,508
902,761
925,699
926,058
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par
1
1
1
1
1
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares
88
88
88
88
88
Treasury stock, at cost
(5,216)
(4,965)
(4,821)
(4,750)
(4,666)
Nonvested restricted stock
(2,463)
(2,900)
(2,518)
(2,387)
(2,542)
Additional paid-in capital
55,645
56,134
55,471
55,068
54,972
Retained earnings
36,928
34,986
33,748
32,972
31,626
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(10,487)
(11,236)
(10,573)
(14,970)
(12,941)
Total shareholders' equity
74,496
72,108
71,396
66,022
66,538
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,058,395
$ 1,027,616
$ 974,157
$ 991,721
$ 992,596
First Reliance cash and cash equivalents totaled $47.1 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $41.7 million at March 31, 2024. Cash with the Federal Reserve Bank totaled $41.3 million compared to $36.2 million at March 31, 2024.
First Reliance does not have any Held-to-Maturity (HTM) securities for any reported period. All debt securities were classified as Available-For-Sale (AFS) securities with balances of $173.3 million and $171.1 million, at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The unrealized loss recorded on these securities totaled $13.9 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $14.9 million at March 31, 2024, a decrease in the unrealized loss during the second quarter of $1.0 million (before taxes).
As of June 30, 2024, deposits increased by $18.5 million, or 8.4% annualized. The deposit growth was in money market accounts, time deposits less than $250,000 accounts, and noninterest bearing deposit accounts (see table on page 10 for detail).
The Company had $40.0 million in outstanding borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Atlanta at June 30, 2024, up from $35.0 million at March 31, 2024. The Company had remaining credit availability in excess of $257.7 million with the FHLB of Atlanta, subject to collateral requirements.
First Reliance also has access to approximately $34.7 million through the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with posted collateral. There are currently no borrowings against the Federal Reserve Bank discount window.
COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited
As of
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(shares in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Voting common shares outstanding
8,819
8,785
8,772
8,754
8,752
Treasury shares outstanding
(743)
(649)
(633)
(623)
(612)
Total common shares outstanding
8,076
8,136
8,139
8,131
8,140
Book value per common share
$ 9.22
$ 8.86
$ 8.77
$ 8.12
$ 8.17
Tangible book value per common share(5)
$ 9.13
$ 8.77
$ 8.68
$ 8.02
$ 8.08
Stock price:
High
$ 8.30
$ 8.65
$ 9.00
$ 7.40
$ 8.80
Low
$ 7.60
$ 7.70
$ 6.91
$ 6.30
$ 6.00
Period end
$ 7.90
$ 8.15
$ 8.57
$ 7.20
$ 6.37
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited
As of
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
($ in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$ 49
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Non-owner occupied RE
-
-
86
86
82
Construction
62
-
-
-
-
Commercial business
12
12
99
164
159
Consumer
Real estate
46
48
-
-
-
Home equity
-
-
-
145
145
Construction
-
-
-
-
-
Other
66
52
8
14
94
Nonaccruing loan modifications
-
56
56
65
65
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 235
$ 168
$ 249
$ 474
$ 545
Other assets repossessed
75
114
47
45
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 310
$ 282
$ 296
$ 519
$ 545
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.03 %
0.03 %
0.03 %
0.05 %
0.05 %
Total loans receivable
0.04 %
0.04 %
0.04 %
0.07 %
0.08 %
Accruing loan modifications
$ 460
$ 970
$ 947
$ 1,027
$ 1,059
Three Months Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
($ in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$ 8,497
$ 8,393
$ 8,430
$ 8,229
$ 8,052
CECL adoption
-
-
-
-
-
Loans charged-off
102
195
108
41
145
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
14
82
109
31
28
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
88
113
(1)
10
117
Provision for credit losses
89
217
(38)
211
294
Balance, end of period
$ 8,498
$ 8,497
$ 8,393
$ 8,430
$ 8,229
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans receivable
1.15 %
1.17 %
1.19 %
1.19 %
1.19 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
3616.17 %
5057.74 %
3370.68 %
1778.48 %
1509.91 %
Asset quality remained consistent during the second quarter of 2024, with nonperforming assets remaining at $0.3 million, which represents 0.03% of total assets. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans receivable decreased to 1.15% at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.17% at March 31, 2024, and 1.19% at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was increased by a provision for credit losses of $89 thousand offset by net charge-offs of $88 thousand, during the second quarter of 2024. In the second quarter of 2023, the Company experienced net charge-offs of $117 thousand, and increased the ACL with a provision for credit losses of $294 thousand. The ACL was 1.19% of total loans at June 30, 2023.
Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.
LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited
As of
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
($ in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Commercial real estate
$ 450,936
$ 434,743
$ 433,687
$ 430,825
$ 415,616
Consumer real estate
188,759
184,969
177,102
172,702
168,227
Commercial and industrial
76,149
77,023
63,946
67,740
71,345
Consumer and other
23,589
28,499
30,937
35,329
38,942
Total loans, net of deferred fees
739,433
725,234
705,672
706,596
694,130
Less allowance for credit losses
8,498
8,497
8,393
8,430
8,229
Total loans, net
$ 730,935
$ 716,737
$ 697,279
$ 698,166
$ 685,901
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited
As of
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
($ in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Noninterest-bearing
$ 220,330
$ 212,083
$ 210,604
$ 231,672
$ 230,153
Interest-bearing:
DDA and NOW accounts
132,186
139,229
144,039
143,393
135,071
Money market accounts
325,769
307,696
289,158
281,325
264,130
Savings
42,479
44,191
45,558
47,422
51,029
Time, less than $250,000
128,869
125,248
121,035
117,989
113,536
Time, $250,000 and over
50,166
52,862
48,203
39,428
36,166
Total deposits
$ 899,799
$ 881,309
$ 858,597
$ 861,229
$ 830,085
Footnotes to tables:
(1)
Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(2)
Annualized for the respective period.
(3)
Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(4)
Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts.
(5)
The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares.
ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE
Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $1.058 billion. The Company employs approximately 170 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the Company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating, well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 17 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. The Company offers a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations. The Company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
Contact:
Robert Haile
SEVP & Chief Financial Officer
(843) 656-5000
rhaile@firstreliance.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-reliance-bancshares-reports-second-quarter-2024-results-302207059.html
SOURCE First Reliance Bancshares, Inc.