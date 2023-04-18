Advanced search
First Reliance Bancshares : SARAH BALDWIN PROMOTED TO SVP RETAIL MORTGAGE SALES

04/18/2023 | 12:38pm EDT
By press@firstreliance.comApril 18, 2023 in News

Sarah Baldwin, Senior Vice President, Retail Mortgage Sales

April 18, 2023 - Columbia, S.C. - First Reliance Bank announces that Sarah Baldwin has been promoted to SVP Retail Mortgage Sales at FRB Mortgage, a division of First Reliance Bank. She is responsible for developing and managing relationships with referral partners and working with a team of mortgage loan officers.

President of First Reliance Justin Strickland said, "I have had the privilege of working with Sarah since she began her career as a Mortgage Executive Originator in 2009. She has performed at a level that ranks her as the best mortgage executive I have worked with in my 38 years of banking.

Chuck Stuart, President of FRB Mortgage Division, shared, "We are very pleased to make this announcement. Sarah's proven industry knowledge and extensive experience will help the bank expand its reach and deliver value for our clients.She has built strong, trusted relationships with our FRB customers, and driven change, and innovation."

First Reliance Bank is as passionate about our customers as we are about the home loan products and services we offer. When clients work with First Reliance Bank, our professional mortgage experts are with them every step of the way. Sarah will be recruiting top talent and expanding the retail mortgage footprint. Her office is in Columbia, S.C., at 1901 Main Street.

Disclaimer

First Reliance Bancshares Inc. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 16:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
