Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. First Republic Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRCB   US33616C1009

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK

(FRCB)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:31:11 2023-06-01 am EDT
0.2601 USD   -2.36%
09:31aExclusive-JPMorgan to close 21 First Republic Bank branches
RE
05/31Bank of America says healthy consumers will buoy retail unit in 2nd qtr
RE
05/31U.S. banks saw record deposit declines in Q1 as profits remained steady: FDIC
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-JPMorgan to close 21 First Republic Bank branches

06/01/2023 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: First Republic Bank branch in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co will shut 21 branches of First Republic Bank by the end of the year as it integrates the failed lender into its operations, a JPMorgan spokesperson said on Thursday.

The locations account for about a quarter of First Republic's 84 branches across eight states. The lender, which was the largest to collapse since the 2008 financial crisis, was seized by regulators in May and sold to JPMorgan.

"These locations have relatively low transaction volumes and are generally within a short drive from another First Republic office," the spokesperson said.

About 100 employees who are affected by the branch closures will be offered six-month transition assignments. After that, they will be eligible to apply for other roles at JPMorgan, which currently has 13,000 vacancies.

Last week, nearly 1,000 employees were notified that they would lose their jobs, according to a source familiar with the situation, while some others have been offered temporary roles for periods ranging from three months to a year.

JPMorgan is the largest U.S. lender, with more than 296,000 employees and 4,800 branches. It plans to invest in opening more locations while also expanding its digital offerings, executives told investors last month.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand in New York; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Christopher Cushing)

By Nupur Anand


© Reuters 2023
All news about FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
09:31aExclusive-JPMorgan to close 21 First Republic Bank branches
RE
05/31Bank of America says healthy consumers will buoy retail unit in 2nd qtr
RE
05/31U.S. banks saw record deposit declines in Q1 as pro..
RE
05/29ROSEN, National Trial Lawyers, Encourages First Republic Bank Investors with Losses Ove..
PR
05/26First Republic hit with 1,000 job cuts after California bank was seized and sold to JPM..
AQ
05/26One thousand employees of rescued First Republic Bank lose job
AQ
05/26FRC Investors Have Opportunity to Lead First Republic Bank Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
05/26Global markets live: Microsoft, Raytheon, JPMorgan, Credit Suisse...
MS
05/26JPMorgan cuts about 1,000 former First Republic workers
AQ
05/26Lazard names Orszag as CEO, Jacobs to become executive chairman
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 758 M - -
Net income 2022 1 665 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 624 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 0,89%
Capitalization 49,6 M 49,6 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,23x
EV / Sales 2022 6,06x
Nbr of Employees 7 213
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
Duration : Period :
First Republic Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,27
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Roffler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neal Holland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James H. Herbert Executive Chairman
James D. Hughes Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Susie Cranston Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK-99.77%50
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.07%169 614
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.85%74 356
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.86%48 380
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.13%44 471
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.06%40 619
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer