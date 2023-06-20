Advanced search
    FRCB   US33616C1009

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK

(FRCB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FRCB ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 23, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of First Republic Bank Shareholders

06/20/2023 | 03:03pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of First Republic Bank (OTC Other: FRCB) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: January 14, 2021 to April 27, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 23, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in FRCB:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/first-republic-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41001&from=4

First Republic Bank NEWS - FRCB NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, Defendants misrepresented the strength of the Company's balance sheet and liquidity position, while also understating the significant pressure rising interest rates posed to First Republic's business model. Defendants also misrepresented the strength of the Company's ability to deliver consistent results across different interest rate environments, the diversity of the Company's deposit funding base, and the Company's ability to generate net interest income ("NII") growth and maintain stable net interest margin ("NIM").

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in First Republic you have until June 23, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased First Republic securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the FRCB lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/first-republic-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41001&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frcb-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-june-23-2023-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-first-republic-bank-shareholders-301855670.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
