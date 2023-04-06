Financials Up as Bullard Comments Ease Regional Bank Fears -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as regional banks bounced back, boosted by reassurances from one Federal Reserve official about recent improvements in financial conditions.

In a speech in Little Rock, Ark., Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard downplayed concern that financial stress in the wake of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank would lead to a credit crunch, noting that regional banks only handled a small fraction of U.S. lending and that stress indicators had subsided in recent days.

Shares of troubled banks such as Pacific West Bancorp and First Republic Bank rose by 3% or more, though First Republic is still down by almost 90% for 2023 to date.

