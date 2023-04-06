Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. First Republic Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRC   US33616C1009

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK

(FRC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:39 2023-04-06 pm EDT
14.03 USD   +4.39%
05:23pFinancials Up as Bullard Comments Ease Regional Bank Fears -- Financials Roundup
DJ
06:38aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Nvidia Poised to Decline, AMC Entertainment Holdings to Rise
MT
04/05Wells Fargo Cuts Price Target on First Republic Bank to $25 From $130, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Financials Up as Bullard Comments Ease Regional Bank Fears -- Financials Roundup

04/06/2023 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as regional banks bounced back, boosted by reassurances from one Federal Reserve official about recent improvements in financial conditions.

In a speech in Little Rock, Ark., Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard downplayed concern that financial stress in the wake of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank would lead to a credit crunch, noting that regional banks only handled a small fraction of U.S. lending and that stress indicators had subsided in recent days.

Shares of troubled banks such as Pacific West Bancorp and First Republic Bank rose by 3% or more, though First Republic is still down by almost 90% for 2023 to date.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-23 1722ET

All news about FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
05:23pFinancials Up as Bullard Comments Ease Regional Bank Fears -- Financials Roundup
DJ
06:38aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Nvidia Poised to ..
MT
04/05Wells Fargo Cuts Price Target on First Republic Bank to $25 From $130, Maintains Equalw..
MT
04/05Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; C3.ai Poised to Fa..
MT
04/04JPMorgan's Dimon says US banking turmoil is not over
RE
04/04Banking Crisis Effects May Linger for 'Years to Come,' JPMorgan's Dimon Says
MT
04/04Betting against First Republic, short sellers made $848 million in March - Ortex
RE
04/04Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; AMC Entertainment Holdin..
MT
04/04North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Edge Up A..
DJ
04/04JPMorgan's Dimon says US banking crisis not over, sees long repercussions
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 282 M - -
Net income 2023 -135 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -21,9x
Yield 2023 0,57%
Capitalization 2 503 M 2 503 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 7 213
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
Duration : Period :
First Republic Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 13,44 $
Average target price 87,42 $
Spread / Average Target 550%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Roffler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neal Holland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James H. Herbert Executive Chairman
James D. Hughes Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Susie Cranston Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK-88.97%2 503
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.45%157 780
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.34%71 877
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.81%51 340
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.52%46 950
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.00%41 330
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer