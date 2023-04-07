Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. First Republic Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRC   US33616C1009

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK

(FRC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:39 2023-04-06 pm EDT
14.03 USD   +4.39%
03:01pFirst Republic Bank Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date
BU
04/06Financials Up as Bullard Comments Ease Regional Bank Fears -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04/06Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Nvidia Poised to Decline, AMC Entertainment Holdings to Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

First Republic Bank Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date

04/07/2023 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced it plans to release first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on April 24, 2023. First Republic Bank will conduct a conference call to share the results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

To access the conference call by telephone, please dial (877) 400-0505 and provide confirmation code 3782547 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial +1 (856) 344-9221 and provide the same confirmation code.

To access the conference call online, please visit the Investor Relations section of First Republic’s website at ir.firstrepublic.com/events-calendar approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time (to allow time to register, download and install any necessary audio software).

For those unable to join on April 24, 2023, a replay will be available following, accessible in the Investor Relations section of First Republic Bank’s website at ir.firstrepublic.com/events-calendar.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and provides a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and private wealth management, including investment, brokerage, insurance, trust and foreign exchange services. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson, Wyoming; and Bellevue, Washington. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimates,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Accordingly, these statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed throughout our public filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

FRC-F


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
03:01pFirst Republic Bank Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date
BU
04/06Financials Up as Bullard Comments Ease Regional Bank Fears -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04/06Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Nvidia Poised to ..
MT
04/05Wells Fargo Cuts Price Target on First Republic Bank to $25 From $130, Maintains Equalw..
MT
04/05Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; C3.ai Poised to Fa..
MT
04/04JPMorgan's Dimon says US banking turmoil is not over
RE
04/04Banking Crisis Effects May Linger for 'Years to Come,' JPMorgan's Dimon Says
MT
04/04Betting against First Republic, short sellers made $848 million in March - Ortex
RE
04/04Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; AMC Entertainment Holdin..
MT
04/04North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Edge Up A..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 319 M - -
Net income 2023 -135 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -22,9x
Yield 2023 0,55%
Capitalization 2 613 M 2 613 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 7 213
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
Duration : Period :
First Republic Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 14,03 $
Average target price 82,13 $
Spread / Average Target 485%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Roffler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neal Holland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James H. Herbert Executive Chairman
James D. Hughes Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Susie Cranston Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK-88.49%2 613
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.82%159 278
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.34%72 238
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.52%51 121
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.99%46 355
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.00%41 098
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer