FIRST REPUBLIC BANK

(FRC)
First Republic Bank : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings and Conference Call Date

12/29/2020 | 09:13am EST
First Republic Bank Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings and Conference Call Date
First Republic Bank, December 29, 2020

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, January 14, 2021. First Republic Bank will conduct a conference call to discuss the results at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET the same day.

To access the event by telephone, please dial (800) 263-0877 and use confirmation code 3942335 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial +1 (856) 344-9283 and enter the same confirmation code.

The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of First Republic's website at https://ir.firstrepublic.com/events-calendar. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to join for the live presentation, a replay of the call will be available beginning January 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET, through January 21, 2021, at 8:59 p.m. PT / 11:59 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial (888) 203-1112 and use confirmation code3942335#. International callers should dial +1 (719) 457-0820 and enter the same confirmation code. A replay of the webcast also will be available for 90 days following, accessible in the Investor Relations section of First Republic Bank's website at https://ir.firstrepublic.com/events-calendar.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

Investors

 Andrew Greenebaum / Lasse Glassen
Addo Investor Relations
agreenebaum@addoir.com
lglassen@addoir.com
(310) 829-5400

Media

Greg Berardi
Blue Marlin Partners
greg@bluemarlinpartners.com
(415) 239-7826

Disclaimer

First Republic Bank published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 14:12:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 937 M - -
Net income 2020 994 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
Yield 2020 0,56%
Capitalization 24 783 M 24 783 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,29x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,74x
Nbr of Employees 5 294
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
Duration : Period :
First Republic Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 135,45 $
Last Close Price 142,67 $
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target -5,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James H. Herbert Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hafize Gaye Erkan President & Director
Jason C. Bender Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Roffler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James D. Hughes Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK21.47%24 783
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.08%164 489
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-17.17%60 016
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.42%58 934
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.14.59%55 959
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.14%45 892
