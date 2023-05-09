First Republic Bank : Aviso aos Acionistas

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da First Republic Bank (Empresa), código ISIN BRF1RCBDR008, informa abaixo o detalhamento sobre a operação de Venda das ações da Empresa, em conexão com o aviso disponibilizado a mercado "ENCERRAMENTO DO PROGRAMA DE BDR NÃO PATROCINADO" em 04/05/2023.

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CASH PAYMENT - FINAL VALUE

Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of First

Republic Bank (Company), ISIN

BRF1RCBDR008, hereby informs the details of the Company's securities sale transaction, in connection with the notice to market "DELISTING OF UNSPONSORED LEVEL 1 BDR PROGRAM", released in 04/05/2023.