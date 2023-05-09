Advanced search
    FRCB   US33616C1009

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK

(FRCB)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04:00:00 2023-05-09 pm EDT
0.4350 USD   +11.54%
05:56pFirst Republic Bank : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
05/08G7 to discuss crafting emergency plans to deal with digital bank runs - Nikkei
RE
05/08Wall Street ends near flat ahead of inflation data
RE
First Republic Bank : Aviso aos Acionistas

05/09/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
AVISO AOS ACIONISTAS

RESGATE EM DINHEIRO - VALOR FINAL

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da First Republic Bank (Empresa), código ISIN BRF1RCBDR008, informa abaixo o detalhamento sobre a operação de Venda das ações da Empresa, em conexão com o aviso disponibilizado a mercado "ENCERRAMENTO DO PROGRAMA DE BDR NÃO PATROCINADO" em 04/05/2023.

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CASH PAYMENT - FINAL VALUE

Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of First

Republic Bank (Company), ISIN

BRF1RCBDR008, hereby informs the details of the Company's securities sale transaction, in connection with the notice to market "DELISTING OF UNSPONSORED LEVEL 1 BDR PROGRAM", released in 04/05/2023.

Dados da Venda

Nome: FIRST REPUBLIC BANK

ISIN: US33616C1009

TICKER: FRCB

Preço de Venda Lastro: USD 0,27749756

Encargos aplicáveis: O valor informado acima já está deduzido das taxas operacionais referente a venda (taxa de corretagem e taxa SEC).

Dados da Conversão (US$/R$)

Data da Conversão: 09/05/2023

Taxa de Conversão: R$ 5,0001

Data de Pagamento BRL: 16/05/2023

Valor BRL Líquido por BDR: R$ 0,670387762

Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.

Details of the Sale Trade

Name: FIRST REPUBLIC BANK

ISIN No: US33616C1009

TICKER SYMBOL: FRCB

Net Price per Underlying Security: USD

0,27749756

Applicable Charges: The value informed above has already been deducted of operational charges related to the sale (Brokerage and SEC fees)

FX Details (US$/R$)

Conversion Date: 09/05/2023

FX Rate: R$ 5,0001

Payment Date BRL: 16/05/2023

Final BRL Rate per BDR: R$ 0,670387762

Obs.: The value informed above has already been deducted of 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

First Republic Bank published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
