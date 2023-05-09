First Republic Bank : Aviso aos Acionistas

Dados da Venda
Nome: FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
ISIN: US33616C1009
TICKER: FRCB
Preço de Venda Lastro: USD 0,27749756
Encargos aplicáveis: O valor informado acima já está deduzido das taxas operacionais referente a venda (taxa de corretagem e taxa SEC).
Dados da Conversão (US$/R$)
Data da Conversão: 09/05/2023
Taxa de Conversão: R$ 5,0001
Data de Pagamento BRL: 16/05/2023
Valor BRL Líquido por BDR: R$ 0,670387762
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Details of the Sale Trade
Name: FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
ISIN No: US33616C1009
TICKER SYMBOL: FRCB
Net Price per Underlying Security: USD
0,27749756
Applicable Charges: The value informed above has already been deducted of operational charges related to the sale (Brokerage and SEC fees)
FX Details (US$/R$)
Conversion Date: 09/05/2023
FX Rate: R$ 5,0001
Payment Date BRL: 16/05/2023
Final BRL Rate per BDR: R$ 0,670387762
Obs.: The value informed above has already been deducted of 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee