  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. First Republic Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRC   US33616C1009

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK

(FRC)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

First Republic Bank Declares Dividends on Five Series of Perpetual Preferred Stock

04/04/2022 | 09:09am EDT
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that it has declared cash dividends on the following outstanding series of its perpetual preferred stock.

A quarterly cash dividend of $11.750 per share was declared on its Noncumulative Perpetual Series J Preferred Stock. This dividend equals $0.293750 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series J Preferred Stock, which is traded on the NYSE under the symbol “FRCPrJ.” The Series J Preferred Stock dividend is payable on April 29, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 14, 2022.

A quarterly cash dividend of $10.31250 per share was declared on its Noncumulative Perpetual Series K Preferred Stock. This dividend equals $0.25781250 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series K Preferred Stock, which is traded on the NYSE under the symbol “FRCPrK.” The Series K Preferred Stock dividend is payable on April 29, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 14, 2022.

A quarterly cash dividend of $10.6250 per share was declared on its Noncumulative Perpetual Series L Preferred Stock. This dividend equals $0.2656250 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series L Preferred Stock, which is traded on the NYSE under the symbol “FRCPrL.” The Series L Preferred Stock dividend is payable on April 29, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 14, 2022.

A quarterly cash dividend of $10.00 per share was declared on its Noncumulative Perpetual Series M Preferred Stock. This dividend equals $0.250 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series M Preferred Stock, which is traded on the NYSE under the symbol “FRCPrM.” The Series M Preferred Stock dividend payable on April 29, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 14, 2022.

A quarterly cash dividend of $11.250 per share was declared on its Noncumulative Perpetual Series N Preferred Stock. This dividend equals $0.281250 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series N Preferred Stock, which is traded on the NYSE under the symbol “FRCPrN.” The Series N Preferred Stock dividend is payable on April 29, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 14, 2022.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and provides a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and private wealth management, including investment, brokerage, insurance, trust and foreign exchange services. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

FRC-F


© Business Wire 2022
