    FRCB   US33616C1009

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK

(FRCB)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:40:17 2023-05-05 pm EDT
0.3073 USD   -3.36%
Summary 
First Republic Bank executives' trading probed by SEC investigators - Bloomberg News

05/05/2023 | 12:45pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: First Republic Bank branch in San Francisco

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the conduct of First Republic Bank executives before the government seizure and sale to JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The SEC is looking into whether any members of the then-executive team of First Republic improperly traded on inside information, according to the report.

First Republic, SEC and JPMorgan did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The development comes a day after U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren accused First Republic executives of "mismanagement" in a letter to its former CEO Micahel Roffler and raised questions on the failed lender's risk management as well as pay and bonuses.

Regulators seized troubled First Republic Bank and JPMorgan agreed to buy majority of its assets earlier this week, marking the largest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 758 M - -
Net income 2022 1 665 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 624 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 0,89%
Capitalization 59,2 M 59,2 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,23x
EV / Sales 2022 6,06x
Nbr of Employees 7 213
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Roffler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neal Holland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James H. Herbert Executive Chairman
James D. Hughes Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Susie Cranston Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
