  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  First Republic Bank
  News
  Summary
    FRC   US33616C1009

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK

(FRC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:20 2022-11-28 am EST
123.87 USD   -0.27%
09:04aFirst Republic Bank to Present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference
BU
11/14Pengana International Equities' Portfolio Returns 3.7% in October
MT
11/14Eight-Member Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic
BU
Summary 
Summary
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

First Republic Bank to Present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference

11/28/2022 | 09:04am EST
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced it will present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Conrad New York Downtown in New York City.

Mike Roffler, CEO and President, and Susie Cranston, Chief Operating Officer, will present at the conference. The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of First Republic’s website at ir.firstrepublic.com/events-calendar. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on First Republic’s website for 30 days following the event.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and provides a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and private wealth management, including investment, brokerage, insurance, trust and foreign exchange services. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson, Wyoming; and Bellevue, Washington. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

FRC-F


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 899 M - -
Net income 2022 1 491 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 22 721 M 22 721 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 7 114
Free-Float 99,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 124,21 $
Average target price 137,46 $
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Roffler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neal Holland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James H. Herbert Executive Chairman
James D. Hughes Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Susie Cranston Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK-39.85%22 721
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.85%137 804
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK22.95%70 457
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-9.06%50 009
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-10.66%49 280
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-5.89%48 206