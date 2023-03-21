Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. First Republic Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRC   US33616C1009

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK

(FRC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:05:22 2023-03-21 pm EDT
15.77 USD   +29.47%
06:54pStocks close up on bank bounce, Fed takes focus
RE
06:27pFirst Republic may rely on US backing to facilitate deal - Bloomberg News
RE
05:56pFirst Republic taps Lazard for help with review of strategic options - WSJ
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

First Republic may rely on US backing to facilitate deal - Bloomberg News

03/21/2023 | 06:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
First Republic Bank branch in Midtown Manhattan in New York City

(Reuters) - Wall Street CEOs and U.S. officials discussing a deal for First Republic Bank are exploring the possibility of government backing to encourage potential buyers, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The government could play a role in taking out assets that have eroded First Republic's balance sheet, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

It added that other potential ideas discussed included offering liability protection, applying capital rules more flexibly or easing limits on ownership stakes.

Shares of the troubled bank were down nearly 18% in trading after the bell.

First Republic did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
All news about FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
06:54pStocks close up on bank bounce, Fed takes focus
RE
06:27pFirst Republic may rely on US backing to facilitate deal - Bloomberg News
RE
05:56pFirst Republic taps Lazard for help with review of strategic options - WSJ
RE
05:46pMarketmind: Hoping Powell sheds light in fog of uncertainty
RE
05:36pFinancials Up as First Republic Rallies -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:35pIndustrials Up on Cyclical Bias -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:09pTreasury Secretary's Remarks Buoy Equities as Fed Meeting Begins
MT
04:57pShares jump but investor fears about bank 'whack-a-mole' linger
RE
04:45pTreasury Secretary's Comments on Containing Banking Crisis Lift Equities as Fed Meeting..
MT
04:25pWall Street ends green on bank bounce as Fed takes focus
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 239 M - -
Net income 2023 847 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 2,57x
Yield 2023 6,39%
Capitalization 2 937 M 2 937 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 7 213
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
Duration : Period :
First Republic Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 12,18 $
Average target price 107,79 $
Spread / Average Target 785%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Roffler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neal Holland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James H. Herbert Executive Chairman
James D. Hughes Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Susie Cranston Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK-90.01%2 268
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.84%155 236
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.58%67 434
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.51%50 206
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.95%45 281
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.44%38 869