Global money market funds draw massive inflows in week to March 15

The turmoil triggered outflows from riskier equity funds, although sentiment improved on Thursday after large U.S. banks injected funds into San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, and Swiss bank Credit Suisse clinched an emergency central bank loan.

Global money market funds drew $112.13 billion in the week to March 15, data from Refinitiv Lipper showed. Government bond funds received $8.22 billion during the period, the biggest weekly inflow since July 13, 2022.

Investors pulled out $19.2 billion from global equity funds, in their biggest weekly net selling since the third week of December.

The U.S., European and Asian equity funds all witnessed withdrawals, amounting to a net $17.22 billion, $3.31 billion and $270 million, respectively.

Among equity sector funds, healthcare, industrials and metals & mining suffered $645 million, $613 million and $258 million worth of net selling, respectively. Consumer discretionary, however, obtained a net $507 million inflow.

Global bond funds recorded their first weekly outflow in 11 weeks, amounting a net $5.15 billion, with high-yield funds witnessing $2.51 billion worth of net disposals.

Among commodity funds, precious metal funds obtained about $250 million, the biggest weekly inflow in seven weeks, while energy funds saw marginal outflow of $33 million.

Data for 23,846 emerging market funds showed investors exited $1.23 billion worth of bond funds, and withdrew $1.37 billion out of equity funds after nine weeks of net purchases in a row.

