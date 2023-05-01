Advanced search
    FRC   US33616C1009

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK

(FRC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04:11 2023-04-28 pm EDT
3.510 USD   -43.30%
Trending: First Republic Bank Taken Over by JPMorgan Chase

05/01/2023 | 10:28am EDT
10:12 ET -- First Republic Bank is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. First Republic Bank was seized by regulators early Monday morning, and struck a deal to sell the bulk of its operations to JPMorgan Chase & Co., marking the second-largest U.S. bank failure. The bank had teetered for weeks following the failures early in March of two large U.S. regional banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. First Republic's struggles accelerated after the San Francisco company reported first-quarter results on April 24, which showed its deposits fell by $100 billion during the banking crisis. Net income dropped by a third. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-01-23 1027ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK -43.30% 3.51 Delayed Quote.-97.12%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 2.84% 142.0406 Delayed Quote.3.09%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 577 M - -
Net income 2023 -222 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,29x
Yield 2023 7,69%
Capitalization 654 M 654 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 7 213
Free-Float 97,6%
Michael J. Roffler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neal Holland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James H. Herbert Executive Chairman
James D. Hughes Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Susie Cranston Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK-97.12%654
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.06%169 795
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.60%76 111
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.10%51 746
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.92%48 263
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD.22.54%40 055
