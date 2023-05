U.S. regulators on Monday seized First Republic, the third major U.S. institution to fail in two months, with JPMorgan Chase & Co agreeing to take $173 billion of the bank's loans and $30 billion of its securities, including $92 billion of deposits.

"Treasury is encouraged that this institution was resolved with the least cost to the Deposit Insurance Fund, and in a manner that protected all depositors," the spokesperson said.

