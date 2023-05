NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is "not currently contemplating" a short-selling ban, an agency official told Reuters on Wednesday, as worries over bank soundness hit share prices.

Shares of mid-sized U.S. lenders gave back early gains in volatile trading on Wednesday, following a two-day rout sparked by the collapse of First Republic Bank, the third bank to fail since March. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Leslie Adler)