Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. First Resource Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRSB   US33617D1072

FIRST RESOURCE BANCORP, INC.

(FRSB)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:05:47 2023-05-19 pm EDT
12.00 USD   +1.69%
08:01aFirst resource bancorp, inc. announces 5% stock dividend
PR
04/27First Resource Bancorp : 4/27/23 – Annual Shareholder's Meeting (Slides)
PU
04/26First resource bancorp, inc. announces first quarter results; deposits grew 8% and loans grew 5% during first quarter of 2023
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIRST RESOURCE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES 5% STOCK DIVIDEND

05/22/2023 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXTON, Penn., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB) Board of Directors has declared a five percent (5%) common stock dividend to shareholders of record on June 1, 2023. This stock dividend is payable on June 15, 2023.

Chief Executive Officer, Glenn B. Marshall stated, "This is the ninth 5% stock dividend in the Company's history. We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders and we remain focused on increasing shareholder value."

About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events.  These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934.  These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts.  When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time.  In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements.  Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.         

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-resource-bancorp-inc-announces-5-stock-dividend-301830168.html

SOURCE First Resource Bank


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about FIRST RESOURCE BANCORP, INC.
08:01aFirst resource bancorp, inc. announces 5% stock dividend
PR
04/27First Resource Bancorp : 4/27/23 – Annual Shareholder's Meeting (Slides)
PU
04/26First resource bancorp, inc. announces first quarter results; deposits grew 8% and loan..
PR
04/26First Resource Bancorp Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
03/23First Resource Bancorp : 3/22/23 – Conference Presentation (Slides) (Video)
PU
03/21First Resource Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 22..
AQ
01/27First resource bancorp, inc. announces twelfth consecutive year of record annual earnin..
PR
01/27First Resource Bancorp Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Ye..
CI
01/03First Resource Bank Expands Management Team with Key Promotions
PR
01/03First Resource Bancorp Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer