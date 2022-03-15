First Resource Bank : 2021 FRB Annual Report  (PDF)

LETTER FROM OUR LEADERSHIP

Increasing our commercial loan portfolio with traditional lending relationships was a key initiative in 2021. While helping local small businesses obtain Paycheck Protection Program Loans in 2020 proved beneficial for the Bank, forgiveness of these loans in 2021 would reduce the loan portfolio. The Bank needed to grow the traditional loan portfolio with new relationships to offset these expected payoffs. Loan growth in 2020 was not entirely based on PPP loans, but PPP loans dominated the stage, accounting for 12% of the Bank's overall loan growth of 21% in that year. Our prudent focus on replacing these short-term loans with traditional borrowing relationships contributed significantly to our overall success in 2021. Total loans for year ended December 31, 2020 were $339.0 million, of which $304.6 million were traditional loans. As of December 31, 2021, total loans were $388.2 million with $385.0 million of those being traditional loans. This represents an impressive $80.4 million or 26% increase year-over-year of traditional borrowings in our loan portfolio.

The Bank's focus on credit quality was equally as important as increasing our loan portfolio. While continuing to grow loans at a fast pace, the Bank was unwilling to sacrifice its conservative underwriting standards in exchange for loan volume. As of December 31, 2021, there were no non-performing loans at the Bank.

Our commitment to relationship banking continues to produce benefits in both our noninterest- bearing and overall checking totals. The year-over-year growth was 13% and 17%, respectively. This sustained growth is reflected in our percentage of total checking to total deposits, which expanded from 13% on December 31, 2016, to 36% on December 31, 2021. Total checking balances increased by 436% over the last five years, from $27.0 million on December 31, 2016, to $144.4 million on December 31, 2021. These low-cost core deposits provide a stable funding source for the Bank as a more volatile interest rate environment approaches.

We look forward to another productive year ahead; capitalizing on opportunities to deliver a better banking experience for customers and increase value for shareholders. On behalf of our Board of Directors, leadership team and employees, we thank you for your continued support and investment. If you have any questions about First Resource Bank or would like to learn more about our banking services, please contact our CEO, Glenn Marshall at 610-996-6661 or our President & CFO, Lauren Ranalli at 610-561-6014.

