First Resource Bank : 2021 FRB Annual Report  (PDF)

2021 ANNUAL REPORT
2021 LEADERSHIP
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
JOSEPH J. DISCIULLO
RICHARD D. ORLOW
President, Zeke's Inc.
Counsel, Piazza Management Company
ANN DUKE, ESQUIRE
LAUREN C. RANALLI
Principal Attorney, Duke Law Offices, PC
President & CFO, First Resource Bank
JAMES B. GRIFFIN
PHILIP J. REILLY, JR.
President, James B. Griffin, P.C.
President, P. J. Reilly Contracting Co., Inc.
Chairman, First Resource Bank
ROBERT E. RIGG
GLENN B. MARSHALL
Managing Partner,
Chief Executive Officer, First Resource Bank
J&R Real Estate and Silver Oak Properties
JOHN P. O'CONNELL
Managing Partner,
West Chester Off-Campus Housing, LLC
EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT
GLENN B. MARSHALL
LISA A. DONNON
Chief Executive Officer
Executive Vice President & Chief Lending Officer
LAUREN C. RANALLI
KENNETH R. KRAMER
President & Chief Financial Officer
Executive Vice President & Chief Credit Officer
NATALIE M. CARROZZA
BRIDGET M. MORAN
Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer
Senior Vice President & Chief Deposit Officer
LETTER FROM OUR LEADERSHIP
Dear First Resource Bank Shareholder:
We are proud to present our 2021 Annual Report, marking our eleventh consecutive year of record earnings. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Bank achieved net income of $4,171,763, representing a 28% increase over 2020 net income. This incredible achievement reflects not only the strength of First Resource Bank but also our ongoing commitment to meet the high expectations of our shareholders, customers and communities we serve.
Highlights through December 31, 2021, included:
Net income grew 28%
Total loans grew 15%; the traditional loan portfolio grew 26% excluding PPP loan activity
Approximately 96% of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans have been forgiven and paid in full as of December 31, 2021
Noninterest-bearingchecking deposits grew 13%
Total deposits grew 12%
Total interest income grew 9%, while total interest expense declined 29%
Six FHLB advances totaling $5.9 million were prepaid, saving $384 thousand in interest expense over the next four years
Completed a 5% stock dividend in May 2021
There were no non-accrual or past due loans as of December 31, 2021
Named the Best Bank in Chester County for the fifth consecutive year by the readers of The Daily
Local News
Named the Best Community Bank on the Main Line by readers of the Main Line Today
Earned the #1 ranking among medium-sized companies as a "Best Place to Work" by the Philadelphia Business Journal
The Bank's continued success stems from our employee's dedication to strengthening relationships by delivering exceptional customer experiences. Equipped with a toolkit of competitive products, state of the art technology, and the flexibility of a community bank, our team has effectively shown our customers and prospects what differentiates First Resource Bank from our competitors. We are continuously evaluating the marketplace, identifying the needs of our community and uncovering opportunities to expand and strengthen our foothold.
Where Customer Satisfaction Comes First.
LETTER FROM OUR LEADERSHIP
Increasing our commercial loan portfolio with traditional lending relationships was a key initiative in 2021. While helping local small businesses obtain Paycheck Protection Program Loans in 2020 proved beneficial for the Bank, forgiveness of these loans in 2021 would reduce the loan portfolio. The Bank needed to grow the traditional loan portfolio with new relationships to offset these expected payoffs. Loan growth in 2020 was not entirely based on PPP loans, but PPP loans dominated the stage, accounting for 12% of the Bank's overall loan growth of 21% in that year. Our prudent focus on replacing these short-term loans with traditional borrowing relationships contributed significantly to our overall success in 2021. Total loans for year ended December 31, 2020 were $339.0 million, of which $304.6 million were traditional loans. As of December 31, 2021, total loans were $388.2 million with $385.0 million of those being traditional loans. This represents an impressive $80.4 million or 26% increase year-over-year of traditional borrowings in our loan portfolio.
The Bank's focus on credit quality was equally as important as increasing our loan portfolio. While continuing to grow loans at a fast pace, the Bank was unwilling to sacrifice its conservative underwriting standards in exchange for loan volume. As of December 31, 2021, there were no non-performing loans at the Bank.
Our commitment to relationship banking continues to produce benefits in both our noninterest- bearing and overall checking totals. The year-over-year growth was 13% and 17%, respectively. This sustained growth is reflected in our percentage of total checking to total deposits, which expanded from 13% on December 31, 2016, to 36% on December 31, 2021. Total checking balances increased by 436% over the last five years, from $27.0 million on December 31, 2016, to $144.4 million on December 31, 2021. These low-cost core deposits provide a stable funding source for the Bank as a more volatile interest rate environment approaches.
We look forward to another productive year ahead; capitalizing on opportunities to deliver a better banking experience for customers and increase value for shareholders. On behalf of our Board of Directors, leadership team and employees, we thank you for your continued support and investment. If you have any questions about First Resource Bank or would like to learn more about our banking services, please contact our CEO, Glenn Marshall at 610-996-6661 or our President & CFO, Lauren Ranalli at 610-561-6014.
Sincerely,
JAMES B. GRIFFIN
GLENN B. MARSHALL
LAUREN C. RANALLI
CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD
CEO
PRESIDENT & CFO
Where Customer Satisfaction Comes First.
