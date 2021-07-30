First Resource Bank : Announces Second Quarter Results; Achieves Organic Loan Growth Of 7% For The Quarter, 17% Year-to-date

EXTON, Pa., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Glenn B. Marshall, CEO, stated, "We continue to see a reopening of our trade area as the economy recovers from the shutdowns that we all experienced in the second quarter of 2020. We were honored to participate in both rounds of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) which saved thousands of jobs and families in our community. First Resource Bank operates in a great market with a strong local economy and we are thrilled to see our customer base thrive and grow along with us."

Highlights for the second quarter of 2021 included:

Net income of $1.1 million , exceeding the prior year second quarter by 56%

, exceeding the prior year second quarter by 56% 7% loan growth during the second quarter, excluding PPP loan activity

Total interest income grew 19% over the prior year second quarter

Total interest expense declined 28% over the prior year second quarter

Net interest margin improved 18 basis points during the quarter

Named the Best Community Bank on the Main Line by readers of Main Line Today

Earned the #1 ranking among medium-sized companies as a "Best Place to Work" by the Philadelphia Business Journal

Completed a 5% stock dividend

Marshall stated, "As our region embraced the vaccine, we saw a surge of loan opportunity in our market area. Our outstanding second quarter and six-month period loan growth came at a time when our PPP team was seeing positive results from their forgiveness efforts. During the second quarter we replaced our PPP loans that were forgiven with new organic loan growth. We are hopeful that both teams can continue to balance one another over the remainder of 2021."

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $1,056,574, which compares to $905,664 for the previous quarter and $676,987 for the second quarter of the prior year.

Total interest income increased 11% when comparing the second quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2021. This increase was driven by 7% organic growth in loans, excluding PPP loans, as well as higher fees recognized as interest income in association with PPP loan forgiveness during the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the prior quarter. The Bank recognized $384 thousand in PPP fees in the first quarter of 2021 and $614 thousand in the second quarter of 2021 which represents both the amortization of fees for individual loans based on the original maturity schedule and the balance of fees recognized when the loan is forgiven by the Small Business Administration.

Total interest income rose 19% from $3,987,232 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 to $4,742,205 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This increase was the result of 12% loan growth when comparing June 30, 2021 to a year prior, which increases to 26% loan growth when excluding PPP loans for both periods. Increased interest income from loan growth was offset by a 7 basis point decline in loan yields when comparing the second quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2021.

Total interest expense decreased 3% when comparing the second quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2021. This decrease was driven by an 8 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits during the quarter. Interest expense on deposits continues to be actively managed to lower costs.

Total interest expense decreased 28% from $937,509 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 to $678,419 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The vast majority of this decreased expense was related to an overall 61 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, led by a 25 basis point decrease in the cost of money market accounts and a 78 basis point decrease in the cost of certificates of deposit, year over year. Overall interest expense was also mitigated by strong growth in noninterest-bearing deposits, which increased 46% when comparing June 30, 2021 to the year prior.

Net interest income was $4,063,786 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $3,570,705 for the previous quarter, a 14% increase. The net interest margin increased 18 basis points from 3.59% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 to 3.77% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The overall yield on interest earning assets increased 10 basis points during the second quarter led by a 3 basis point increase in loan yields to 4.77%, aided by a higher loan to asset ratio at June 30, 2021 as compared to March 31, 2021. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 8 basis points during the first quarter to 0.69%, with the majority of that decrease attributed to lower cost money market accounts and certificates of deposit. Continued growth in noninterest-bearing deposits fueled a decline in the total cost of deposits from 0.57% at March 31, 2021 to 0.50% at June 30, 2021.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $7,634,491, a 28% improvement over net interest income of $5,953,742 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. This growth was driven by a 15% increase in loan interest income and a 40% decrease in deposit interest expense.

The provision for loan losses increased from $240,153 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 to $270,453 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The provision for loan losses increased from $51,045 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, to $270,453 for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Marshall noted, "The provision for loan losses in the second quarter may look odd at first when you consider that credit quality is as strong as it's been since 2007 and total loans are almost level with the first quarter. When you get behind the numbers, the paid-off SBA guaranteed PPP loans required a very low reserve ratio as compared to organic loans that replaced them. The increased provision for loan losses in the second quarter is reflective of the strong organic loan growth in the quarter."

The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.87% at June 30, 2021 as compared to 0.83% at March 31, 2021, 0.86% at December 31, 2020 and 0.76% at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.93% at June 30, 2021, 0.95% at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and 0.91% at June 30, 2020. Non-performing assets consisted of non-performing loans of $164 thousand at June 30, 2021, a 57% decline from the prior quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.04% at June 30, 2021, down from 0.09% in the prior quarter.

Non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $181,213, as compared to $177,761 for the previous quarter and $136,534 for the second quarter of the prior year. There was no swap referral fee income received in the first or second quarters of 2021, as compared to $27,100 in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $358,974 as compared to $420,540 for the same period in the prior year. Swap referral fee income of $175,100 was received in the first six months of 2020 as compared to none in the first six months of 2021.

Non-interest expense increased $275 thousand, or 12%, in the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, advertising, data processing, and other costs, partially offset by a decrease in occupancy costs. Part of the increase in salaries and benefits expenses, data processing expenses and other costs are attributed to a significant technology enhancement project during the second quarter. Non-interest expense increased $358 thousand, or 16%, when comparing the second quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily attributed to an increase in salaries and benefits costs, data processing and other costs. The technology enhancement project during the second quarter of 2021 included numerous one-time expenses in each of those categories.

Deposits grew a net $12.3 million, or 3%, from $382.1 million at March 31, 2021 to $394.4 million at June 30, 2021. During the second quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits increased $18.0 million, or 17%, from $105.6 million at March 31, 2021 to $123.5 million at June 30, 2021. Interest-bearing checking balances decreased $1.6 million, or 5%, from $31.8 million at March 31, 2021 to $30.2 million at June 30, 2021. Money market deposits increased $4.6 million, or 3%, from $154.1 million at March 31, 2021 to $158.8 million at June 30, 2021. Certificates of deposit decreased $8.7 million, or 10%, from $90.6 million at March 31, 2021 to $81.9 million at June 30, 2021. Between June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, total deposits grew 22%, with tremendous checking and money market growth partially offset by a decline in certificates of deposit.

President and Chief Financial Officer, Lauren C. Ranalli, stated, "We continue to focus internal resources on checking growth and those efforts continue to pay off. Growth in checking and money market deposits have allowed us to shed higher cost certificates of deposit as they mature, lowering our overall cost of funds and increasing our net interest margin. We continue to benefit from disruption in the market to gain checking relationships. Our success in this area is attributed to our award-winning customer service as evidenced by our 46% increase in noninterest-bearing checking balances year over year."

The loan portfolio increased by $921 thousand during the second quarter from $379.8 million at March 31, 2021 to $380.8 million at June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loan activity, the loan portfolio increased $23.1 million, or 7%, from $333.2 million at March 31, 2021 to $356.4 million at June 30, 2021, with strong growth in commercial real estate, construction loans and commercial business loans partially offset by a decline in consumer loans. Year-to-date loan growth in 2021 was $41.8 million or 12%. Excluding PPP loan activity, year-to-date loan growth was $51.8 million, or 17%. The loan portfolio grew $41.8 million, or 12% from $339.0 million at June 30, 2020 to $380.8 million at June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the loan portfolio grew $74.0 million, or 26% from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:



June 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 June 30, 2020







Commercial real estate $ 277,919,949 $ 227,224,196 $ 209,771,247 Commercial construction 30,724,320 24,925,050 24,698,846 Commercial business 56,477,796 66,555,149 87,958,509 Consumer 15,644,478 20,235,647 16,571,930







Total loans $ 380,766,543 $ 338,940,042 $ 339,000,532

Total stockholder's equity increased $1.1 million, or 3%, from $32.3 million at March 31, 2021 to $33.4 million at June 30, 2021, primarily due to net income generated, partially offset by a decline in the unrealized gain/loss position of the investment portfolio. During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, book value per share grew 35 cents, or 3%, to $11.42.

Total assets increased $13.2 million, or 3% during the second quarter of 2021, with growth in cash and due from banks funded by deposit growth. PPP loan activity of $22.2 million in net payoffs (forgiveness payments less new originations) in the second quarter of 2021 were replaced with $23.1 million in organic loan growth.



Selected Financial Data:



Balance Sheets (unaudited)



June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020





Cash and due from banks $ 41,245,286 $ 26,008,820 Time deposits at other banks 599,000 599,000 Investments 17,957,320 43,060,035 Loans 380,766,543 338,940,042 Allowance for loan losses (3,326,784) (2,907,023) Premises & equipment 8,259,701 8,380,269 Other assets 12,071,297 10,353,164





Total assets $ 457,572,363 $ 424,434,307





Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 123,545,865 $ 99,898,323 Interest-bearing checking 30,177,054 23,726,721 Money market 158,758,776 140,480,421 Time deposits 81,906,722 93,919,651 Total deposits 394,388,417 358,025,116 Short term borrowings - - Long term borrowings 21,158,000 24,206,000 Subordinated debt 5,946,896 7,940,649 Other liabilities 2,682,324 2,806,732





Total liabilities 424,175,637 392,978,497





Total stockholders' equity 33,396,726 31,455,810





Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 457,572,363 $ 424,434,307

Performance Statistics (unaudited)

Qtr Ended June 30, 2021 Qtr Ended Mar. 31, 2021 Qtr Ended Dec. 31, 2020 Qtr Ended Sept. 30, 2020 Qtr Ended June 30, 2020











Net interest margin 3.77% 3.59% 3.69% 3.53% 3.50%











Nonperforming loans/ Total loans 0.04% 0.10% 0.11% 0.40% 0.41%











Nonperforming assets/ Total assets 0.04% 0.09% 0.09% 0.35% 0.36%











Allowance for loan losses/ Total loans 0.87%** 0.83%** 0.86%** 0.78%** 0.76%**











Average loans/Average assets 86.4% 84.4% 81.4% 88.7% 87.4%











Non-interest expenses*/ Average assets 2.36% 2.29% 2.20% 2.34% 2.50%











Earnings per share – basic and diluted*** $0.31 $0.31 $0.39 $0.28 $0.23











Book value per share*** $11.42 $11.07 $10.78 $10.41 $10.14











Total shares outstanding 2,923,777 2,782,251 2,779,607 2,776,551 2,773,686



* Annualized ** Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses/total loans was 0.93% at June 30, 2021, 0.95% at March 31, 2021, 0.95% at December 31, 2020, 0.93% at September 30, 2020 and 0.91% at June 30, 2020. *** Per share data restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid in May 2021.

Income Statements (unaudited)



Qtr. Ended June 30, 2021 Qtr. Ended Mar. 31, 2021 Qtr. Ended Dec. 31, 2020 Qtr. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 Qtr. Ended June 30, 2020











INTEREST INCOME









Loans, including fees $4,641,636 $4,169,912 $4,439,471 $4,038,794 $3,879,732 Securities 94,794 96,260 93,928 101,768 104,900 Other 5,775 6,022 10,990 2,365 2,600 Total interest income 4,742,205 4,272,194 4,544,389 4,142,927 3,987,232











INTEREST EXPENSE









Deposits 481,151 499,622 581,982 653,243 742,578 Borrowings 104,145 108,743 117,995 120,795 127,446 Subordinated debt 93,123 93,124 126,007 77,467 67,485 Total interest expense 678,419 701,489 825,984 851,505 937,509











Net interest income 4,063,786 3,570,705 3,718,405 3,291,422 3,049,723











Provision for loan losses 270,453 240,153 229,538 129,894 51,045











Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,793,333 3,330,552 3,488,867 3,161,528 2,998,678











NON-INTEREST INCOME









BOLI income 47,505 44,523 36,852 37,125 37,067 Referral fee income - - 69,000 - 27,100 Gain on sale of SBA loans - - - - - Other 133,708 133,238 118,539 99,738 72,367 Total non-interest income 181,213 177,761 224,391 136,863 136,534











NON-INTEREST EXPENSE









Salaries & benefits 1,592,369 1,432,259 1,405,431 1,386,212 1,373,036 Occupancy & equipment 255,537 262,501 238,406 261,166 228,216 Professional fees 98,035 89,413 95,238 96,936 98,492 Advertising 87,788 61,683 80,279 72,390 64,011 Data processing 188,220 149,633 146,147 131,351 135,936 Other 432,851 383,951 349,074 336,144 396,808 Total non-interest expense 2,654,800 2,379,440 2,314,575 2,284,199 2,296,499











Income before income tax expense 1,319,746 1,128,873 1,398,683 1,014,192 838,713











Federal income tax expense 263,172 223,209 280,248 198,786 161,726











Net income $1,056,574 $905,664 $1,118,435 $ 815,406 $ 676,987













Income Statements (unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020





INTEREST INCOME



Loans $ 8,811,548 $ 7,693,967 Investments 191,054 222,905 Other 11,797 49,895 Total interest income 9,014,399 7,966,767





INTEREST EXPENSE



Deposits 980,773 1,628,493 Borrowings 212,888 249,562 Subordinated debt 186,247 134,970 Total interest expense 1,379,908 2,013,025





Net interest income 7,634,491 5,953,742





Provision for loan losses 510,606 195,078





Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,123,885 5,758,664





NON-INTEREST INCOME



BOLI income 92,028 74,117 Referral fee income - 175,100 Gain on sale of SBA loans - - Other 266,946 171,323 Total non-interest income 358,974 420,540





NON-INTEREST EXPENSE



Salaries & benefits 3,024,628 2,701,507 Occupancy & equipment 518,038 480,586 Professional fees 187,448 190,653 Advertising 149,471 130,289 Data processing 337,853 275,419 Other non-interest expense 816,802 768,449 Total non-interest expense 5,034,240 4,546,903





Pre-tax income 2,448,619 1,632,301





Tax expense 486,381 315,175





Net income $ 1,962,238 $ 1,317,126

About First Resource Bank

First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-resource-bank-announces-second-quarter-results-achieves-organic-loan-growth-of-7-for-the-quarter-17-year-to-date-301344718.html

SOURCE First Resource Bank