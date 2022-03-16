NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release Media Contact: March 16, 2022 Glenn B. Marshall, CEO 610-561-6013

First Resource Bank to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 22nd

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

EXTON, PA - First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB), focused on hybrid community banking, today announced that Glenn Marshall, CEO, and Lauren Ranalli, President & CFO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 22, 2022.

DATE: March 22nd, 2022

TIME: 11:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/351Bn1k

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights:

●2021 was the eleventh consecutive year of increasing profitability, with 2021 net income exceeding the prior year by 28%

●Loans grew 26%, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loan activity

●Deposits grew 12%, with checking deposits representing 36% of total deposits as of December 31, 2021 ●There were no non-accrual or past due loans as of December 31, 2021

###

About First Resource Bank

First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also