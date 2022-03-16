Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. First Resource Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRSB   US3361771005

FIRST RESOURCE BANK

(FRSB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Resource Bank : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 22nd  – March 16, 2022 (PDF)

03/16/2022 | 09:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

Media Contact:

March 16, 2022

Glenn B. Marshall, CEO

610-561-6013

First Resource Bank to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 22nd

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

EXTON, PA - First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB), focused on hybrid community banking, today announced that Glenn Marshall, CEO, and Lauren Ranalli, President & CFO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 22, 2022.

DATE: March 22nd, 2022

TIME: 11:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/351Bn1k

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights:

●2021 was the eleventh consecutive year of increasing profitability, with 2021 net income exceeding the prior year by 28%

●Loans grew 26%, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loan activity

●Deposits grew 12%, with checking deposits representing 36% of total deposits as of December 31, 2021 ●There were no non-accrual or past due loans as of December 31, 2021

###

About First Resource Bank

First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also

offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS

First Resource Bank

Glenn Marshall

CEO

610-561-6013GMarshall@firstresourcebank.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

  1. 220-2221johnv@otcmarkets.com

Disclaimer

First Resource Bank published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 13:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST RESOURCE BANK
09:28aFIRST RESOURCE BANK : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 22nd  &nd..
PU
08:35aFirst Resource Bank to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 22nd
AQ
03/15FIRST RESOURCE BANK : 2021 FRB Annual Report  (PDF)
PU
01/27First resource bank announces eleventh consecutive year of record annual earnings; net ..
PR
01/27First Resource Bank Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended..
CI
2021First resource bank announces date of 2022 annual meeting
PR
2021First Resource Bank Announces Record Quarterly Net Income; Achieves 22% Organic Loan Gr..
PU
2021Earnings Flash (FRSB) FIRST RESOURCE BANK Posts Q3 EPS $0.44
MT
2021First Resource Bank Announces Record Quarterly Net Income; Achieves 22% Organic Loan Gr..
PR
2021First Resource Bank Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15,8 M - -
Net income 2021 4,17 M - -
Net Debt 2021 19,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33,8 M 33,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,22x
EV / Sales 2021 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float -
Chart FIRST RESOURCE BANK
Duration : Period :
First Resource Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Glenn B. Marshall CEO, Director & Head-Media Relations
Lauren C. Ranalli President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
James B. Griffin Chairman
Natalie M. Carrozza Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph J. DiSciullo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST RESOURCE BANK3.87%34
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.24%157 568
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK11.64%70 175
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.3.47%70 022
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)12.43%57 593
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-2.98%53 625