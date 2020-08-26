First Resources : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-... Page 1 of 2
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED
Securities
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED - SG1W35938974 - EB5
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Date &Time of Broadcast
26-Aug-2020 18:55:15
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Announcement Reference
SG200826OTHRZ335
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Tan Lay Hong
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
01/06/2020
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase
158,268,446
Purchase made by way of market acquisition
Yes
Date of Purchase
|
26/08/2020
Number of shares cancelled
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share
SGD 1.29
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for SGD
217,608.27
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
|
By way of Market Acquisition
418,400
0.0264
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0
Total
418,400
0.0264
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase
1,582,266,069
Number of treasury shares held after purchase
1,806,900
