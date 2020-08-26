Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  First Resources Limited    EB5   SG1W35938974

FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED

(EB5)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 08/25
1.31 SGD   0.00%
09:37aFIRST RESOURCES : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
08/13FIRST RESOURCES : Production Update - 1H2020
PU
08/13FIRST RESOURCES : Notice of Book Closure Date of Dividend
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Resources : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 09:37am EDT

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-... Page 1 of 2

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY- BACK NOTICE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED

Securities

FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED - SG1W35938974 - EB5

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

26-Aug-2020 18:55:15

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG200826OTHRZ335

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Tan Lay Hong

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

01/06/2020

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-... Page 2 of 2

158,268,446

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

26/08/2020

Total Number of shares purchased

168,400

Number of shares cancelled

0

Number of shares held as treasury shares

168,400

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share

SGD 1.29

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for SGD

the shares

217,608.27

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Number

Percentage#

By way of Market Acquisition

418,400

0.0264

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

0

0

Total

418,400

0.0264

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

1,582,266,069

Number of treasury shares held after purchase

1,806,900

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Resources Limited published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 13:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED
09:37aFIRST RESOURCES : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
08/13FIRST RESOURCES : Production Update - 1H2020
PU
08/13FIRST RESOURCES : Notice of Book Closure Date of Dividend
PU
08/13FIRST RESOURCES : 1H2020 Results - News Release
PU
08/13FIRST RESOURCES : 1H2020 Results - Presentation
PU
08/13FIRST RESOURCES : 1H2020 Results - Financial Statements and Dividend Announcemen..
PU
06/24FIRST RESOURCES : Minutes of The Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary Genera..
PU
06/08FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/01FIRST RESOURCES : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
05/27FIRST RESOURCES : Response to Questions Received for The Annual General Meeting ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 695 M - -
Net income 2020 115 M - -
Net Debt 2020 216 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Yield 2020 2,05%
Capitalization 1 516 M 1 514 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,49x
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
First Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1,23 $
Last Close Price 0,96 $
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ciliandra Fangiono Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ming Seong Lim Chairman
Cheong Kwee Teng Independent Non-Executive Director
Beng Kee Ong Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhi Xiang Fang Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED-31.05%1 514
SIME DARBY PLANTATION-5.32%8 521
IOI CORPORATION-1.30%6 859
AAK AB-0.76%5 108
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD-38.72%1 335
PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK-31.56%1 316
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group